Horse racing newsletter: Some odds and ends
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Santa Anita holds a special card on New Year's Eve. That's Thursday, by the way.
Lots of different topics today.
Off to the races
--Don’t ever let anyone say that the California Horse Racing Board lets posting much anticipated stewards’ minutes get in the way of a short holiday week. So, our usual Monday staple has to be put on hold as the minutes from the last week of the L.A. County Fair meeting at Los Alamitos are unavailable. And as long as we’re at it, there still haven’t been minutes from Los Alamitos’ nighttime meeting since Dec. 6. And speaking of the Los Alamitos’ nighttime meeting …
--Without question, the most amount of email I’ve gotten over the last couple of weeks has been the decision to give Los Alamitos’ nighttime racing a six-month license instead of the full year. Most everyone thought Los Alamitos got a bad deal, no doubt in response to Los Al’s owner Ed Allred saying he would pull his request for a license if it was only for six months. The Board ignored that request and gave him a six-month license. He still has a full year of racing dates.
Los Alamitos went on as if nothing happened and drew entries and conducted racing this weekend. In fact, the track even doubled down on the fact it was still racing when it announced it was going to add $10,000 to the Pick Six pool on Sundays during January if there is no carryover.
The track has asked the CHRB to revisit its decision. It’s unclear if that request will be granted. Or could it be kicked over to the racing dates committee. But it appears, for now, that Allred’s comment was an off-the-cuff reaction to a decision he didn’t like. Unless he was willing to shut down quarter-horse racing in California, which he would be loath to do, he was stuck with the what the Board wanted. In this case, the Board held all the cards.
It’s also unclear if this is a new era in the Board flexing its muscle as a regulator and challenging licensees to do better especially in the area of horse and rider safety. And speaking of the Board …
--How about the Board instituting a policy whereby a license application has to be heard two meetings before the start of a scheduled race meet? Then, when the tracks plead and say they don’t have this or that, the Board can push what’s missing to the next meeting.
If at that point, the track doesn’t have some simulcast agreement or something signed with the CTT or TOC, the license gets pushed another month and the track doesn’t open on time. It only has to happen once before the tracks, and its partners—what do they call it?—do their job. Try getting a driver’s license or passport without all the right paperwork. But you can conditionally get the OK to run a race track without everything in order. On to the next topic …
--Golden Gate Fields remains closed because of a coronavirus outbreak on the backstretch. I reached out to Craig Fravel, who is overseeing West Coast racing for The Stronach Group, on Sunday to see if he had any guess to when the track might reopen. He said they are working with the Berkeley Public Health Department on reopening and also on testing. But as for a guess? “I don’t have an estimate at the moment,” Fravel said. And speaking of not knowing what’s up next …
--Trainer Bob Baffert has to be ecstatic over Charlatan’s win in the Malibu Stakes over highly thought of Nashville on Saturday. But, we still don’t know where the soon-to-be 4-year-old colt will be making his next start.
“He came back great,” Baffert told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. “We haven’t really decided what we’re going to with him yet. It’s too early. We’ll give it a week. I thought he was going to need the race but he was a lot readier than I thought. We were hoping he would pick up where he left off, and he exceeded our expectations.”
The pre-race thinking had Charlatan as a possible for the Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 23 at Gulfstream Park. The race is a win and you’re in for the $20 million Saudi Cup, a race that has still not paid out for last year’s winner and issued some hefty jockey suspensions. (Bet that’s not in the promotional material.) And finally …
--There have only been two races over the new turf chute at Santa Anita. Gotta say, it’s a bit strange to see a dirt crossover on a flat turf race but it should become pretty routine in a couple weeks. Still, things seemed to work well.
“Everything looked good,” said legendary track superintendent and consultant Dennis Moore, who oversaw construction of the course, to Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “It’s nice to see it all come together from beginning to end. The horses all crossed the dirt well and it looked like everybody handled the entire course very well.”
This doesn’t necessarily mean the end of sprint racing down the hill. There are discussions to have a few select sprints races return to its former home at the top of the hill. But no one is willing to say it’s a go yet.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
It’s probably obvious to everyone but in Ciaran Thornton’s Sunday pick, I didn’t change the template and listed it as being Los Alamitos not Santa Anita. We’ve got that fixed now.
Santa Anita review
We’ll lead the review with some sad news about Ebeko, who broke down during the running of the $75,000 Eddie Logan Stakes on Sunday. The incident happened at the top of the stretch when he snapped his left front cannon bone. Jockey Joel Rosario was unhurt and resumed riding later in the card. If you want to know more about the horse and the relevant stats, just click here.
As for the race, always secondary, Cathkin Peak won the race for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. He went from midpack entering the stretch and was much the best motoring by everyone for a length win. Cathkin Peak, ridden by Flavien Prat, paid $10.40, $5.00 and $3.40. Commander Khai was second and Beer Can Man finished third.
“He’s such a neat horse,” said Phil D’Amato, winning trainer. “Ever since he arrived, he hasn’t done anything wrong and he keeps getting better and better. Flavien seems to fit him like a glove.”
The feature on the day was the Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/8 miles on the turf. John Velazquez picked up his third win on the day when he rallied Mucho Unusual from just off the pace to win a spirited stretch duel by three-quarters of a length.
Mucho Unusual paid $7.80, $4.40and $3.20. Never Be Enough was second followed by She’s Our Charm, Miss Teheran, ZeeDrop, Rideforthecause, Althea and Colonial Creed.
Tim Yakteen (winning trainer): “[I had] pretty high [expectations], she had been straightforward. We had an outside draw that was a little bit of a concern. There was lone speed in the race. She is such a dream to train, so easy, so straightforward she makes my job easy. ... We don’t have a big stable but she’s our queen. We try to space her races out. We haven’t made any plans. Maybe the Megahertz [on Jan. 18] will be in the play, or not, we’ll consider everything and just play it by ear. It is so great to win these races named in honor of all these great trainers, it’s an honor to be in the Winner’s Circle in this race.”
John Velazquez (winning jockey): “She broke good, and it looked like the one speed filly (She’s Our Charm) would go and she did. Down the backside, Joel [Rosario, aboard Miss Teheran] moved a little early and I also wanted to make sure I put a little pressure on the two because she had been running easily. Turning for home, I asked her and she finished up great.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Santa Anita (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mucho Unusual ($7.80)
A final thought
And now the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you Thursday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, December 27.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 81-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
