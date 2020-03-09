Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Donna Veloce on a well-earned win.
The stewards, or is it the CHRB, was tardy in not posting in time last week. Maybe it was because there weren’t a lot of interesting things to look at. Either way, let’s catch up with two weeks of rulings, including one almost cold case.
--Trainer Doug O’Neill was fined $400 for a late declaration on Exhort. He was supposed to run in the ninth race at Santa Anita on Feb. 22 but instead was moved to the fifth race at Golden Gate on Feb. 23. Exhort finished fourth. Money for that placing was $1,800.
--Apprentice jockey Jorge Velez was fined $200 for using the riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Sea of Liberty, a chance to respond in the sixth race on Feb. 21. Sea of Liberty won the race. The traditional jockey’s share of the purse would have been $2,376. It was Velez’s second infraction in the last 60 days.
--Apprentice jockey Victor Flores was fined $100 for using the riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Zees Empire, a chance to respond. Zees Empire finished seventh in the eight-horse race.
--Jockey Iggy Puglisi was fined $200 for using his riding crop four times without allowing his mount, Heartfullofstars, a chance to respond in the fourth race on Feb. 29. Heartfullofstars finished fourth. The traditional jockey’s share of the purse would have been $342. It was Puglisi’s second offense in the last 60 days.
--Groom Grantley Barrett was reinstated in good standing after a ruling on March 10, 2006 for failing to show for a stewards’ hearing regarding a financial complaint against him for $5,235. No stewards’ minutes are available on the CHRB website before 2007.
Kudos to Frank Mirahmadi
I ran into Santa Anita race caller Frank Mirahmadi in the press box on Saturday and I asked him when was the last time he had to call a 14-horse race before last week. Of course, his steel-trap recall told me exactly when he did that. We started talking about how the tough calls are the ones with very few horses.
Santa Anita’s second race on Sunday was a six-horse field which scratched down to three. Ruh, Roh. (I use that phrase occasionally, look up Scooby Doo if you don’t get it.) Anyway, I replayed the call three times—once with my eyes closed--and he filled every second as if it were a six- or eight- or more-horse race. Not the most memorable race, or, I’m guessing he wouldn’t think it was his best call of the day, but it was the one that stuck out to me as a great job under extremely difficult circumstances.
Now, luckily it was a 5 ½-furlong race. If it were a 1 1/8-mile race, it would have stretched even Frank’s considerable talent. But, as I’ve said before, we have the best announcing colony in Southern California compared to anywhere, and I say that with apologies to no one. Michael and Trevor, this is for you, too.
Shameless plug: If you want to know more about Frank, Michael or Trevor you can check out a profile I’ve done on each. Just click on their blue name.
Santa Anita review
The mark of a good horse is overcoming adversity and that’s what Donna Veloce did in winning the Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. She stumbled at the start and then rated off the lead, when wide entering the stretch and won by 4 ¼ lengths. It was an impressive performance.
Donna Veloce paid $2.60, $2.10 and $2.10. Speech was second followed by Storie Blue, Paige Anne. Gidgetta and Tiz Fake News. The filly’s next likely start is in the Santa Anita Oaks, although nothing is official.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “I thought it was a perfect race. We didn’t plan to take back like that. I thought she would be the fastest filly but Flavien [Prat] went to plan B, letting them go when she didn’t break good. She got a good schooling, got around them and I think that is gonna serve her to good effect in the future. It’s definitely a nice thing to have up your sleeve because particularly in the Oaks we go that distance and it’s a rough race with a big field. It’s nice to know that you can take back and she’ll relax well.
“After the Starlet (Dec. 7 at Los Alamitos) we gave her some time off, she really had done a lot in a short time and nearly pulled off the Breeders’ Cup (Juvenile Fillies), but it was nice to give her a break and bring her back then start her here in her 3-year-old campaign.
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “She was ready, but she stumbled there at the break and that got us in behind those horses, so she was a little bit keen. When we turned down the backside, she dropped the bit and relaxed very well. It’s always great when they are able to adjust and I hope she can improve off of this race. She was full of run at the end and she handled everything well.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (3): $125,000 Heavenly Prize Invitational, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Crimson Frost ($16.00)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ysabel Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Donna Veloce ($2.60)
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 8.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 24.18 48.36 1:13.09 1:37.42 1:49.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Goalie
|122
|5
|2
|2–hd
|3–4
|3–1½
|2–1
|1–nk
|Prat
|0.90
|7
|Heywoods Beach
|122
|7
|3
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|Rosario
|5.80
|3
|Pure Carmine
|122
|3
|8
|7–1½
|7–2
|7–hd
|6–2
|3–½
|Maldonado
|5.90
|6
|Rocks and Salt
|122
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–1
|5–2½
|4–1¼
|Bejarano
|10.60
|4
|Exhort
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|5–½
|Cedillo
|11.00
|1
|Cool Runnings
|122
|1
|5
|3–4½
|2–3
|2–2½
|4–1
|6–2¼
|Fuentes
|18.60
|8
|I'm Leaving You
|122
|8
|4
|6–2
|6–1½
|6–hd
|7–4½
|7–6¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.40
|2
|Koko's Kandy
|122
|2
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Delgadillo
|9.20
|5
|GOALIE
|3.80
|2.40
|2.10
|7
|HEYWOODS BEACH
|4.80
|3.20
|3
|PURE CARMINE
|3.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-6)
|$16.78
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-6-4)
|$398.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3)
|$21.25
Winner–Goalie Dbb.c.3 by Bodemeister out of My Tina, by Bertrando. Bred by Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Lombardi, Michael V.. Mutuel Pool $211,849 Exacta Pool $118,043 Superfecta Pool $47,308 Super High Five Pool $3,000 Trifecta Pool $74,337. Scratched–none.
GOALIE stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, moved up alongside a foe leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under left handed urging past the eighth pole, gained the lead nearing the sixteenth marker and held on gamely. HEYWOODS BEACH angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, went alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly late to just miss. PURE CARMINE broke slowly, settled just off the rail, came out in midstretch and also finished well late for the show. ROCKS AND SALT broke in a bit, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for third. EXHORT took the early lead and set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in on the first turn and continued along the fence, fought back past midstretch then weakened late. COOL RUNNINGS hopped a bit at the start, pulled hard along the inside, drifted out into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, came off the rail in deep stretch and went outside a foe late but lacked the needed rally. I'M LEAVING YOU angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. KOKO'S KANDY bobbled at the start, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and lacked a further response.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.42 57.54 1:04.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2–1½
|1–2¼
|Rispoli
|1.50
|1
|Gate Speed
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|1.00
|3
|Fratelli
|124
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3
|3
|Cedillo
|2.20
|4
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|5.00
|1
|GATE SPEED
|3
|FRATELLI
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$3.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$1.85
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-5)
|$4.40
Winner–Afternoon Heat Ch.c.4 by Unusual Heat out of Meredith Bee, by El Corredor. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $74,510 Daily Double Pool $41,299 Exacta Pool $16,841 Trifecta Pool $8,010. Scratched–Cryin' Chuck, Fellow Citizen, Monceros.
AFTERNOON HEAT three deep early, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under a crack of the whip in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear under steady handling and a long hold late. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back in through the final furlong, could not match the winner but held second. FRATELLI between horses early, stalked off the rail and pulled under a hold leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed response in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.27 44.86 1:10.26 1:23.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Papa Turf
|122
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|0.80
|2
|Burn Me Twice
|124
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–3
|2–4½
|Pereira
|5.70
|1
|Boy Howdy
|122
|1
|4
|5–½
|4–1
|4–2
|3–3¼
|Guce
|11.90
|3
|Shades of Victory
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5–4
|4–hd
|Maldonado
|6.60
|4
|Toothless Wonder
|122
|4
|5
|3–1
|3–2½
|3–2½
|5–5¼
|Gryder
|3.90
|6
|Tiz Love
|122
|6
|6
|6–2½
|6–3
|6–½
|6–1
|Aragon
|12.90
|5
|Royal Seeker
|112
|5
|1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7
|7
|Mussad
|67.70
|7
|PAPA TURF
|3.60
|2.80
|2.40
|2
|BURN ME TWICE
|4.60
|3.60
|1
|BOY HOWDY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$7.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-3)
|$9.64
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-3-4)
|$171.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1)
|$16.60
Winner–Papa Turf B.g.9 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $183,564 Daily Double Pool $14,228 Exacta Pool $95,696 Superfecta Pool $51,453 Super High Five Pool $4,945 Trifecta Pool $80,829. Claimed–Papa Turf by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffrey. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $5.30. Pick Three Pool $53,555. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $2.30.
PAPA TURF had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace just off the inside, responded when challenged again in the stretch, fought back under urging and gamely prevailed. BURN ME TWICE went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail, re-bid inside the winner in the stretch and battled willingly to the wire but was outgamed. BOY HOWDY chased inside then a bit off t he rail to the stretch and bested the others. SHADES OF VICTORY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in, moved up inside on the turn, came out in deep stretch and lacked a rally. TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked between horses then off the rail, continued alongside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the strtch, drifted in late and weakened. TIZ LOVE off a bit slowly, chased outside then three deep, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and also weakened. ROYAL SEEKER stalked outside then between horses, angled in leaving the turn and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.82 46.66 1:11.04 1:22.95 1:34.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bodhicitta
|122
|3
|5
|5–1½
|5–1
|5–1
|5–2
|1–1½
|Prat
|2.00
|4
|Dogtag
|124
|4
|1
|3–2
|3–2
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|Rispoli
|3.90
|7
|Lakerball
|124
|7
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Bejarano
|33.10
|8
|Sold It
|122
|8
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–1½
|4–1
|Gutierrez
|10.20
|5
|Don't Blame Judy
|122
|5
|8
|7–½
|7–1½
|7–1
|6–1
|5–nk
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|1
|K P Slickem
|117
|1
|7
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–¾
|Velez
|25.40
|2
|Colonial Creed
|122
|2
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–hd
|7–nk
|Rosario
|3.20
|6
|Confidentially
|122
|6
|6
|6–1
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–½
|8
|Cedillo
|29.00
|3
|BODHICITTA (GB)
|6.00
|4.00
|3.40
|4
|DOGTAG
|4.80
|4.00
|7
|LAKERBALL
|11.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$14.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-8)
|$106.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7)
|$104.00
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-8-5)
|Carryover $2,750
Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.4 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $306,979 Daily Double Pool $25,258 Exacta Pool $162,341 Superfecta Pool $69,055 Trifecta Pool $100,421 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,607. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $9.65. Pick Three Pool $18,243.
BODHICITTA (GB) chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. DOGTAG saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch to put a head in front toward the inside a sixteenth out and held second. LAKERBALL angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well to be edged for the place. SOLD IT three deep early, stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and was outfinished. DON'T BLAME JUDY three deep into the first turn, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. K P SLICKEM saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and split rivals late. COLONIAL CREED went to the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. CONFIDENTIALLY tugged between horses then outside a rival, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.55 47.82 1:13.87 1:27.35 1:40.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Pasito
|126
|4
|3
|3–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Rispoli
|3.70
|2
|Manresa
|126
|2
|6
|5–hd
|4–1½
|4–3
|2–3
|2–10¼
|Blanc
|3.20
|6
|Suezaaana
|126
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|4–3
|3–¾
|Payeras
|3.10
|3
|Kirsch Truffle
|126
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–1
|4–½
|Prat
|2.50
|8
|Salsa Verde
|118
|8
|7
|8
|7–hd
|5–½
|5–2
|5–ns
|Delgadillo
|24.90
|5
|Subtle Ride
|113
|5
|8
|7–2
|8
|8
|6–2
|6–5¾
|Velez
|23.80
|7
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|118
|7
|4
|6–2
|5–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|7–5
|Pereira
|10.60
|1
|Jemsek
|113
|1
|5
|4–1
|6–2
|6–1
|8
|8
|Flores
|17.50
|4
|PASITO
|9.40
|5.00
|3.40
|2
|MANRESA
|4.00
|3.40
|6
|SUEZAAANA
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$23.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$18.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3)
|$16.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-3-8)
|$1,208.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$32.70
Winner–Pasito Dbb.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Maizelle, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Machmer Hall, MTH Equine LLC &Montese LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom D. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $253,051 Daily Double Pool $26,098 Exacta Pool $150,243 Superfecta Pool $81,382 Super High Five Pool $8,271 Trifecta Pool $111,975. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $15.40. Pick Three Pool $42,251. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-4) 1801 tickets with 4 correct paid $45.20. Pick Four Pool $106,690. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-7-3-4) 4443 tickets with 5 correct paid $102.40. Pick Five Pool $529,126.
PASITO had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between horses into the second turn then alongside the pacesetter, took a short lead leaving that turn, edged away into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in midstretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and held on gamely. MANRESA chased between horses then off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. SUEZAAANA bobbled slightly just after the start, had speed three deep then stalked, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretcch and three wide into the second turn, angled in some and stalked again leaving that turn and held third. KIRSCH TRUFFLE sped to the early lead, inched away on the first turn, set the pace inside then dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the ddrive. SALSA VERDE chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. SUBTLE RIDE three deep early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. VANNAVANNA BO BANA four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, angled in between horses on the second turn and weakened. JEMSEK pulled along the inside and was in tight off heels into the first turn, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled back to the fence on the second turn and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.60 46.73 1:10.82 1:35.69 1:48.01
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Media Blitz
|122
|6
|5
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–2
|1–½
|1–2
|Rispoli
|1.90
|8
|Cosmo
|122
|7
|1
|5–1
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|Franco
|7.30
|9
|Dominant Soul
|122
|8
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–1
|4–8
|3–nk
|Pereira
|47.00
|4
|Frasard
|122
|4
|4
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–1
|2–1½
|4–4¾
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|1
|Ekklesia
|122
|1
|7
|7–1½
|6–hd
|6–½
|5–2½
|5–3½
|Cedillo
|3.50
|6
|My Sunshine
|122
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|6–3½
|6–24¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|55.20
|3
|Keno'd
|122
|3
|3
|6–1½
|7–3
|7–1
|7–5
|7–24
|Gutierrez
|28.10
|2
|Capo Mafioso
|122
|2
|6
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–3½
|8
|8
|Rosario
|5.50
|7
|MEDIA BLITZ
|5.80
|3.40
|2.80
|8
|COSMO
|5.80
|5.20
|9
|DOMINANT SOUL
|12.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$26.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$17.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4)
|$102.05
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-1)
|$1,179.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9)
|$104.35
Winner–Media Blitz B.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Communique, by Smart Strike. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $266,749 Daily Double Pool $25,103 Exacta Pool $144,514 Superfecta Pool $71,299 Super High Five Pool $7,730 Trifecta Pool $97,873. Scratched–Leprino.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $44,025.
MEDIA BLITZ four wide early, prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, bid again outside that one on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, edged clear under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. COSMO angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. DOMINANT SOUL three deep early, stalked outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. FRASARD (GB) had speed between horses then angled in, dueled inside then kicked clear on the first turn, fought back leaving the second turn and until midstretch and was edged for third. EKKLESIA came out on the first turn, chased outside a rival, entered the stretch three deep and lacked a rally. MY SUNSHINE bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn and did not rally. KENO'D pulled between horses early then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. CAPO MAFIOSO also pulled early, saved ground chasing the pace, drifted out while dropping back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ysabel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.79 46.80 1:12.11 1:38.47 1:45.43
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Donna Veloce
|120
|1
|6
|4–3
|4–1
|3–3½
|1–2
|1–4¼
|Prat
|0.30
|3
|Speech
|120
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–3¼
|Franco
|7.50
|7
|Storie Blue
|120
|6
|1
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|3–3¼
|Van Dyke
|7.40
|6
|Paige Anne
|122
|5
|5
|5–1½
|5–2
|4–3
|5–12
|4–nk
|Rispoli
|26.80
|2
|Gidgetta
|120
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|3–3
|5–29
|Rosario
|9.80
|4
|Tiz Fake News
|122
|4
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|12.10
|1
|DONNA VELOCE
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|3
|SPEECH
|4.40
|2.60
|7
|STORIE BLUE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$7.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$3.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-7-6)
|$3.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-7)
|$5.30
Winner–Donna Veloce B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Coin Broker (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by Coin Broker Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc., Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $281,957 Daily Double Pool $37,441 Exacta Pool $138,741 Superfecta Pool $69,432 Trifecta Pool $96,827. Scratched–Gingham.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $31,906.
DONNA VELOCE stumbled at the start but quickly recovered and pulled her way up a bit off the rail, stalked inside then just off the fence, bid three deep into the second turn, gained the advantage into the stretch, kicked clear under a steady hand ride then a hold nearing the wire. SPEECH dueled between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch, took a short lead between foes on the second turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch, could not match the winner but was clearly second best. STORIE BLUE settled off the rail, went outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. PAIGE ANNE stalked off the inside, angled in some on the second turn and weakened. GIDGETTA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ FAKE NEWS bobbled some at the break, went up to press the pace three deep then stalked outside the winner on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.64 46.25 1:10.28 1:22.32 1:34.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|11
|Odysseus
|117
|11
|1
|3–2
|3–1
|3–2
|1–hd
|1–1
|Velez
|11.00
|6
|Coast of Roan
|124
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–¾
|Rispoli
|8.20
|7
|Succeedandsurpass
|124
|7
|6
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|5–½
|3–ns
|Prat
|0.80
|9
|Avalanche
|124
|9
|11
|11
|11
|11
|8–½
|4–½
|Espinoza
|11.30
|2
|Lincoln City
|124
|2
|9
|5–½
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–1¼
|Smith
|36.40
|1
|Southern King
|124
|1
|7
|9–1½
|9–1
|6–hd
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Cedillo
|8.90
|5
|The Street Fighter
|124
|5
|10
|10–3
|10–4
|9–hd
|9–1
|7–½
|Pereira
|13.40
|8
|Dark Prince
|122
|8
|3
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|3–2
|8–½
|Van Dyke
|26.30
|10
|Contagion
|122
|10
|4
|6–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|7–1
|9–9¼
|Bejarano
|40.10
|4
|Take the One O One
|124
|4
|5
|7–hd
|8–½
|10–1
|10–5
|10
|Blanc
|8.70
|3
|Asaro
|124
|3
|8
|4–hd
|6–1½
|8–hd
|11
|dnf
|Maldonado
|97.20
|11
|ODYSSEUS
|24.00
|10.80
|6.00
|6
|COAST OF ROAN
|9.60
|4.20
|7
|SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11)
|$39.20
|$1 EXACTA (11-6)
|$104.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-7-9)
|$216.19
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-6-7-9-2)
|$10,647.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-7)
|$178.75
Winner–Odysseus B.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Giant (IRE), by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $419,256 Daily Double Pool $108,492 Exacta Pool $239,493 Superfecta Pool $134,810 Super High Five Pool $13,952 Trifecta Pool $182,668. Scratched–Engram.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $29.95. Pick Three Pool $159,378. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5/7-1-11) 1779 tickets with 4 correct paid $178.70. Pick Four Pool $416,611. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-5/7-1-11) 772 tickets with 5 correct paid $392.35. Pick Five Pool $396,640. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-4-5/7-1-11) 327 tickets with 6 correct paid $287.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $175,679. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $290,855.
ODYSSEUS stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep under left handed urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. COAST OF ROAN between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid between rivals in the drive, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and could not quite match that one late. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, angled in outside a rival leaving the second turn, split horses in midstretch and finished with interest toward the inside. AVALANCHE also a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. LINCOLN CITY pulled between horses then inside and steadied into the firs turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was edged for a minor share. SOUTHERN KING also pulled inside and steadied when shuffled back passing the wire the first time, stalked inside, came out a bit in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. THE STREET FIGHTER a step slow to begin, swung five wide into the first turn then angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and was outfinished. DARK PRINCE had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. CONTAGION stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. TAKE THE ONE O ONE pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire and again into the first turn when in tight, chased between foes then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ASARO also pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire the first time and again into the first turn, chased between foes, dropped back outside a rival on the second turn, was pulled up past midstretch but walked off.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,169
|$1,011,880
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,708,120
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,402,843
|TOTAL
|5,169
|$8,122,843