NBA roundup: Irving's 27 points, 18 assists leads Celtics past Raptors

Kyrie Irving hit a foul-line fadeaway to give Boston the lead, then made a 31-foot 3-pointer to finish with 27 points and lead the Celtics past Toronto.
Returning after missing the last game with a bruised right leg, Irving had 10 points and six of his career-high 18 assist in the fourth quarter — including passes to set up Boston's last three baskets in a game-ending 17-4 run. Al Horford scored 24 points to help Boston rebound from three straight road losses.
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, and Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors.
San Antonio 105, at Dallas 101: Davis Bertans hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left and San Antonio overcame a 19-point first-half deficit to beat Dallas.
Bertans finished with 12 points. Marco Belinelli led the Spurs with 17.
Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points, adding eight rebounds and eight assists. He's the first rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010 to score 25 or more points in five straight games.
Milwaukee 111, at Memphis 101: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Milwaukee had a 19-0 third-quarter run to beat Memphis.
Eric Bledsoe added 16 points to help the Bucks to their third straight victory and 14th in 17 games. Omri Casspi led Memphis with 17 points. The Grizzlies have lost nine of 10 games.
at Detroit 120, Orlando 115, OT: Blake Griffin scored 30 points and Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds to help Detroit outlast Orlando in overtime.
The Pistons won for the third time in 11 games.
Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross each scored 24 points for Orlando.