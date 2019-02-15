Anthony Davis saga continues in New Orleans as Pelicans fire GM Dell Demps

Dell Demps, the man charged with finding the best possible deal for trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis and shepherding the New Orleans Pelicans into their next chapter, is no longer the team’s general manager.
In the days leading up to the NBA trade deadline, there was a sense from some in the Pelicans organization that Demps’ job was very much in jeopardy, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Those feelings were validated Friday when he was fired.
The decision means whoever the Pelicans hire will enter the job with a massive decision at the top of their to-do list.
Davis, who demanded a trade last month, was caught on camera leaving the Pelicans’ arena mid-game Thursday after sustaining a shoulder injury. He’s expected to play Sunday in the NBA All-Star game.
In the lead-up to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers had offered New Orleans a trade package including Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball plus two first-round draft picks.
Demps and the Pelicans didn’t accept the offer, instead choosing to wait to try to trade Davis this summer, when teams like Boston can get in the mix and they’ll know who owns the No. 1 overall pick.
Some executives around the league believe the Pelicans job will be more appealing to candidates with Davis still on the roster because it will allow the next front office team to decide what kind of return it would like for him instead of being left with whatever Demps’ regime came up with.
The other impediment New Orleans needs to deal with is the team’s unique front-office structure, with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis also serving as the head of basketball operations for the Pelicans. Both teams are owned by Gayle Benson.