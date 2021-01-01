Horse racing newsletter: Happy birthday to all the horses

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish off our Eclipse Award votes.

Hopefully everyone had a very fun but very homebound New Year’s Eve. So, you should be fresh to see the second half of my Eclipse Award votes. The first half were in Thursday’s newsletter. Let’s get right to it.

Sprint: 1. Whitmore; 2. Vekoma; 3. Charlatan. Everybody loves a feel-good story and this 7-year-old gelding fits the bill when he blew everyone away in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. Vekoma, winner of two Grade 1s, won three in a row but, despite shipping to Keeneland, didn’t run. Yup, I’m putting Charlatan in there based on his lights-out performance in the Malibu. Too bad we didn’t get to see more of him.

Female Sprint: 1. Gamine; 2. Serengeti Empress; 3. Guarana. Gamine was the favorite in all six of her races and a third in the Kentucky Oaks was the only time she didn’t cross the finish line first. She probably could have won the Breeders’ Cup Sprint if she had entered but instead won the BC Filly & Mare Sprint by 6 ¼. This should be a lock. Serengeti Empress, winner of a Grade 1 and Grade 2, took second that race. Guarana was undefeated in two races, one of them a Grade 1.

Older Dirt Male: 1. Improbable; 2. Global Campaign; 3. Knicks Go. Improbable had three Grade 1 wins and a second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. That makes him a lock to me. Global Campaign finished third in the BC Classic to go along with two Grade 1s. Certainly good for a second. Knicks Go won the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile to finish the year undefeated in three starts.

Older Dirt Female: 1. Monomoy Girl; 2. Valiance; 3. Midnight Bisou. Here’s another lock as Monomoy Girl withstood a year off to win all four races this year including the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Valiance was runner up in the Distaff and added a Grade 1 in the Spinster. Midnight Bisou slipped to third by virtue of only three starts and one win.

2-Year-Old Male: 1. Essential Quality; 2. Jackie’s Warrior; 3. Fire at Will. Essential Quality has three wins in three races, two of them Grade 1s, one being the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Call it a lock. It was Jackie’s Warrior’s to win to Eclipse after four wins but a fourth in the BC Juvenile took care of those dreams. Fire at Will won the BC Juvenile Turf.

2-Year-Old Filly: 1. Vequist; 2. Dayoutoftheoffice; 3. Aunt Pearl. Vequist gets the nod over Dayoutoftheoffice by virtue of winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. The order of finish was reversed in the Frizette at Belmont Park. Aunt Pearl ran the table in three races, but all on the turf. She won the BC Juvenile Fillies Turf.

3-Year-Old Male: 1. Authentic; 2. Tiz the Law; 3. Honor A.P. You win the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic, you get the best 3-year-old award. Another lock. Tiz the Law had early brilliance and had everyone mesmerized after wins in the Belmont and Travers. But failure to fire in the Kentucky Derby and a lackluster Breeders’ Cup Classic moved him off the top. Honor A.P.’s fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby may have been the best performance that day after a disastrous start. Win the Santa Anita Derby also great. All three horses are now retired.

3-Year-Old Filly: 1. Swiss Skydiver; 2. Gamine. 3. Shedaresthedevil. Swiss Skydiver had the most challenging campaign of any 3-year-old this year. And she made a big statement by beating the boys in the Preakness. She stumbled in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff but the rest of her year was great. Yet, another lock. Gamine crossed the finish line first in five of six, but had a win in a maiden special taken away because of a medication positive. She was dominant in the BC Filly & Mare Sprint. Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks, among other races.

Horse of the Year: 1. Authentic; 2. Monomoy Girl; 3. Improbable. All the reasons for these horses are above. If it goes the way we see it, it will be the fifth Eclipse Award of the night for Bob Baffert, even though he only gets to keep the one for trainer.

We’ll wait for the announcement of the finalists to see how we did.

Santa Anita review

Quattroelle got a perfect trip on the rail and then came off the rail with a clear path to win the $75,000 Blue Norther Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. It was not restricted to Cal-bred as I wrote in the last newsletter. I goofed. Quattroelle paid $8.20, $3.60 and $2.60. Javanica was second and Carpe Fortuna finished third. The winning margin was three-quarters of a length.

Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “She ran great and we weren’t surprised. She got knocked sideways real bad last time at Del Mar and she should’ve won. She’s a real hard-trying filly and she’s done everything we’ve asked her.”

Tyler Baze (winning jockey): “Her last race we got kind of slaughtered a couple of times around the turn, it cost her the race. She’s a nice filly. I don’t know how good she is, she is just very nice. She still has a lot of learning. Once I hit the lead she was pulling herself up all the way down the lane, really just having fun. Jeff [Mullins] is the best trainer, he has confidence in me and we both have confidence in the horse, that makes her good.”

As an added note, Kent Desormeaux won on Thursday in the eighth race aboard Satchel de Ritches. It was his second race back after an extended absence as he went to rehab for alcohol abuse. Everyone wishes the hall of famer well.



Santa Anita preview

The first card of the new year is nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. There are four races on the turf, three of them using the new chute. But before we get to a pretty good featured stakes race, I noticed that Chris Merz, the new racing secretary, is already starting to make his impact felt with a new, but familiar, race. (I know that sounds like a contrast in terms.) The fifth race is a maiden optional claimer. In my four years, I had never seen it before. So, I asked Chris what’s up. He explained that those conditions existed a few years ago when Rick Hammerle was racing secretary. The race is designed for maidens with a decent purchase price who the owners don’t want to give up on and put in for a tag, but also may not be at the level to win a maiden special. Alas, maiden optional claimer. We’ll give Hammerle the credit for starting it and Merz the credit for revising it. The racing office is already making positive changes.

OK, the feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes for horses going 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. Wildman Jack is the 3-1 morning-line maker for trainer Doug O’Neill and jockey Abel Cedillo. He is four-for-12 lifetime and is coming off a seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint at Keeneland. Prior to that he was second in the Eddie D at Santa Anita. He hasn’t won since the Daytona on Santa Anita on May 23.

The two second favorites, both at 4-1, are Texas Wedge (Peter Miller, Flavien Prat) and Chaos Theory (John Sadler, Umberto Rispoli). Texas Wedge was 11th in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint and Chaos Theory has won three of his last four, but two of those were at the allowance level. Post is around 3:32 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 9, 6, 9, 7, 7, 8, 10, 9, 12 (1 also eligible).



Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick

FIRST RACE: No. 1 Goalie (6-1)

Goalie is the high weight in the race and gets first time Flavien Prat today for trainer Phil D’Amato. Phil and Flavien have won 43% recently and have a 71% in-the-money percentage. The last time Prat rode this horse was here in March and it was a win, the only win Goalie has. This horse has an excellent closing kick but can also use speed early giving Prat lots of options on this ground saving inside post.

Thursday’s result: Navy Queen was bet to favorite at 5-2. After a good break Queen found herself seven back and tried to move late up the inside but was cut off by the eventual winner and finished off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.



Los Alamitos weekend preview

Los Alamitos is the only game in town at night. So, let’s turn things over to marketing and media guru Orlando Gutierrez. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“Los Alamitos kicks off 2021 with an eight-race program beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. There is an early Pick Four with an average field size of about eight. The early Pick Four had a pair of big pools last weekend with $181,000 wagered into the bet on Saturday and $233,000 on Sunday. The Sunday pool was the highest in the early Pick Four since Nov. 1.

“Thoroughbred broodmare Celestial Being had an extremely rare but ultra-productive day/night double for owner Ed Allred on Dec. 18. First, the daughter of In Excess had her thoroughbred son Gov From Above win the sixth race of the day program during the L.A. County Fair Meet at Los Alamitos. A few hours later her quarter horse son, From Above, won the sixth race during Los Alamitos nighttime program. The winning double may be one the first times that a broodmare had winners in two different breeds on the same day. Celestial Being, an 18-year-old In Excess mare, could have another winner at the Orange County track on Friday, as her quarter-horse son, Other World, will headline the fifth race.

“On Saturday evening, quarter-horse Ballast Point, a multiple stakes winner at 870 yards, will step up to 1,000 yards to face some thoroughbreds in the fourth race, an allowance with an $18,000 purse. Ballast Point won the Snowbound Superstar Handicap at 870 yards on Dec. 6. At that distance, the gelding also won the Trick Or Treat Handicap and is generally regarded as the top distance quarter horse at Los Alamitos. Eight races are on scheduled with a 6 p.m. post.

“Following Ballast Point’s strong effort in the Snowbound Superstar, winning rider Ramon Guce said the horse had more left in the tank. He will have a chance to prove it as he will face Golden Gate invaders Cartoonist and Potente Alba plus the multiple stakes placed runner Grinder Sparksaglo in this 1,000-yard race. Cartoonist won his last two starts at Golden Gate and finished third in his local debut here at this distance. Potente Alba was third during a daytime race on Dec. 6 and usually shows good quickness out of the gate. Three others should also run.

“Sunday could see the debut of the track’s new $10,000 Pick Six promotion. During January, Los Alamitos will seed the Pick Six pool with $10,000 on Sunday nights whenever there is not a carryover going into that evening’s program. Los Alamitos offers a traditional $2 Pick Six with a 70-30 split and there are no jackpot provisions. The feature on Sunday is the Grade 1, $100,000 Charger Bar Handicap for mares 4 and up. Tequila Sangria will look to defend her title against Curls Happy Wagon, considered one of the favorites to be champion aged mare by the American Quarter Horse Assn. Racing at Los Alamitos. Curls Happy Wagon won the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap and the Grade 2 Las Damas Handicap.”

Chris Wade’s LA pick

THIRD RACE: No. 6 The Pet (4-1)

She has been showing some speed and finishing evenly or tiring some late while facing much tougher in all four of her recent efforts over the racing surface while earning a figure from each that is very competitive in this event Friday. In her most recent outing 12 nights ago, this mare broke a little slow and outward with her head turned sideways to lose over two lengths while lacking momentum. With a troubled start to overcome, she showed some speed to garner the four spot down the backstretch prior to drifting out through the turn and then finishing evenly down the lane. With several quality numbers in her holster along with the huge drop in class, The Pet is our play for New Year’s Day.

Now the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, December 31. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.03 43.80 56.15 1:08.57 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Silk From Heaven 124 4 10 8–hd 9–3½ 6–hd 1–1¼ Hernandez 6.00 3 La Aguililla 124 3 7 3–2 2–2 1–1½ 2–hd Fuentes 8.90 1 Florentine Diamond 115 1 6 2–hd 3–1 3–1 3–¾ Centeno 10.50 7 Sweet Rafaela 124 6 8 7–1½ 5–hd 5–1 4–1 Maldonado 3.80 9 Midnight Sunrise 122 8 3 5–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 5–½ Valdivia, Jr. 11.80 11 Shylock Eddie 124 10 5 9–½ 7–hd 7–hd 6–2 Franco 8.80 2 Navy Queen 122 2 9 6–½ 6–1 8–4 7–hd Rosario 2.80 6 Habobanero 115 5 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–½ 8–3½ Pyfer 4.50 10 Envy 122 9 4 10 10 9–2 9–10 T Baze 52.50 8 Ballet Royalty 119 7 2 4–1 8–½ 10 10 Rivera 155.70 4 SILK FROM HEAVEN 14.00 7.00 5.00 3 LA AGUILILLA 8.60 5.40 1 FLORENTINE DIAMOND 6.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $52.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-1-7) $155.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-1) $164.95 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-1-7-9) Carryover $907 Winner–Silk From Heaven B.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Elegant in Silk, by Hard Spun. Bred by DP Racing (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Royalty Stable and Riggio, Dolores. Mutuel Pool $186,059 Exacta Pool $125,471 Superfecta Pool $48,390 Trifecta Pool $78,521 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,189. Scratched–Sofi's Gold. SILK FROM HEAVEN unhurried in the early stages, went two wide around the turn, angled in with a furlong to go, rallied along the inside and overhauled the runner-up in the final sixteenth. LA AGUILILLA stalked outside a rival, bid outside the leader entering the stretch, kicked clear then lost command in the final sixteenth and saved the place. FLORENTINE DIAMOND stalked the pace from inside, lost ground into the bend, angled out at the top of the lane, finished well and missed the place. SWEET RAFAELA came out and bumped rival shortly after the start, chased two wide into the turn, angled four wide into the lane, floated out upper stretch and kept on willingly through the final furlong. MIDNIGHT SUNRISE bumped at the start, tracked two wide around the bend, was floated out at the top of the lane and finished evenly late. SHYLOCK EDDIE stalked three wide around the turn, angled widest in the stretch and lacked further response. NAVY QUEEN tracked the speed along the inside, steadied into the turn, angled out around rival then back to the inside on the turn and could not rally. HABOBANERO sped clear to the set the pace, held a short lead in the two path into the drive and weakened. ENVY bumped at the start, dropped to the back of the pack nearing the turn, lost whip into the stretch and never threatened. BALLET ROYALTY bumped by rival at the start, chased off the rail then angled in, steadied entering the turn, remained inside and faded. SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 22.96 47.20 1:12.97 1:25.92 1:39.39 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mariah Girl 117 3 3 3–2 3–2½ 2–2½ 1–½ 1–1¼ Pyfer 3.20 1 Midnight Jamboree 124 1 5 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3½ 2–4½ Pereira 1.70 4 Heart River 120 4 6 6 6 5–1 4–3 3–½ Figueroa 23.60 5 True Mischief 117 5 1 4–hd 5–1½ 4–hd 3–½ 4–6 Centeno 2.90 6 Samandah 124 6 2 5–6 4–1 6 5–3 5–16 T Baze 12.60 2 Lady O'Prado 122 2 4 2–4½ 2–2 3–2 6 6 Hernandez 3.60 3 MARIAH GIRL (ARG) 8.40 3.40 3.40 1 MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE 3.20 2.80 4 HEART RIVER 5.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $54.60 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $12.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-4-5) $30.51 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-4) $34.90 Winner–Mariah Girl (ARG) Grr.f.4 by Exchange Rate out of Mariah Plus (ARG), by Alpha Plus. Bred by Abolengo (ARG). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Mercado Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $168,688 Daily Double Pool $33,369 Exacta Pool $89,357 Superfecta Pool $36,423 Trifecta Pool $62,300. Claimed–Samandah by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) raced four then three wide around the first turn, stalked the top pair in the two path then tipped out three wide on the backstretch, bid outside three deep around the far turn, took over in upper stretch, urged right-handed then hand urged and drew clear late. MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE drifted out a bit into the 1st turn, dueled for the lead from inside then inched ahead of rival on the backstretch, put away inside foe then met the challenge from outside, lost command in upper stretch and stayed on well to prove second best. HEART RIVER off a bit slow and got shuffled back at the start, tucked inside on the first turn, raced two wide into the second bend, went between foes at the five-sixteenths pole, tipped out in the lane and gained the show. TRUE MISCHIEF raced three wide then angled in on the first turn, saved ground to the stretch, angled out and got outkicked for the show honors. SAMANDAH raced five then four wide on clubhouse turn, stayed off the inside, went four wide around the far turn and was never a factor. LADY O'PRADO floated out into the first turn, dueled then pressed from outside, lost contact midway through the far turn and tired. THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.03 46.75 1:11.22 1:23.08 1:34.91 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 C Falls 122 2 1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 Hernandez 5.30 1 I'm Leaving You 120 1 2 3–½ 3–½ 2–hd 2–2 2–4 Rosario 1.20 4 Antithetical 120 4 5 5–1½ 5–½ 5–½ 3–1½ 3–¾ T Baze 4.50 7 Hoop Dream 122 7 3 6–3 6–2½ 6–2 5–½ 4–nk Cedillo 6.80 3 Gallant Warren 120 3 7 7 7 7 7 5–3½ Franco 34.00 6 Dreamer's Reality 122 6 4 2–½ 2–1 3–1½ 4–½ 6–½ Valdivia, Jr. 19.00 5 Talking 120 5 6 4–½ 4–1 4–½ 6–½ 7 Gutierrez 4.00 2 C FALLS 12.60 5.20 3.40 1 I'M LEAVING YOU 2.80 2.40 4 ANTITHETICAL 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (2-1) $15.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-4-7) $13.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-4-7-3) $770.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-4) $26.85 Winner–C Falls Dbb.g.4 by Shackleford out of Maiden America, by Rock Hard Ten. Bred by Phillips Racing Partnership (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $231,307 Daily Double Pool $20,814 Exacta Pool $131,660 Superfecta Pool $46,152 Super High Five Pool $6,892 Trifecta Pool $89,645. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-2) paid $82.80. Pick Three Pool $59,079. C FALLS established the front quickly from inside, turned away foe around the far turn, inched away into the stretch and held well through the final furlong. I'M LEAVING YOU stalked along the inside, urged upon around the second turn, tipped outside the leader in the lane but could not summon the needed late kick. ANTITHETICAL bumped leaving the gate, chased between rivals on the first turn, two wide up the backstretch, saved ground along the fence into the stretch and held the show. HOOP DREAM stumbled and bumped with inside rival in the beginning, traveled four then three wide around the clubhouse turn, sat off the pace outside a rival up the backstretch, angled out into the lane and improved position. GALLANT WARREN broke out and bumped rival, tucked inside on the first turn trailing the field, stayed along the rail on the far turn and produced a mild rally. DREAMER'S REALITY bumped at the start, raced up close outside the leader, put in a mild bid at the five-sixteenths pole but could not go on with the leader leaving the turn and faded. TALKING went three deep through the first turn, traveled in range outside a rival or two wide, angled out in upper stretch and came up empty. FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $31,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000. Time 21.99 45.91 59.01 1:12.98 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Oscar Nod 122 8 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–2½ 1–hd Gonzalez 11.40 6 Winter Star 122 6 3 5–1 3–2 3–2 2–1¾ Fuentes 11.20 2 Varoma 115 2 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–½ 3–5 Pyfer 1.10 1 Malibu Jewel 115 1 5 3–½ 5–½ 4–½ 4–hd Centeno 9.50 7 Cold Brew Kelly 120 7 6 9 7–1½ 6–2 5–¾ Maldonado 7.30 5 You're All Talk 118 5 7 6–1 4–hd 5–2 6–2½ Cedillo 5.00 9 Misericors 122 9 8 8–1 9 7–½ 7–5 Pereira 8.00 4 Haynespun 122 4 4 4–hd 6–½ 8–2 8–3½ Franco 35.90 3 Felicidad Legada 113 3 9 7–½ 8–hd 9 9 Rivera 30.70 8 OSCAR NOD 24.80 11.00 5.80 6 WINTER STAR 11.20 5.00 2 VAROMA 2.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8) $119.00 $1 EXACTA (8-6) $127.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-2-1) $227.05 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-2) $214.85 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-2-1-7) Carryover $2,320 Winner–Oscar Nod Dbb.f.2 by Mshawish out of Beautified, by Congrats. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $208,094 Daily Double Pool $20,779 Exacta Pool $147,372 Superfecta Pool $62,816 Trifecta Pool $96,469 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,042. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-8) paid $162.30. Pick Three Pool $27,403. OSCAR NOD set the pace under pressure, cleared rival leaving the turn, put to left-hand urging in the drive, led clear to deep stretch and held on at the wire. WINTER STAR tracked outside a rival, went four then three wide around the turn, rallied from outside but was too late. VAROMA broke out, pressed from inside, could not keep pace with the leader exiting the turn but finished willingly through the final furlong. MALIBU JEWEL chased from inside to the lane but never produced a bid. COLD BREW KELLY advanced four wide around the turn and improved position. YOU'RE ALL TALK chased two wide then outside a rival through the turn and could not rally. MISERICORS raced off the pace, entered turn five wide then moved down into the four path and weakened in the drive. HAYNESPUN tracked off the inside, three wide into the lane and came up empty. FELICIDAD LEGADA stumbled badly at the start, saved ground around the turn and never made an impact. FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.01 46.96 1:11.52 1:24.50 1:37.23 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 St Helena 122 5 5 5–1 5–1½ 4–½ 2–½ 1–ns Gutierrez 14.50 2 Warrens Candy Girl 122 2 8 10 9–1½ 9–5 5–½ 2–1¼ Van Dyke 1.30 9 Agata 122 9 6 6–2 6–1½ 6–½ 3–hd 3–nk Rispoli 3.60 8 Flag Salute 115 8 3 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 1–1½ 4–hd Pyfer 32.20 10 Mensa On Tap 122 10 10 7–1 7–½ 7–hd 6–hd 5–nk Flores 146.90 4 Miss Ever Ready 122 4 9 8–1 8–2 8–½ 7–3 6–1 Prat 2.70 1 Smoothlikebuttah 122 1 1 3–hd 3–1 2–1 4–½ 7–10 Cedillo 9.40 7 Bingos System 122 7 4 4–1 4–½ 5–½ 8–hd 8–1 Maldonado 18.10 6 Big Award 122 6 2 2–1 2–½ 3–½ 9–3½ 9–½ Gonzalez 57.90 3 She's Expensive 122 3 7 9–2 10 10 10 10 Franco 77.50 5 ST HELENA 31.00 8.40 5.00 2 WARRENS CANDY GIRL 3.20 2.40 9 AGATA 3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-5) $324.40 $1 EXACTA (5-2) $50.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-2-9-8) $218.31 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-2-9) $126.25 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-2-9-8-10) Carryover $5,602 Winner–St Helena B.f.2 by Bluegrass Cat out of Russian River, by Stravinsky. Bred by Frank Mermenstein & Tom McCrocklin (FL). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $288,468 Daily Double Pool $30,533 Exacta Pool $177,033 Superfecta Pool $68,462 Trifecta Pool $110,523 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,303. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-8-5) paid $853.90. Pick Three Pool $58,229. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-2-8-5) 33 tickets with 4 correct paid $4,609.40. Pick Four Pool $196,669. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-3-2-8-5) 12 tickets with 5 correct paid $38,880.95. Pick Five Pool $539,639. ST HELENA bumped leaving the gate, stalked the leader in the two path, tipped out in upper stretch, took over with a sixteenth to go and lasted over the late charge from the runner-up. WARRENS CANDY GIRL bumped and checked between rivals entering the first turn, trailed into the backstretch, gained ground through the far turn and angled six wide leaving the bend, closed widest through the drive and just missed. AGATA raced three to four wide around the first turn, went three then two wide around the far turn, angled out at the top of the lane, rallied and got outkicked. FLAG SALUTE sped clear and angled in on the first turn, set the pace in the two path up the backstretch, inched away nearing the drive, lost command approaching the sixteenth pole and yielded in the closing moments. MENSA ON TAP off slow from the far outside, raced off the pace near the inside, saved ground to the lane, lacked room and checked in upper stretch, gained a clear path and finished well between rivals late. MISS EVER READY bumped at the start then bumped again entering the first turn, settled outside a rival on the backstretch, angled five wide leaving the far turn, responded to urging but need to find more late. SMOOTHLIKEBUTTAH away quickly from inside settled into a stalking position, remained inside to the lane, shifted out in upper stretch and flattened. BINGOS SYSTEM in range while outside a rival, angled four wide into the lane, bumped by BIG AWARD at the top of the drive and weakened. BIG AWARD chased off the rail then outside a rival, raced three wide then drifted out and bumped rival entering the stretch and faded. SHE'S EXPENSIVE raced near the back of the field, saved ground inside and never got involved. SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $65,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.56 45.16 1:08.88 1:15.28 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Kneedeepinsnow 122 1 3 1–1 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¼ Cedillo 0.60 2 Parsimony 122 2 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–2½ 2–2¼ Gutierrez 2.90 6 King of Speed 124 4 2 3–5½ 3–2½ 3–1 3–½ Smith 3.90 5 California Street 122 3 4 4 4 4 4 Van Dyke 8.00 1 KNEEDEEPINSNOW 3.20 2.20 2 PARSIMONY 3.20 6 KING OF SPEED $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1) $56.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $3.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-6-5) $0.61 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-6) $3.30 Winner–Kneedeepinsnow Ch.c.4 by Flat Out out of Michelleinhearts, by Lion Heart. Bred by BWB Bloodstock, LLC & WDS Bloodstock (KY). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $229,826 Daily Double Pool $21,226 Exacta Pool $91,676 Superfecta Pool $17,525 Trifecta Pool $35,965. Scratched–Leading Score, Shashashakemeup. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-5-1) paid $211.75. Pick Three Pool $63,211. KNEEDEEPINSNOW went up inside to assume command, showed the way through the turn and into the stretch, show the whip through the lane and remained clear to the wire. PARSIMONY stalked outside the leader, two wide around the turn, could not threaten the winner late but was clearly second best. KING OF SPEED kept in range three wide to the stretch and went evenly through the final furlong. CALIFORNIA STREET brushed the outside gate and came away a bit slowly, took the turn four wide and never rallied. SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Blue Norther Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.06 48.18 1:12.37 1:24.21 1:35.72 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Quattroelle 120 4 6 6–4 6–6 4–1 1–hd 1–¾ T Baze 3.10 1 Javanica 120 1 3 4–1 4–1 3–½ 3–2 2–1¼ Prat 1.80 3 Carpe Fortuna 120 3 1 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–½ 3–7 Gutierrez 5.70 6 Pizzazz 120 6 4 5–1 5–1 6–4 5–2½ 4–1¼ Smith 3.90 2 Michalska 120 2 2 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 4–2½ 5–1 Hernandez 23.60 5 Derby Quest 120 5 7 7–1½ 7–2 7–1½ 6–1 6–2 Franco 93.00 8 Absolute Scenes 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 7–3 Rosario 5.30 7 Royal Blend 120 7 5 3–1 3–1½ 5–hd 7–1½ 8 Van Dyke 34.80 4 QUATTROELLE (IRE) 8.20 3.60 2.60 1 JAVANICA 3.00 2.40 3 CARPE FORTUNA 3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $11.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-6) $7.63 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-3-6-2) $416.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $17.65 Winner–Quattroelle (IRE) B.f.2 by Mehmas (IRE) out of Heavenly River (FR), by Stormy River (FR). Bred by Rossenarra Bloodstock Ltd (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $323,460 Daily Double Pool $37,663 Exacta Pool $158,896 Superfecta Pool $68,323 Super High Five Pool $20,517 Trifecta Pool $115,096. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-4) paid $77.05. Pick Three Pool $61,204. QUATTROELLE (IRE) angled to the rail early, sat off the pace, remained inside around the far turn, tipped out in upper stretch, rallied and proved best late. JAVANICA stalked the pace inside, moved out into the two path on the backstretch, angled in then back out around the far turn, steered out further in the lane, rallied but got outclosed by the winner. CARPE FORTUNA up close outside the pacesetter, gained command while drifting out a bit into the stretch, lost command at the eighth pole and flattened in the late stages. PIZZAZZ settled off the inside, went three wide into the lane and lacked a bid. MICHALSKA set the pace to the far turn, challenged around the bend, lost the lead into the stretch and gave way. DERBY QUEST unhurried in the beginning while moving to the inside, saved ground into the stretch, tipped out and could not rally. ABSOLUTE SCENES (IRE) angled to the rail early, remained inside to the stretch, angled out at the top of the lane and was never a factor. ROYAL BLEND chased three wide around the first turn then outside a rival, traveled three then two wide on the final bend and weakened. EIGHTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.05 44.99 1:09.75 1:16.36 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Satchel de Ritches 120 3 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–2 1–2¼ Desormeaux 4.10 9 Cause and Effect 124 8 1 5–1 5–2 3–½ 2–¾ Franco 9.30 6 Admirably 115 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–½ 3–2½ Pyfer 5.80 2 Old Indian Trick 124 2 5 3–1 3–1½ 4–1½ 4–1 Pereira 5.30 5 Eustace 122 4 3 4–½ 4–hd 5–3 5–4 Fuentes 5.00 7 Carte Blanche 124 6 7 6–hd 7–3 6–1 6–3 Hernandez 1.50 1 My Heart Awakens 115 1 8 8 6–½ 7–3 7–¾ Centeno 56.00 8 My Sunshine 115 7 6 7–½ 8 8 8 Rivera 56.50 3 SATCHEL DE RITCHES 10.20 5.60 4.20 9 CAUSE AND EFFECT 8.80 6.00 6 ADMIRABLY 4.80 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $48.20 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $46.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-6-2) $187.02 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-9-6-2-5) Carryover $4,126 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-6) $128.25 Winner–Satchel de Ritches B.g.3 by Country Day out of Vanilla Babe, by Bianconi. Bred by Freddy Lewis Jr. (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Gans, Doug, Hall, Shiloh, Jacobs, Gary, Katz, Larry M. and Merrill, Ted. Mutuel Pool $222,023 Daily Double Pool $25,140 Exacta Pool $139,570 Superfecta Pool $67,225 Super High Five Pool $5,407 Trifecta Pool $92,242. Claimed–Admirably by Gonzaz, Albert E., Mojarro Racing LLC and Ruiz, Lorenzo. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Claimed–Eustace by John Hindman. Trainer: Dan Blacker. Scratched–Alcools. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-3) paid $20.90. Pick Three Pool $54,545. SATCHEL DE RITCHES set the the pace between rivals, cleared at the top of the lane and drew away under a right-handed urging and strong handling late. CAUSE AND EFFECT stalked from outside, took the turn four wide and gained the place. ADMIRABLY pressed three deep into and around the turn and lacked the needed late kick in the final furlong. OLD INDIAN TRICK pressed the leader from inside to the stretch and weakened. EUSTACE stalked two then three wide into the stretch and also weakened. CARTE BLANCHE raced off the rail then angled into the two path, outside a rival then three to four wide leaving the bend and failed to respond when asked. MY HEART AWAKENS broke cleanly but was a bit slow into stride, tracked the pace near the inside then angled out on the turn and failed to threaten. MY SUNSHINE entered the turn four wide, angled to the rail around the bend and proved no menace. NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.14 43.91 1:08.33 1:14.33 Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Sir Oliver 122 9 2 5–2 5–1 1–2 1–2¾ T Baze 14.00 3 Absolute Unit 122 3 7 6–1½ 6–2 2–1 2–nk Gutierrez 5.80 12 Cosmo 122 11 6 10–1 10–½ 7–½ 3–1¾ Prat 5.70 5 Johan Zoffani 122 4 10 9–2½ 9–3½ 6–hd 4–2¾ Gonzalez 8.70 7 Hollywoodhellraisr 122 6 9 8–2½ 7–½ 5–1 5–½ Rosario 2.80 1 Witch's Vow 122 1 8 7–1½ 8–1½ 9–½ 6–½ Fuentes 76.60 6 Disco Ball 122 5 4 3–1 3–1½ 4–hd 7–hd Desormeaux 3.80 8 Explosive 115 7 1 1–hd 1–1½ 3–1 8–ns Pyfer 13.30 2 Flying Charlie 122 2 11 11 11 11 9–4½ Franco 96.30 9 Sky Dinski 124 8 5 4–½ 4–hd 10–1 10–1 Pereira 72.70 11 McWherter 122 10 3 2–2 2–1 8–½ 11 Cedillo 5.80 10 SIR OLIVER 30.00 17.00 8.40 3 ABSOLUTE UNIT 6.80 4.20 12 COSMO 4.40 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-10) $218.40 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $118.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-12-5) $234.45 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-3-12-5-7) $11,541.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-3-12) $258.10 Winner–Sir Oliver B.g.3 by Oliver's Tale out of Boston Gold, by Boston Harbor. Bred by M. T. Racing Stables (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Endeavor Farm. Mutuel Pool $458,171 Daily Double Pool $116,603 Exacta Pool $327,303 Superfecta Pool $156,873 Super High Five Pool $24,839 Trifecta Pool $213,981. Scratched–Paradise Forever. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-10) paid $226.55. Pick Three Pool $132,205. 50-Cent Pick Four (1/3/4-4-3-10) 1091 tickets with 4 correct paid $420.40. Pick Four Pool $601,068. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-1/3/4-4-3-10) 51 tickets with 5 correct paid $9,088.70. Pick Five Pool $607,345. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (8-5-1/3/4-4-3-10) 1 ticket with 6 correct paid $323,024.48. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $204,142. SIR OLIVER steadied briefly from between rivals early, tracked off the rail then moved into the two path, angled out on the turn, came four wide into the lane, surged clear upper stretch and drew away. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked the pace up the backstretch, raced along the rail into the turn, angled out into the lane, could not make an impact on the winner and held the place. COSMO traveled near the back of the field, raced two wide into the turn, came out into and upper stretch and summoned a late rally. JOHAN ZOFFANI (IRE) unhurried in the beginning, raced along the inside then three wide into the lane, angled out in upper stretch and finished willingly. HOLLYWOODHELLRAISR drifted out crossing over surfaces early, raced off the pace, entered the turn two wide, angled out into the stretch and went evened out in the final furlong. WITCH'S VOW drifted out crossing over surfaces early, moved back to the inside and raced along the rail into the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, chased between foes at the eighth pole then went on to split foes late to improved position. DISCO BALL closest in pursuit early, roused two to three wide around the turn and weakened. EXPLOSIVE dueled for the lead from inside, inched ahead of rival nearing the turn, cleared foe around the bend, was overtaken in upper stretch and gave wayy. FLYING CHARLIE off slow to begin, trailed the field early on, traveled along the inside then angled out in the stretch and was never a factor. SKY DINSKI steadied early, chased off the rail, was floated out early then angled inside near the nine-sixteenths pole, saved ground into the lane and faded. MCWHERTER dueled for the lead from outside, lost contact with that foes around the turn, chased two wide to the stretch and faded. Attendance Handle On-Track N/A $78,759 Inter-Track N/A $81,343 Out of State N/A $8,041,736 TOTAL N/A $8,201,838