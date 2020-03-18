The Sports Report: Tom Brady goes from New England to Tampa Bay

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Tom Brady, the only NFL quarterback with six Super Bowl rings, is headed to Tampa Bay.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The longtime New England Patriots superstar has agreed in principle to a deal with the Buccaneers , ending months of speculation Tuesday with a final flurry of activity.

In the morning, he posted statements on social media saying it was time to start a new career chapter, that his time in New England was over, and thanking the organization and its fans.

By the afternoon, amid chatter the Chargers still might be in play, it was clear he was headed for Tampa. Multiple sources confirmed to The Times that’s where he will sign today, when the free-agency period begins at 1 p.m. PDT.

In an Instagram post, Brady, 42, thanked his teammates, coach Bill Belichick and assistants, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft and family.

“I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values,” wrote Brady. “I am grateful for all you have taught me.”

Read more NFL

Bill Plaschke: Chargers need a lightning bolt; it was never going to be Tom Brady

Franchise quarterbacks ending careers with new teams doesn’t always go well

Two more defenders leaving Rams, who have many holes to fill

Chargers bolster offensive line but can’t land Tom Brady

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Become a subscriber. Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most.

LAKERS

The Brooklyn Nets, whom the Lakers played March 10 at Staples Center, announced four of their players tested positive for the coronavirus , three without symptoms. Kevin Durant told the Athletic he was one of the three asymptomatic players. Seven NBA players have tested positive.

In response to the Nets’ news, the Lakers will give those players who remain in town the opportunity to be tested Wednesday and have asked all of their players to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to people familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.

The information was relayed to players during a conference call Tuesday, one of several the team has had with players since the league suspended operations. Lakers coach Frank Vogel and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have had regular conference calls, typically one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

NHL

A player on the Ottawa Senators has tested positive for the coronavirus , the club said in a statement late Tuesday, the first NHL player known to have tested positive for the virus. The Senators did not identify the player.

The Senators played the Ducks on March 10 at Honda Center in Anaheim and played the Kings the next night at Staples Center.

“The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation,” the Senators’ statement said. “The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials. As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.”

The Senators played the Kings a day after the Lakers faced the Brooklyn Nets, who on Tuesday confirmed that four of their players had tested positive for the virus. The Nets used Staples Center’s visiting NBA locker room, which was used by the Kings last Wednesday to hold postgame news conferences.

BASEBALL

On the day after Major League Baseball conceded the delay in its season could last months rather than weeks, each team has agreed to contribute $1 million to a fund to assist ballpark workers who suddenly found themselves out of work because of the coronavirus hiatus .

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended sporting events and other large gatherings be called off through at least May 9. On Monday, commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB would follow that recommendation.

Manfred said in a statement Tuesday that all 30 teams then reached out to him about how to “help assist the thousands of ballpark employees” affected by the delay.

Manfred said the owners were “motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community.”

Manfred said each club would announce details particular to their community while conforming to state and local laws as well as collective bargaining agreements.

TODAY’S LOCAL MAJOR SPORTS SCHEDULE

Nothing.

BORN ON THIS DAY

1925: Former Ram Don Paul (d. 2015)

1937: Race car driver Mark Donohue (d. 1975)

1952: Football player Mike Webster (d. 2002)

1956: Skier Ingemar Stenmark

1960: Hockey player Guy Carbonneau

1964: Speedskater Bonnie Blair

1967: Football player Andre Rison

DIED ON THIS DAY

1984: Baseball player/coach Charlie Lau, 50

AND FINALLY

Dodgers rookie Eric Karros hits a walk-off homer in the ninth inning against Pittsburgh. Watch it here .