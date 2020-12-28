Horse racing newsletter: Some odds and ends

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, December 27. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.40 47.21 1:11.53 1:23.59 1:35.62

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Cassie Belle 124 3 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Hernandez 4.20 1 New Heat 122 1 6 5–hd 4–½ 4–1 4–1 2–nk T Baze 5.20 2 Kleen Karma 120 2 7 4–½ 5–1 3–½ 2–hd 3–1 Prat 2.50 6 Scarlet Heat 124 5 8 8 8 5–hd 5–3½ 4–4 Rispoli 4.50 10 Eddie's Sister 122 8 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–½ 5–¾ Gonzalez 18.60 7 Hot On the Trail 122 6 4 7–1 6–hd 7–½ 7–½ 6–nk Franco 42.80 4 Concise Advice 124 4 5 6–½ 7–½ 8 6–hd 7–4 Valdivia, Jr. 19.00 8 Reiwa 122 7 3 3–1½ 3–1 6–2 8 8 Smith 3.00

3 CASSIE BELLE 10.40 4.60 3.40 1 NEW HEAT 5.80 3.60 2 KLEEN KARMA 3.20

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $22.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-6) $24.29 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-6-10) $1,609.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2) $27.80

Winner–Cassie Belle Dbb.f.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Madame Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Oakcrest Stable (CA). Trainer: Sean McCarthy. Owner: Oakcrest Stable. Mutuel Pool $209,876 Exacta Pool $108,365 Superfecta Pool $37,242 Super High Five Pool $2,109 Trifecta Pool $63,457. Scratched–La Gata Elegante, Pushing Sixty.

CASSIE BELLE stalked the lone leader two wide, closed in past the quarter pole, took the lead at the top of the lane, cleared rival under right-handed urging and held safely under strong handling. NEW HEAT tracked the pace from inside, saved ground to the stretch, finished well along the fence and gained the place. KLEEN KARMA traveled between foes around the first turn, outside a rival on the backstretch, went between foes again at the three-eighths pole, tipped three wide into the lane and got edged for second. SCARLET HEAT traveled two wide then moved to the rail around the first turn, angled out into the lane and weakened. EDDIE'S SISTER away quickly and crossed over to the inside, set the pace to the far turn, challenged leaving that bend, could not go on with the winner in the drive and weakened. HOT ON THE TRAIL bumped at the start, went four deep around the first turn, traveled three then two wide around the second bend and lacked further response. CONCISE ADVICE broke out and bumped rival leaving the gate, took the first turn outside a pair of rivals, raced between foes at the half-mile point, angled to the rail around the final turn and never threatened. REIWA went four wide around the first turn, stalked the pace off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and faded.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.74 46.54 1:12.54 1:25.06 1:37.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mastering 122 3 5 2–2 2–1½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2¾ Velazquez 1.10 4 Exaulted 122 4 4 3–1 3–2 2–2 2–5 2–9 Rosario 1.00 2 Mongolian Kingdom 115 2 2 5 4–4 4–7 3–5 3–15 Centeno 7.40 1 Direct Line 122 1 1 1–½ 1–½ 3–1 4–6 4–15 Pereira 11.40 5 Mongol Altai 122 5 3 4–hd 5 5 5 5 Figueroa 57.70

3 MASTERING 4.20 2.20 2.10 4 EXAULTED 2.20 2.10 2 MONGOLIAN KINGDOM 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $3.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-2) $2.75

Winner–Mastering Dbb.c.3 by Street Sense out of Shimmer, by Pulpit. Bred by Forging Oaks Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $200,252 Daily Double Pool $42,130 Exacta Pool $98,648 Trifecta Pool $98,820. Scratched–none.

MASTERING broke out and bumped rival, showed early speed then pressed from outside, raced on even terms with the leader into the far turn, put a head in front midway around the bend, put away inside rival then met the bid from EXAULTED at the quarter pole, kicked clear in upper stretch and drew away while drifting out late. EXAULTED bumped at the start, traveled three wide into the first turn, well placed behind the top pair up the backstretch, bid three wide at the quarter pole, could not sustain challenge in upper stretch but was clearly second best. MONGOLIAN KINGDOM tracked the pace from inside then angled out on the second turn and finished a clear third. DIRECT LINE went through along the inside to the set the pace with company to the outside, dueled into the far turn, lost command midway around the turn, started to weakened leaving the bend and tired in the lane. MONGOL ALTAI asked early from outside, traveled four wide and outside a rival into the first turn, lost ground through the backstretch, entered the stretch two wide, was eased in the lane and walked off.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Eddie Logan Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.59 45.74 1:09.51 1:21.55 1:33.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Cathkin Peak 120 5 6 6–6 6–5 5–3 2–½ 1–1 Prat 4.20 2 Commander Khai 120 2 1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–1½ 2–2¾ Velazquez 3.90 4 Beer Can Man 124 4 2 2–1 2–1½ 2–½ 3–½ 3–1 Hernandez 3.80 1 Big Fish 124 1 4 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 4–2½ 4–2¼ Rispoli 5.10 6 Party Game 120 6 3 4–hd 4–1½ 4–hd 5–4 5–5 Cedillo 12.70 3 Barrister Tom 124 3 5 5–1½ 5–½ 6–2 6 6 T Baze 10.10 7 Ebeko 124 7 7 7 7 7 dnf Rosario 2.80

5 CATHKIN PEAK (IRE) 10.40 5.00 3.40 2 COMMANDER KHAI 5.40 3.60 4 BEER CAN MAN 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5) $41.00 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $28.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-4-1) $43.22 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-4) $50.30 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-4-1-6) Carryover $3,209

Winner–Cathkin Peak (IRE) B.g.2 by Alhebayeb (IRE) out of Drumcliffe Dancer (IRE), by Footstepsinthesand (GB). Bred by G. Kinch (IRE). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: CYBT, Sterling Stables, LLC and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $272,012 Daily Double Pool $30,524 Exacta Pool $166,301 Superfecta Pool $45,593 Trifecta Pool $81,829 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,205. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-5) paid $38.55. Pick Three Pool $75,929.

CATHKIN PEAK (IRE) off a bit slow to begin, unhurried through the early stages, went outside a rival on the backstretch, traveled two wide then angled three wide into the lane, rallied and reeled in foe under left-handed urging. COMMANDER KHAI set the pace inside, led clear to the eighth pole and could not hold off the winner. BEER CAN MAN up close early outside the leader, chased two wide into the lane, between foes nearing the eighth pole and held the show. BIG FISH stalked the pace from inside to the lane and flattened out. PARTY GAME (IRE) stalked outside a rival, raced two to three wide on the second turn, four wide in upper stretch and weakened. BARRISTER TOM stumbled leaving the gate, steadied off heels while between rivals on the first turn, eased back bit into clear running, saved ground along the rail into the stretch and also weakened. EBEKO (IRE) off a bit slow from outside, lagged behind early, injured at the the top of the lane and was vanned off following the race.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 22.36 45.48 57.91 1:11.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Love My Jimmy 118 2 1 1–1 1–2 1–2 1–1 Valdivia, Jr. 1.70 1 Cashlings 122 1 2 2–1 2–5 2–6 2–7 Cedillo 4.50 6 Bolu 122 6 4 4–½ 5–5 5–7 3–1 Desormeaux 3.10 5 Sky Navigator 122 5 7 5–½ 3–hd 3–1 4–2½ Hernandez 3.90 4 Alexander's Dream 122 4 3 3–1 4–2 4–1½ 5–6 T Baze 5.70 3 Santiago's Wish 118 3 5 7 6–1 6–1½ 6–2½ Fuentes 83.00 8 Coastal King 115 7 6 6–3 7 7 7 Pyfer 26.80

2 LOVE MY JIMMY 5.40 3.60 2.80 1 CASHLINGS 6.20 4.20 6 BOLU 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-6-5) $11.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-6-5-4) $192.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-6) $21.70

Winner–Love My Jimmy B.r.2 by Tapiture out of Clemency, by Shackleford. Bred by Dr. Brad Tanner (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $224,520 Daily Double Pool $26,337 Exacta Pool $118,274 Superfecta Pool $43,996 Super High Five Pool $21,611 Trifecta Pool $69,158. Scratched–Cross Indian. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $20.40. Pick Three Pool $39,232.

LOVE MY JIMMY off alertly and quickly took control set the pace along the inside then two wide leaving the bend, inched away into the stretch, drifted out mildly through the stretch and held well. CASHLINGS angled outside the leader early, stalked in the two path to the turn, took aim three wide into the stretch but lacked the needed late kick. BOLU broke in a bit, chased four wide through the turn and bested the rest. SKY NAVIGATOR bumped inside rival at the start, settled off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, came off the rail a bit leaving the bend and got edged for the show. ALEXANDER'S DREAM bumped leaving the gate, chased outside a rival, went two then three wide around the turn and weakened. SANTIAGO'S WISH bumped at the start, trailed early, went two wide around the bend and was never a factor. COASTAL KING tracked well off the inside, went five wide into the turn, angled into the three path around the bend then came out a bit into the drive and had nothing left.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.83 47.82 1:11.57 1:35.99 1:47.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Honos Man 124 2 7 5–hd 6–2½ 4–1 3–1 1–3¼ Prat 1.00 1 Railsplitter 122 1 4 1–1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ Valdivia, Jr. 25.10 5 Turn the Switch 124 5 5 4–1 2–½ 2–1 2–hd 3–1 Cedillo 4.00 4 Armour Plate 122 4 2 2–1 3–1½ 3–1 4–2½ 4–2¼ Rosario 3.10 3 Street Behavior 122 3 1 3–hd 4–½ 5–½ 5–2 5–1¾ Hernandez 10.70 6 Go Time 122 6 6 7–3 7–3 7–4 6–hd 6–nk Gutierrez 18.40 8 Palace Prince 122 8 3 6–hd 5–hd 6–2 7–2 7–¾ Pereira 13.90 7 Meadway 117 7 8 8 8 8 8 8 Centeno 76.20

2 HONOS MAN 4.00 2.80 2.20 1 RAILSPLITTER 12.60 6.80 5 TURN THE SWITCH 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $28.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-4) $28.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-4-3) $1,706.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $61.05

Winner–Honos Man B.g.4 by Afleet Alex out of Sharons Song, by Badger Land. Bred by Welrob Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $251,200 Daily Double Pool $26,397 Exacta Pool $148,571 Superfecta Pool $67,388 Super High Five Pool $4,472 Trifecta Pool $121,310. Claimed–Street Behavior by Jpf Investments I LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $17.00. Pick Three Pool $70,407. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-5-2/7-2) 4228 tickets with 4 correct paid $45.50. Pick Four Pool $252,140. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3-5-2/7-2) 1923 tickets with 5 correct paid $305.40. Pick Five Pool $682,833.

HONOS MAN bumped by inside rival leaving the gate, settled off the pace between foes, closed in around the second turn, went three wide into the stretch, rallied to the front past the eighth pole and won going away. RAILSPLITTER broke out and bumped rival at the start, showed speed along the inside, set the pace up the backstretch, met a bid from outside around the far turn, fought back inside and clung to a short lead with a furlong left, lost command shortly after and held the place. TURN THE SWITCH stumbled, broke in and bumped at the start, went up outside a rival then outside the leader, applied pressure around the far turn, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch, challenged to the eighth pole then flattened late. ARMOUR PLATE bumped by rival at the start, rated in the two path then moved to the rail and saved ground into the lane and lacked room through the length of the stretch. STREET BEHAVIOR stalked the pace from inside, tipped out into the stretch and lacked a bid. GO TIME raced between foes early then three wide into the first turn, angled in around that bend, saved ground into the stretch and proved no menace. PALACE PRINCE traveled four wide around the clubhouse turn, three wide into the stretch and weakened. MEADWAY was always outrun.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 22.22 45.39 57.86 1:10.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Octopus 122 2 4 2–1 1–1 1–2½ 1–1¼ Rosario 0.80 7 Leprino 115 7 3 3–1 3–hd 2–2 2–2¼ Pyfer 5.60 5 Natural History 122 5 7 7 5–hd 5–2 3–2¼ Espinoza 3.20 4 Lolo Paniolo 122 4 2 5–4 6–4 6–6½ 4–2¼ Pereira 23.80 3 Turntheclocktozero 122 3 5 4–4 4–6 3–1½ 5–1¼ Hernandez 7.40 1 Prince Ricky 115 1 1 1–hd 2–1 4–1½ 6–4½ Centeno 18.70 6 Nonno's Polaris 122 6 6 6–1½ 7 7 7 T Baze 21.90

2 OCTOPUS 3.60 2.80 2.10 7 LEPRINO 4.60 2.80 5 NATURAL HISTORY 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2) $9.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $6.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-5-4) $5.15 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-5-4-3) $163.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-5) $7.55

Winner–Octopus B.c.3 by Shackleford out of Georgia, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Peachtree Stable (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Alydom Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Mutuel Pool $224,160 Daily Double Pool $27,096 Exacta Pool $139,331 Superfecta Pool $60,443 Super High Five Pool $5,512 Trifecta Pool $93,138. Claimed–Natural History by Gary Barber. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $5.85. Pick Three Pool $68,575.

OCTOPUS bumped leaving the gate, dueled outside of PRINCE RICKY for command, cleared that rival nearing the quarter pole, moved to the rail in the lane and held safely. LEPRINO chased three wide through the turn and gained ground on the winner late. NATURAL HISTORY dropped back early, angled to the rail and saved ground to the stretch, moved out in the lane and showed late effort to earn the show. LOLO PANIOLO raced off the pace, entered the turn four wide then angled into the three path and improved position. TURNTHECLOCKTOZERO broke in and bumped the winner, chased off the rail, two wide around the bend and weakened. PRINCE RICKY dueled for the lead along the inside, could not match strides nearing the quarter pole, shifted in at the top of the lane and gave way. NONNO'S POLARIS went two wide around the turn and came up empty.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.49 44.23 56.22 1:08.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Jetovator 124 8 7 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Prat 2.90 1 Brix 124 1 10 9–½ 8–1 6–½ 2–hd Gonzalez 10.00 4 Caerulean 122 4 4 3–½ 3–½ 3–1 3–1 Gutierrez 4.60 5 Master Ryan 124 5 6 6–1 6–1 4–1½ 4–½ Rispoli 5.40 7 Hit the Seam 124 7 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 5–nk Pereira 15.60 11 Single Me Out 124 11 8 10–2 9–2 9–1 6–nk Franco 12.10 6 Mr. Brownstone 124 6 5 4–1 5–½ 7–½ 7–¾ Cedillo 4.10 3 Foothill 122 3 9 7–1 7–½ 8–½ 8–¾ T Baze 25.80 2 First Prez 122 2 11 11 10–1 10–3 9–2 Hernandez 13.90 10 Zipper Mischief 117 10 2 5–½ 4–1 5–hd 10–8 Centeno 16.70 9 Dapper 117 9 3 8–½ 11 11 11 Rivera 70.50

8 JETOVATOR 7.80 4.60 3.00 1 BRIX 9.60 5.40 4 CAERULEAN 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $13.80 $1 EXACTA (8-1) $25.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-1-4-5) $58.24 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-1-4-5-7) $698.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-1-4) $73.40

Winner–Jetovator Grr.g.4 by Grazen out of Jet Blue Girl, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Ciaglia Racing LLC and Estate of Sharon Alesia. Mutuel Pool $364,066 Daily Double Pool $34,758 Exacta Pool $247,465 Superfecta Pool $93,774 Super High Five Pool $2,746 Trifecta Pool $148,665. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-8) paid $10.85. Pick Three Pool $68,081.

JETOVATOR prompted the pace from outside, gained command at the eighth pole, cleared inside rival and held late. BRIX settled along the inside early, angled out in the stretch and got up for 2nd. CAERULEAN up close early near the inside, entered the stretch two wide, angled out upper stretch and got outfinished for the place. MASTER RYAN chased between early, squeezed and checked at the nine-sixteenths, angled to the rail, saved ground to the stretch, showed late effort but got outkicked. HIT THE SEAM set the pace under pressure, held a short lead into the drive, lost command at the eighth pole and flattened out late. SINGLE ME OUT tossed head, stumbled, and bumped rival at the start, went three to four wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and summoned a mild rally. MR. BROWNSTONE in range early, steadied off heels at the three-eighths pole, traveled two wide into the lane then tipped out and went evenly in the final furlong. FOOTHILL settled in mid-pack, went two then three wide around the turn, angled out in upper stretch and failed to rally. FIRST PREZ broke in, trailed early, took the turn two to three wide and never threatened. ZIPPER MISCHIEF bumped by outside rival leaving the gate, stalked three wide through the turn, steered out upper stretch and weakened. DAPPER tracked off the inside, two wide on the turn and tired.

EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.94 45.72 1:10.66 1:16.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 The Chosen Vron 122 5 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–6¾ Velazquez 2.00 10 Big Story 122 10 6 3–½ 3–1 2–1 2–2 Hernandez 2.50 4 Warrens Candy Man 122 4 4 5–1 5–1 4–½ 3–1¾ Prat 5.50 9 Hail Freedom 122 9 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 4–2¾ Rosario 9.70 6 Hockey Dad 122 6 7 6–1 6–1 6–1 5–½ Gutierrez 5.20 1 Rowdy Oh 122 1 3 4–hd 4–½ 5–2 6–1 Pereira 25.50 7 Champagne Pegasus 122 7 5 7–3 8–2½ 7–½ 7–½ Maldonado 22.80 8 Whiskey Talk 122 8 8 8–½ 9–2 9–4 8–1¾ T Baze 22.40 2 Big Frank Da Tank 122 2 10 10 7–hd 8–1 9–3¼ Gonzalez 30.70 3 Sir Williams Dream 115 3 9 9–½ 10 10 10 Centeno 85.30

5 THE CHOSEN VRON 6.00 3.40 2.60 10 BIG STORY 3.40 2.60 4 WARRENS CANDY MAN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $10.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-4-9) $16.67 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-4-9-6) $297.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-4) $17.75

Winner–The Chosen Vron Ch.g.2 by Vronsky out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Kruljac, J. Eric, Fetkin, Robert, Sondereker, John and Thornburgh, Richard. Mutuel Pool $337,871 Daily Double Pool $35,623 Exacta Pool $193,499 Superfecta Pool $88,510 Super High Five Pool $4,590 Trifecta Pool $125,962. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $20.60. Pick Three Pool $62,327.

THE CHOSEN VRON set the pace with company to the outside, held a short lead in the two path through the bend, cleared rivals in upper stretch and powered away under a few taps of right-handed encouragement and strong handling late. BIG STORY stumbled at the start, went up outside the top pair, took the turn four wide and bested the rest. WARRENS CANDY MAN stalked outside a rival, angled out at the quarter pole, exited the bend four wide and kept on to gain the show. HAIL FREEDOM pressed the pace between rivals to the lane and weakened. HOCKEY DAD in range early, went four wide into the turn, five wide into the stretch and lacked a bid. ROWDY OH chased along the inside and weakened. CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS tracked five wide into the turn, angled down to the three path around the bend and could not rally. WHISKEY TALK raced off the pace, angled to the rail on the turn and lacked further response. BIG FRANK DA TANK off slow and spotted the field a few lengths to begin, moved out on the back stretch, advanced three wide on the turn then went inside a rival into the lane and weakened. SIR WILLIAMS DREAM traveled near the back of the pack, angled out in upper stretch and was never a factor.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Robert J. Frankel Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.90 1:11.70 1:35.02 1:46.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Mucho Unusual 125 8 1 2–1 2–1 3–2 1–hd 1–¾ Velazquez 2.90 3 Never Be Enough 123 3 4 5–1½ 6–2 6–1 4–hd 2–ns Pereira 32.40 2 She's Our Charm 121 2 2 1–1 1–2 2–½ 3–2 3–¾ Hernandez 4.20 4 Miss Teheran 121 4 8 6–½ 5–hd 1–½ 2–hd 4–ns Rosario 2.80 9 Zee Drop 121 7 5 7–2 7–1½ 7–1 6–1 5–1 Prat 6.70 1 Rideforthecause 125 1 6 3–hd 4–1½ 5–1½ 5–hd 6–hd Rispoli 4.20 5 Altea 121 5 7 8 8 8 7–1½ 7–6 Cedillo 10.00 7 Colonial Creed 121 6 3 4–½ 3–hd 4–hd 8 8 Gutierrez 23.20

10 MUCHO UNUSUAL 7.80 4.40 3.20 3 NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) 18.40 10.40 2 SHE'S OUR CHARM 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-10) $24.80 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $84.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-2-4) $204.63 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-2) $268.55 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-2-4-9) Carryover $6,615

Winner–Mucho Unusual B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $502,760 Daily Double Pool $52,717 Exacta Pool $258,222 Superfecta Pool $104,380 Trifecta Pool $160,839 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,670. Scratched–Meal Ticket, Posh Holly (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-10) paid $31.70. Pick Three Pool $80,027.

MUCHO UNUSUAL stalked the leader in the two path on the first turn, closed in and went outside the top pair at the seven-sixteenths, vied three wide around the final turn and down the stretch, took over at the eighth pole and prevailed under a drive to the wire. NEVER BE ENOUGH (GB) tracked outside a rival then off the rail, went three wide into the lane, rallied and nailed SHE'S OUR CHARM on the line for the place. SHE'S OUR CHARM controlled the pace early, vied between rivals around the far turn and into the stretch, fought gamely through the lane and got edged for the place. MISS TEHERAN (IRE) hesitated and came away slowly, tucked inside on the first turn, rushed up inside on the backstretch, gained command near the seven-sixteenths, vied with a pair of outside rivals through the second turn and down the stretch, lost command with a furlong to go and flattened in the final sixteenth. ZEE DROP unhurried in the beginning, traveled two wide then saved ground on the second turn, tipped out in the stretch and produced a mild late bid. RIDEFORTHECAUSE stalked inside then moved a bit off the rail, moved back inside on the far turn, angled out upper stretch then raced between rivals at the eighth pole and failed to produce a bid. ALTEA (FR) trailed the field early up the backstretch, angled out into the stretch and needed more late. COLONIAL CREED tracked outside a rival, two wide into the stretch and faded.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 23.35 46.90 1:12.53 1:25.37 1:38.46

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fabozzi 122 3 6 5–2 5–1 5–½ 2–2 1–½ Hernandez 1.80 8 Impression 124 8 4 4–½ 4–hd 2–hd 1–½ 2–7 Pereira 2.70 4 Wilshire Dude 122 4 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–½ 4–3 3–hd Gonzalez 4.70 2 Ocean Fury 117 2 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 1–hd 3–½ 4–1¼ Rivera 34.60 6 Cosa Nostra 120 6 9 8–hd 6–½ 6–2 5–2 5–5½ T Baze 23.30 9 Jan's Reserve 115 9 7 7–½ 8–hd 9 7–hd 6–1¾ Centeno 6.00 5 Bitter Ring Home 122 5 8 9 9 8–hd 9 7–4 Franco 21.30 7 Pepe Tono 122 7 5 6–hd 7–½ 7–hd 8–hd 8–hd Cedillo 7.70 1 Turnaround 120 1 2 1–1 1–2 4–1 6–1 9 Figueroa 65.70

3 FABOZZI 5.60 3.00 2.40 8 IMPRESSION 3.60 2.80 4 WILSHIRE DUDE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-3) $35.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $9.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-4-2) $37.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-4-2-6) $2,706.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-4) $15.90

Winner–Fabozzi Dbb.g.7 by Sidney's Candy out of Resident Alien, by Bertrando. Bred by Budget Stable (KY). Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Owner: Twilight Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $322,808 Daily Double Pool $124,588 Exacta Pool $224,732 Superfecta Pool $130,608 Super High Five Pool $44,531 Trifecta Pool $184,935. Claimed–Impression by 47 Roses, LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Scratched–King Eddie, My Sunshine. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-10-3) paid $28.85. Pick Three Pool $200,345. 50-Cent Pick Four (8-5-10-3/10) 4157 tickets with 4 correct paid $136.05. Pick Four Pool $741,110. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-8-5-10-3/10) 1871 tickets with 5 correct paid $316.15. Pick Five Pool $774,946. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-8-5-10-3/10) 830 tickets with 6 correct paid $158.70. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $246,628. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $167,262.

FABOZZI raced mid-pack early, angled out into the stretch, rallied four wide and drove past the runner-up. IMPRESSION chased three wide and outside a rival on the first turn, entered the second turn four wide, bid outside the trio at the quarter pole, cleared into the lane and got outkicked by the winner in the final furlong. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked outside a rival, bid three deep around the far turn, could not match the top pair in the lane and stayed on to earn the show. OCEAN FURY stalked two wide, crept closer leaving the back stretch, bid between and put a head in front at the quarter pole, lost the lead into the stretch and was outfinished in the final sixteenth for the show. COSA NOSTRA (IRE) tossed head and came away bit slowly, taken back and angled to the inside, angled into the two path leaving the far turn, moved further out in the lane and grinded out the final furlong. JAN'S RESERVE raced four wide through both turns and proved no menace. BITTER RING HOME entered the stretch two wide, asked and failed to respond. PEPE TONO went three wide around the turns and weakened. TURNAROUND showed speed along the inside, led clear to the three-eighths pole, headed by a trio of rivals approaching the quarter pole and caved to the pressure.