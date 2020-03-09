Horse racing newsletter: Stewards’ rulings are back

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, March 8. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 36th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 24.18 48.36 1:13.09 1:37.42 1:49.31

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Goalie 122 5 2 2–hd 3–4 3–1½ 2–1 1–nk Prat 0.90 7 Heywoods Beach 122 7 3 4–1½ 4–2 4–hd 3–½ 2–1½ Rosario 5.80 3 Pure Carmine 122 3 8 7–1½ 7–2 7–hd 6–2 3–½ Maldonado 5.90 6 Rocks and Salt 122 6 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 5–2½ 4–1¼ Bejarano 10.60 4 Exhort 122 4 1 1–1 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 5–½ Cedillo 11.00 1 Cool Runnings 122 1 5 3–4½ 2–3 2–2½ 4–1 6–2¼ Fuentes 18.60 8 I'm Leaving You 122 8 4 6–2 6–1½ 6–hd 7–4½ 7–6¼ Valdivia, Jr. 12.40 2 Koko's Kandy 122 2 7 8 8 8 8 8 Delgadillo 9.20

5 GOALIE 3.80 2.40 2.10 7 HEYWOODS BEACH 4.80 3.20 3 PURE CARMINE 3.40

$1 EXACTA (5-7) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-6) $16.78 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-6-4) $398.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $21.25

Winner–Goalie Dbb.c.3 by Bodemeister out of My Tina, by Bertrando. Bred by Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc. and Lombardi, Michael V.. Mutuel Pool $211,849 Exacta Pool $118,043 Superfecta Pool $47,308 Super High Five Pool $3,000 Trifecta Pool $74,337. Scratched–none.

GOALIE stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, moved up alongside a foe leaving the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter under left handed urging past the eighth pole, gained the lead nearing the sixteenth marker and held on gamely. HEYWOODS BEACH angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, went alongside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly late to just miss. PURE CARMINE broke slowly, settled just off the rail, came out in midstretch and also finished well late for the show. ROCKS AND SALT broke in a bit, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, moved up inside on the second turn, came out some in the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and was edged for third. EXHORT took the early lead and set the pace a bit off the rail, angled in on the first turn and continued along the fence, fought back past midstretch then weakened late. COOL RUNNINGS hopped a bit at the start, pulled hard along the inside, drifted out into the first turn then angled in and stalked inside, came off the rail in deep stretch and went outside a foe late but lacked the needed rally. I'M LEAVING YOU angled in and chased outside a rival then between foes into the second turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. KOKO'S KANDY bobbled at the start, settled inside, went outside a rival leaving the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and lacked a further response.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.42 57.54 1:04.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Afternoon Heat 124 3 2 3 3 2–1½ 1–2¼ Rispoli 1.50 1 Gate Speed 122 1 1 1–1 1–1 1–hd 2–1¼ Rosario 1.00 3 Fratelli 124 2 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 3 3 Cedillo 2.20

4 AFTERNOON HEAT 5.00 1 GATE SPEED 3 FRATELLI

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $11.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $3.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $1.85 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-5) $4.40

Winner–Afternoon Heat Ch.c.4 by Unusual Heat out of Meredith Bee, by El Corredor. Bred by Liberty Road Stables (CA). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Robert John Vanderdussen. Mutuel Pool $74,510 Daily Double Pool $41,299 Exacta Pool $16,841 Trifecta Pool $8,010. Scratched–Cryin' Chuck, Fellow Citizen, Monceros.

AFTERNOON HEAT three deep early, chased off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under a crack of the whip in midstretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole and drew clear under steady handling and a long hold late. GATE SPEED sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch and set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back in through the final furlong, could not match the winner but held second. FRATELLI between horses early, stalked off the rail and pulled under a hold leaving the backstretch, continued just off the fence on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed response in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.27 44.86 1:10.26 1:23.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Papa Turf 122 7 2 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 1–nk Cedillo 0.80 2 Burn Me Twice 124 2 3 2–1 2–hd 2–3 2–4½ Pereira 5.70 1 Boy Howdy 122 1 4 5–½ 4–1 4–2 3–3¼ Guce 11.90 3 Shades of Victory 122 3 7 7 7 5–4 4–hd Maldonado 6.60 4 Toothless Wonder 122 4 5 3–1 3–2½ 3–2½ 5–5¼ Gryder 3.90 6 Tiz Love 122 6 6 6–2½ 6–3 6–½ 6–1 Aragon 12.90 5 Royal Seeker 112 5 1 4–hd 5–hd 7 7 Mussad 67.70

7 PAPA TURF 3.60 2.80 2.40 2 BURN ME TWICE 4.60 3.60 1 BOY HOWDY 4.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $9.80 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $7.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-1-3) $9.64 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-1-3-4) $171.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-1) $16.60

Winner–Papa Turf B.g.9 by Yes It's True out of Wadena, by Saint Ballado. Bred by T/C Stable (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $183,564 Daily Double Pool $14,228 Exacta Pool $95,696 Superfecta Pool $51,453 Super High Five Pool $4,945 Trifecta Pool $80,829. Claimed–Papa Turf by Blake, Les and Mullins, Jeffrey. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $5.30. Pick Three Pool $53,555. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $2.30.

PAPA TURF had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace just off the inside, responded when challenged again in the stretch, fought back under urging and gamely prevailed. BURN ME TWICE went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the rail, re-bid inside the winner in the stretch and battled willingly to the wire but was outgamed. BOY HOWDY chased inside then a bit off t he rail to the stretch and bested the others. SHADES OF VICTORY broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then angled in, moved up inside on the turn, came out in deep stretch and lacked a rally. TOOTHLESS WONDER stalked between horses then off the rail, continued alongside the runner-up leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the strtch, drifted in late and weakened. TIZ LOVE off a bit slowly, chased outside then three deep, angled in alongside a rival on the turn and also weakened. ROYAL SEEKER stalked outside then between horses, angled in leaving the turn and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.82 46.66 1:11.04 1:22.95 1:34.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bodhicitta 122 3 5 5–1½ 5–1 5–1 5–2 1–1½ Prat 2.00 4 Dogtag 124 4 1 3–2 3–2 3–1 2–hd 2–½ Rispoli 3.90 7 Lakerball 124 7 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 4–½ 3–1¼ Bejarano 33.10 8 Sold It 122 8 4 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–1½ 4–1 Gutierrez 10.20 5 Don't Blame Judy 122 5 8 7–½ 7–1½ 7–1 6–1 5–nk Van Dyke 3.20 1 K P Slickem 117 1 7 8 8 8 8 6–¾ Velez 25.40 2 Colonial Creed 122 2 3 1–1 1–1 1–½ 3–hd 7–nk Rosario 3.20 6 Confidentially 122 6 6 6–1 6–½ 6–hd 7–½ 8 Cedillo 29.00

3 BODHICITTA (GB) 6.00 4.00 3.40 4 DOGTAG 4.80 4.00 7 LAKERBALL 11.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3) $10.00 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $14.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-7-8) $106.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-7) $104.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-7-8-5) Carryover $2,750

Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.4 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $306,979 Daily Double Pool $25,258 Exacta Pool $162,341 Superfecta Pool $69,055 Trifecta Pool $100,421 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,607. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $9.65. Pick Three Pool $18,243.

BODHICITTA (GB) chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. DOGTAG saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch, split rivals in midstretch to put a head in front toward the inside a sixteenth out and held second. LAKERBALL angled in and chased inside, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well to be edged for the place. SOLD IT three deep early, stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and was outfinished. DON'T BLAME JUDY three deep into the first turn, settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. K P SLICKEM saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and split rivals late. COLONIAL CREED went to the early lead and set the pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened late. CONFIDENTIALLY tugged between horses then outside a rival, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.55 47.82 1:13.87 1:27.35 1:40.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Pasito 126 4 3 3–1 3–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Rispoli 3.70 2 Manresa 126 2 6 5–hd 4–1½ 4–3 2–3 2–10¼ Blanc 3.20 6 Suezaaana 126 6 1 2–hd 2–1 3–½ 4–3 3–¾ Payeras 3.10 3 Kirsch Truffle 126 3 2 1–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–1 4–½ Prat 2.50 8 Salsa Verde 118 8 7 8 7–hd 5–½ 5–2 5–ns Delgadillo 24.90 5 Subtle Ride 113 5 8 7–2 8 8 6–2 6–5¾ Velez 23.80 7 Vannavanna Bo Bana 118 7 4 6–2 5–hd 7–½ 7–1 7–5 Pereira 10.60 1 Jemsek 113 1 5 4–1 6–2 6–1 8 8 Flores 17.50

4 PASITO 9.40 5.00 3.40 2 MANRESA 4.00 3.40 6 SUEZAAANA 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $23.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $18.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-3) $16.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-2-6-3-8) $1,208.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $32.70

Winner–Pasito Dbb.f.4 by More Than Ready out of Maizelle, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Machmer Hall, MTH Equine LLC &Montese LLC (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Lewkowitz, Frank, Lawless, Tom D. and Sondereker, John. Mutuel Pool $253,051 Daily Double Pool $26,098 Exacta Pool $150,243 Superfecta Pool $81,382 Super High Five Pool $8,271 Trifecta Pool $111,975. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-4) paid $15.40. Pick Three Pool $42,251. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-7-3-4) 1801 tickets with 4 correct paid $45.20. Pick Four Pool $106,690. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-4-7-3-4) 4443 tickets with 5 correct paid $102.40. Pick Five Pool $529,126.

PASITO had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival, bid between horses into the second turn then alongside the pacesetter, took a short lead leaving that turn, edged away into the stretch, drifted out some from the whip in midstretch, fought back off the rail in the final furlong and held on gamely. MANRESA chased between horses then off the rail on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the winner in midstretch and continued willingly but was outgamed. SUEZAAANA bobbled slightly just after the start, had speed three deep then stalked, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretcch and three wide into the second turn, angled in some and stalked again leaving that turn and held third. KIRSCH TRUFFLE sped to the early lead, inched away on the first turn, set the pace inside then dueled inside on the backstretch and second turn and weakened in the ddrive. SALSA VERDE chased off the rail then outside on the backstretch, went three deep on the second turn and alongside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. SUBTLE RIDE three deep early, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. VANNAVANNA BO BANA four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, angled in between horses on the second turn and weakened. JEMSEK pulled along the inside and was in tight off heels into the first turn, chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled back to the fence on the second turn and gave way.

SIXTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.60 46.73 1:10.82 1:35.69 1:48.01

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Media Blitz 122 6 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–2 1–½ 1–2 Rispoli 1.90 8 Cosmo 122 7 1 5–1 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 2–1½ Franco 7.30 9 Dominant Soul 122 8 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 4–8 3–nk Pereira 47.00 4 Frasard 122 4 4 1–½ 1–2½ 1–1 2–1½ 4–4¾ Van Dyke 2.60 1 Ekklesia 122 1 7 7–1½ 6–hd 6–½ 5–2½ 5–3½ Cedillo 3.50 6 My Sunshine 122 5 8 8 8 8 6–3½ 6–24¾ Valdivia, Jr. 55.20 3 Keno'd 122 3 3 6–1½ 7–3 7–1 7–5 7–24 Gutierrez 28.10 2 Capo Mafioso 122 2 6 3–hd 3–hd 5–3½ 8 8 Rosario 5.50

7 MEDIA BLITZ 5.80 3.40 2.80 8 COSMO 5.80 5.20 9 DOMINANT SOUL 12.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $26.20 $1 EXACTA (7-8) $17.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-9-4) $102.05 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-9-4-1) $1,179.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-9) $104.35

Winner–Media Blitz B.c.3 by Medaglia d'Oro out of Communique, by Smart Strike. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $266,749 Daily Double Pool $25,103 Exacta Pool $144,514 Superfecta Pool $71,299 Super High Five Pool $7,730 Trifecta Pool $97,873. Scratched–Leprino. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-7) paid $19.80. Pick Three Pool $44,025.

MEDIA BLITZ four wide early, prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, bid again outside that one on the second turn to gain the lead into the stretch, edged clear under left handed urging past midstretch and proved best. COSMO angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. DOMINANT SOUL three deep early, stalked outside a rival, angled in on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged the pacesetter for the show. FRASARD (GB) had speed between horses then angled in, dueled inside then kicked clear on the first turn, fought back leaving the second turn and until midstretch and was edged for third. EKKLESIA came out on the first turn, chased outside a rival, entered the stretch three deep and lacked a rally. MY SUNSHINE bobbled some in a bit of a slow start, settled a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the second turn and did not rally. KENO'D pulled between horses early then angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. CAPO MAFIOSO also pulled early, saved ground chasing the pace, drifted out while dropping back on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, also gave way and was eased in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ysabel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.79 46.80 1:12.11 1:38.47 1:45.43

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Donna Veloce 120 1 6 4–3 4–1 3–3½ 1–2 1–4¼ Prat 0.30 3 Speech 120 3 4 2–hd 2–1 1–hd 2–3 2–3¼ Franco 7.50 7 Storie Blue 120 6 1 6 6 5–½ 4–1 3–3¼ Van Dyke 7.40 6 Paige Anne 122 5 5 5–1½ 5–2 4–3 5–12 4–nk Rispoli 26.80 2 Gidgetta 120 2 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–3 5–29 Rosario 9.80 4 Tiz Fake News 122 4 3 3–1½ 3–½ 6 6 6 Cedillo 12.10

1 DONNA VELOCE 2.60 2.10 2.10 3 SPEECH 4.40 2.60 7 STORIE BLUE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $7.80 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $3.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-7-6) $3.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-7) $5.30

Winner–Donna Veloce B.f.3 by Uncle Mo out of Coin Broker (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by Coin Broker Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc., Magnier, Mrs. John, Tabor, Michael B. and Smith, Derrick. Mutuel Pool $281,957 Daily Double Pool $37,441 Exacta Pool $138,741 Superfecta Pool $69,432 Trifecta Pool $96,827. Scratched–Gingham. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-1) paid $9.50. Pick Three Pool $31,906.

DONNA VELOCE stumbled at the start but quickly recovered and pulled her way up a bit off the rail, stalked inside then just off the fence, bid three deep into the second turn, gained the advantage into the stretch, kicked clear under a steady hand ride then a hold nearing the wire. SPEECH dueled between horses then outside a rival on the backstretch, took a short lead between foes on the second turn, fought back off the rail into the stretch, could not match the winner but was clearly second best. STORIE BLUE settled off the rail, went outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the show. PAIGE ANNE stalked off the inside, angled in some on the second turn and weakened. GIDGETTA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn, fell back into the stretch and also weakened. TIZ FAKE NEWS bobbled some at the break, went up to press the pace three deep then stalked outside the winner on the backstretch, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.64 46.25 1:10.28 1:22.32 1:34.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 11 Odysseus 117 11 1 3–2 3–1 3–2 1–hd 1–1 Velez 11.00 6 Coast of Roan 124 6 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 2–hd 2–¾ Rispoli 8.20 7 Succeedandsurpass 124 7 6 8–hd 7–hd 7–1 5–½ 3–ns Prat 0.80 9 Avalanche 124 9 11 11 11 11 8–½ 4–½ Espinoza 11.30 2 Lincoln City 124 2 9 5–½ 5–½ 4–hd 4–hd 5–1¼ Smith 36.40 1 Southern King 124 1 7 9–1½ 9–1 6–hd 6–1 6–1¼ Cedillo 8.90 5 The Street Fighter 124 5 10 10–3 10–4 9–hd 9–1 7–½ Pereira 13.40 8 Dark Prince 122 8 3 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 3–2 8–½ Van Dyke 26.30 10 Contagion 122 10 4 6–1 4–hd 5–1 7–1 9–9¼ Bejarano 40.10 4 Take the One O One 124 4 5 7–hd 8–½ 10–1 10–5 10 Blanc 8.70 3 Asaro 124 3 8 4–hd 6–1½ 8–hd 11 dnf Maldonado 97.20

11 ODYSSEUS 24.00 10.80 6.00 6 COAST OF ROAN 9.60 4.20 7 SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-11) $39.20 $1 EXACTA (11-6) $104.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (11-6-7-9) $216.19 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (11-6-7-9-2) $10,647.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (11-6-7) $178.75

Winner–Odysseus B.c.4 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Charm the Giant (IRE), by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Ron McAnally & Deborah McAnally (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Cheyenne Stables LLC, Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $419,256 Daily Double Pool $108,492 Exacta Pool $239,493 Superfecta Pool $134,810 Super High Five Pool $13,952 Trifecta Pool $182,668. Scratched–Engram. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-11) paid $29.95. Pick Three Pool $159,378. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-5/7-1-11) 1779 tickets with 4 correct paid $178.70. Pick Four Pool $416,611. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-5/7-1-11) 772 tickets with 5 correct paid $392.35. Pick Five Pool $396,640. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-3-4-5/7-1-11) 327 tickets with 6 correct paid $287.54. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $175,679. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $290,855.

ODYSSEUS stalked three deep then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead three deep under left handed urging in midstretch and gamely prevailed. COAST OF ROAN between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid between rivals in the drive, fought back inside the winner in deep stretch and could not quite match that one late. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, angled in outside a rival leaving the second turn, split horses in midstretch and finished with interest toward the inside. AVALANCHE also a step slow to begin, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. LINCOLN CITY pulled between horses then inside and steadied into the firs turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and was edged for a minor share. SOUTHERN KING also pulled inside and steadied when shuffled back passing the wire the first time, stalked inside, came out a bit in the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. THE STREET FIGHTER a step slow to begin, swung five wide into the first turn then angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, angled in some past midstretch and was outfinished. DARK PRINCE had speed outside then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and weakened late. CONTAGION stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. TAKE THE ONE O ONE pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire and again into the first turn when in tight, chased between foes then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ASARO also pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire the first time and again into the first turn, chased between foes, dropped back outside a rival on the second turn, was pulled up past midstretch but walked off.