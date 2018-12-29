NBA: Anthony Davis scores 48, Pelicans edge Luka Doncic and Mavericks 114-112

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight. It was the 15th consecutive home win for Miami over Cleveland. The Cavs' last win in Miami was Jan. 25, 2010 — a game where LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal both started for Cleveland. The last time the Cavs won in Miami without LeBron James was Dec. 21, 2001.