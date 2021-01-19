Horse racing newsletter: Louis Rabaut introduces Oaks rankings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Monday, January 18. Copyright 2021 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 81-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.40 45.75 57.58 1:09.77

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Becca Taylor 116 3 4 5–½ 4–1 3–½ 1–1¼ Pyfer 4.20 1 Michalska 123 1 8 7–½ 7–1 5–2 2–½ Hernandez 4.20 8 Starlight Stroll 123 8 1 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 3–hd Cedillo 2.70 5 Big Stretch 123 5 6 8 8 6–1 4–1¼ Rosario 2.60 4 Commas Save Lives 121 4 2 4–1 3–1 4–1½ 5–¾ T Baze 22.60 7 Swift Nonni 123 7 5 2–1 2–3 2–1½ 6–nk Maldonado 7.50 6 Big Mama Sue 121 6 7 6–1 6–½ 7–2 7–7 Desormeaux 16.40 2 Where's Frankie 123 2 3 3–½ 5–1 8 8 Gutierrez 22.00

3 BECCA TAYLOR 10.40 5.20 3.20 1 MICHALSKA 4.40 3.20 8 STARLIGHT STROLL 3.00

$1 EXACTA (3-1) $21.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-8-5) $17.01 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-8-5-4) $1,156.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-8) $37.65

Winner–Becca Taylor B.f.3 by Old Topper out of Lady Sax, by General Meeting. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $143,737 Exacta Pool $91,830 Superfecta Pool $32,954 Super High Five Pool $102,869 Trifecta Pool $51,345. Scratched–none.

BECCA TAYLOR tracked the pace from inside from inside, entered the turn two wide, angled out and came three wide into the lane, rallied outside the to pair and drove clear. MICHALSKA off the pace early along the fence, moved out into the two path then split foes into the stretch, angled out in the stretch and rallied for the place. STARLIGHT STROLL away quickly from outside, set the pace to the turn, responded when challenged around the bend, held a short lead to the sixteenth pole and yielded late. BIG STRETCH trailed early, went two wide around the turn, came out in the stretch and finished well. COMMAS SAVE LIVES stalked outside a rival, raced three wide then in the two path into the stretch, steered out in the lane and finished evenly. SWIFT NONNI tailed the leader from outside, drew alongside around the turn, challenged to the sixteenth pole and weakened late. BIG MAMA SUE raced off the rail then came three deep into the drive and never rallied. WHERE'S FRANKIE stalked the pace early on, lost ground inside on the turn and faded.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $63,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.75 47.01 1:11.45 1:24.41 1:37.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mastering 124 1 4 5 5 5 4–1½ 1–nk Hernandez 1.20 2 Motown Music 122 2 5 4–½ 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 2–1¾ Cedillo 11.60 4 Charlito 117 4 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–2 2–1½ 3–ns Pyfer 13.20 3 Canadian Pride 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 4–5 Prat 2.60 5 Nolo Contesto 124 5 3 3–1½ 3–1½ 3–1 5 5 Rosario 2.10

1 MASTERING 4.40 3.40 2.40 2 MOTOWN MUSIC 7.80 5.00 4 CHARLITO 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $27.80 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $14.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-4) $41.65

Winner–Mastering Dbb.c.4 by Street Sense out of Shimmer, by Pulpit. Bred by Forging Oaks Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $137,936 Daily Double Pool $37,857 Exacta Pool $53,065 Trifecta Pool $40,644. Scratched–none.

MASTERING broke out and bumped rival at the start, chased inside then moved off the rail, coaxed along up the backstretch, went two wide around the far turn, steered out in the lane, rallied three deep and between foes at the sixteenth pole and edged MOTOWN MUSIC in the closing moments. MOTOWN MUSIC bumped both sides at the start, raced two wide then angled out steadily into the four path around the first turn, chased the top trio from outside to the far turn, remained four wide through that bend, rallied widest in the drive but got outclosed by the winner. CHARLITO pressed the pace from between rivals, dueled around the far turn and into the stretch, fought to the sixteenth and edged CANADIAN PRIDE for the show. CANADIAN PRIDE bumped leaving the gate, set the pace inside a pair of rivals, dueled with CHARLITO around the final turn and into the stretch, battled to the sixteenth pole, could not match the top pair late and lost the show. NOLO CONTESTO showed early speed and attended the pace three deep, could not match strides around the far turn and weakened in the lane.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.83 44.43 56.46 1:09.00

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Capital Heat 117 10 3 1–1 1–2 1–1 1–ns Pyfer 12.30 7 Ole Silver 115 7 4 4–1½ 4–1 4–1 2–hd Centeno 11.30 3 Acai 124 3 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 3.40 1 Invincibella 122 1 9 9–1 9–½ 8–½ 4–nk Hernandez 6.50 5 Hello Bubbles 124 5 6 5–hd 5–½ 5–1 5–ns T Baze 6.20 9 Secret Square 124 9 5 6–½ 6–1½ 6–1 6–hd Gonzalez 8.10 4 Queen Stormborn 124 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 7–¾ Fuentes 19.60 6 Sugar Pickel 124 6 7 7–1½ 7–hd 7–½ 8–¾ Prat 9.90 8 Concise Advice 124 8 10 10 10 10 9–2¾ Valdivia, Jr. 19.10 2 Jumping Jill Flash 124 2 8 8–2 8–1½ 9–1½ 10 Rosario 3.20

10 CAPITAL HEAT 26.60 13.40 5.40 7 OLE SILVER 13.00 7.20 3 ACAI 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $87.00 $1 EXACTA (10-7) $161.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-3-1) $1,036.50 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-7-3-1-5) $1,410.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-7-3) $559.55

Winner–Capital Heat Ch.f.4 by Capital Account out of My Yammy Heat, by Unusual Heat. Bred by BG Stables (CA). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $178,516 Daily Double Pool $22,289 Exacta Pool $135,071 Superfecta Pool $48,281 Super High Five Pool $1,847 Trifecta Pool $77,966. Claimed–Secret Square by Ironhorse Racing Stable LLC. Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-10) paid $127.85. Pick Three Pool $66,901.

CAPITAL HEAT had good early speed outside rivals then made a clear lead, angled to the inside, cut the corner into the stretch, challenged in deep stretch and held gamely. OLE SILVER in range outside a rival, went two wide around the turn, moved out in upper stretch, rallied outside the top pair and missed. ACAI pressed the leader early then dropped back to a stalking position, saved ground to the stretch, tipped outside CAPITAL HEAT, drew alongside inside the furlong grounds but could not get by. INVINCIBELLA (GB) raced along the inside then two wide into the stretch, steered out widest in the stretch and summoned a late rally. HELLO BUBBLES saved ground around the turn, lacked room and altered out in upper stretch and kept on to the wire. SECRET SQUARE chased three wide to the stretch, angled out in the drive and needed to find more. QUEEN STORMBORN stalked off the inside then angled to the rail, raced a bit off the rail into the drive then came back in at the top of the lane and lacked further response. SUGAR PICKEL tracked off the rail or between rivals on the backstretch, angled in on the turn, moved out and could not rally. CONCISE ADVICE threw head and came away slowly, went two to three wide around the turn and never threatened. JUMPING JILL FLASH was off the pace in the early going, raced two then three wide on the turn, angled out and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 24.31 47.69 1:12.86 1:19.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Hallowed Gift 124 2 1 1–½ 1–½ 1–1 1–½ Rosario 1.10 7 Tiger's Song 124 6 3 2–1 2–2½ 2–5 2–8 Pereira 4.00 3 Flying Charlie 124 3 7 4–½ 5–5 3–1 3–1 T Baze 3.40 8 Derby War 124 7 6 7 6–4 6–8 4–2¼ Amparan 46.70 1 Jungle Roar 124 1 4 3–½ 3–1 4–1 5–nk Cedillo 4.60 4 Golden Victory 124 4 5 5–2 4–½ 5–2½ 6–11 Fuentes 12.60 6 Landaa 114 5 2 6–4 7 7 7 Ellingwood 35.30

2 HALLOWED GIFT 4.20 2.60 2.10 7 TIGER'S SONG 3.80 2.60 3 FLYING CHARLIE 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $58.00 $1 EXACTA (2-7) $6.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-7-3-8) $15.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-7-3-8-1) $303.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-7-3) $12.00

Winner–Hallowed Gift Dbb.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Holy Flapper, by Holy Bull. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds, Sandbrook, William, Singleton, Amy and Singleton, Danny. Mutuel Pool $182,659 Daily Double Pool $20,979 Exacta Pool $127,944 Superfecta Pool $56,707 Super High Five Pool $5,967 Trifecta Pool $84,821. Scratched–Question Authority. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-10-2) paid $49.35. Pick Three Pool $35,130.

HALLOWED GIFT set the pace with TIGER'S SONG to the outside, cleared rival briefly in the stretch before being challenged once again and staved off the rival to the wire. TIGER'S SONG pressed the pace from outside, lost contact briefly in the stretch before challenging the leader again in the furlong grounds, lacked the needed late punch but was clearly second best. FLYING CHARLIE off slow to begin, went up between rivals, angled to the inside around the turn and bested the rest. DERBY WAR lacked early speed, took the turn two wide, came out in the stretch and improved position. JUNGLE ROAR stalked the top pair from inside, coaxed along at the three-eighths pole, came out leaving the turn and never rallied. GOLDEN VICTORY broke a bit awkwardly at the start, raced up close between the top pair then dropped back a bit to chase three deep, got floated out five wide into the stretch by JUNGLE ROAR, angled to the inside in the stretch and lacked further response. LANDAA chased from outside early, lost ground approaching the half-mile pole, dropped back around the bend and was through early.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 21.61 44.61 56.55 1:08.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 I'm the Hero 124 5 2 1–4 1–3 1–4 1–1½ Maldonado 10.10 8 Bristol Bayou 124 8 8 6–hd 5–1 3–2½ 2–1¾ Espinoza 2.90 4 Predictable Tully 124 4 5 2–hd 2–2 2–1 3–¾ Pereira 3.20 1 I Give Up 117 1 9 9–½ 9–1½ 5–hd 4–2 Pyfer 9.90 7 Kiss and Run 124 7 4 5–2 4–hd 4–1½ 5–2¼ Prat 11.00 6 Cosmic Cowgirl 120 6 3 8–3 7–hd 7–½ 6–2¼ Hernandez 10.20 9 Mangotango 124 9 7 7–hd 8–2 8–hd 7–½ Gutierrez 53.00 2 Wild Arch 120 2 6 4–½ 6–½ 9–2 8–1¼ T Baze 36.10 10 Bellize 124 10 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 6–hd 9–½ Gonzalez 4.20 3 Spring to Summer 120 3 10 10 10 10 10 Rosario 8.40

5 I'M THE HERO 22.20 10.20 6.00 8 BRISTOL BAYOU 4.80 2.80 4 PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $56.80 $1 EXACTA (5-8) $43.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-4-1) $63.49 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-4) $67.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-4-1-7) Carryover $1,034

Winner–I'm the Hero Dbb.f.4 by Bayern out of Underground, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Maryland Mare Venture, LLC (MD). Trainer: Adam Kitchingman. Owner: Kitchingman, Christy and Ford, John. Mutuel Pool $236,508 Daily Double Pool $38,097 Exacta Pool $162,746 Superfecta Pool $55,048 Trifecta Pool $83,292 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,355. Scratched–Fabiolla (GB), La V., Lalic (FR), My Girl Pearl. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-5) paid $187.80. Pick Three Pool $59,551. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-10-2/5-5) 198 tickets with 4 correct paid $825.55. Pick Four Pool $213,964. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-10-2/5-5) 89 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,813.90. Pick Five Pool $600,302.

I'M THE HERO sped clear and opened up a comfortable advantage, maintained that lead through the turn and into the stretch and held well. BRISTOL BAYOU reserved in the early going, advanced up the backstretch, went between rivals through the turn, tipped out at the top of the lane, rallied and whittled the gap on the winner while gaining the place. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) broke in and bumped rival at the start, chased between foes then two wide around the turn and went evenly in the final furlong. I GIVE UP bumped at the start, traveled near the back of the field, raced along the inside then came out into the stretch and showed a mild response to earn a minor award. KISS AND RUN tracked off the inside, went three to four wide around the turn and never rallied. COSMIC COWGIRL angled to the inside early, chased along the rail the moved into the two path around the bend, exited the turn between rivals and lacked the needed response. MANGOTANGO chased outside rivals up the backstretch, took the turn three wide, moved out in the stretch and weakened. WILD ARCH bumped both sides at the start, stalked the pace from inside and weakened. BELLIZE broke alertly from the far outside then chased three deep or outside a rival, went three wide around the turn and flattened. SPRING TO SUMMER bumped both sides leaving the gate, trailed up the backstretch, got floated out by rival entering the lane and never threatened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 21.99 44.93 57.28 1:10.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Oil Can Knight 122 6 2 2–1 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ Maldonado 2.80 7 Octopus 124 7 5 3–1 3–2 2–½ 2–1½ Prat 2.40 1 Satchel de Ritches 122 1 3 4–hd 4–1 4–2 3–1¾ Desormeaux 10.80 2 Littlebitamedal 120 2 7 7 6–hd 5–½ 4–½ Gonzalez 12.00 4 Horse Greedy 122 4 6 6–1 7 7 5–¾ Rosario 2.90 3 Bedrock 115 3 4 5–2 5–1 6–½ 6–4 Pyfer 10.90 5 Cartellate 122 5 1 1–½ 2–1½ 3–1 7 Cedillo 6.60

6 OIL CAN KNIGHT 7.60 4.00 2.80 7 OCTOPUS 3.80 2.80 1 SATCHEL DE RITCHES 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6) $65.80 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $11.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-1-2) $20.14 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-1-2-4) $717.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-1) $30.75

Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.5 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $209,406 Daily Double Pool $21,584 Exacta Pool $148,216 Superfecta Pool $49,940 Super High Five Pool $7,105 Trifecta Pool $84,444. Claimed–Horse Greedy by Altamira Racing Stable, Newman, Roger and Sides, Clay. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Bedrock by Altamira Racing Stable and Los Pollos Hermanos Racing. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-6) paid $48.05. Pick Three Pool $73,051.

OIL CAN KNIGHT pressed the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, took over at the quarter pole, kicked clear with a furlong to go and held well under strong handling late. OCTOPUS stalked outside the top pair, went four then three wide around the turn, bid outside the winner late but lacked the needed late kick. SATCHEL DE RITCHES chased the pace from inside then moved into the two path around the turn, angled out at the three-sixteenths pole and finished evenly in the late stages. LITTLEBITAMEDAL lacked early speed, angled outside, entered the turn six wide, exited five wide and improved positioin. HORSE GREEDY went five to four wide around the turn and never threatened. BEDROCK tracked outside a rival, went three wide around the turn, angled inside rival upper stretch and could not rally. CARTELLATE set the pace under pressure, headed by rival at the five-sixteenths, lost command nearing the quarter pole but fought back into the stretch, could not keep pace to the eighth pole and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Megahertz Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.78 48.00 1:12.55 1:24.43 1:35.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Mucho Unusual 124 3 1 2–½ 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–¾ Rosario 0.40 6 Sedamar 120 4 4 4 4 4 3–2 2–½ Rispoli 3.70 1 DQ–Brooke 120 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–½ 3–7 Laprida 4.30 2 Colonial Creed 120 2 3 3–1 3–1 3–½ 4 4 Prat 7.60

4 MUCHO UNUSUAL 2.80 2.10 6 SEDAMAR 2.60 2 COLONIAL CREED

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $11.80 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $2.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-2-1) $0.53 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2) $2.25

Winner–Mucho Unusual B.m.5 by Mucho Macho Man out of Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Tim Yakteen. Owner: George Krikorian. Mutuel Pool $178,496 Daily Double Pool $28,779 Exacta Pool $66,150 Superfecta Pool $14,123 Trifecta Pool $26,504. Scratched–Ippodamia's Girl, Lucky Peridot. DQ–#1 Brooke (CHI)–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 4th. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-4) paid $30.45. Pick Three Pool $39,623.

MUCHO UNUSUAL up close early outside the leader, drew alongside around the far turn, got forced out by BROOKE entering the stretch, took over at the eighth pole and prevailed under right-handed urging. SEDAMAR tracked two wide then altered five wide entering the stretch, bid three deep with a furlong to go and gained the place. BROOKE (CHI) set the pace from inside, shifted out entering the stretch, then shifted in and bumped rival past the three-sixteenths pole, lost command near the eighth pole and got outkicked for the place. COLONIAL CREED was fractious in the gate, stalked along the inside to the stretch, got bumped by BROOKE and checked past the three-sixteenths pole and was not persevered with after. FOLLOWING AN INQUIRY, THE STEWARDS DISQUALIFIED BROOKE FROM THIRD AND PLACED HER LAST FOR SHIFTING IN AND CAUSING COLONIAL CREED TO CHECK PAST THE THREE-SIXTEENTHS POLE.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$12,500. Time 23.21 47.62 1:13.11 1:26.33 1:39.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tromador 122 9 5 6–1½ 4–½ 3–1 1–½ 1–nk Flores 16.20 1 Western Smoke 124 1 4 1–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–1 2–¾ T Baze 16.60 6 Speakerofthehouse 122 5 9 9 6–½ 4–hd 4–hd 3–nk Pereira 7.90 8 Bodega 115 7 7 7–hd 9 6–½ 5–1½ 4–1 Centeno 26.10 4 Master Recovery 122 4 8 8–½ 8–½ 9 6–½ 5–2¼ Franco 3.30 9 Bam Bam Again 117 8 3 5–hd 7–1 7–hd 7–1½ 6–1 Pyfer 1.40 2 Tejon 124 2 1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–½ 7–4½ Cedillo 4.90 3 Union Leader 122 3 6 4–1 5–1 8–1 9 8–1 Figueroa 9.20 7 Leroy Pegasus 124 6 2 3–4 3–hd 5–½ 8–1½ 9 Maldonado 44.60

10 TROMADOR 34.40 13.60 9.40 1 WESTERN SMOKE 14.00 8.20 6 SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $63.00 $1 EXACTA (10-1) $228.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-1-6-8) $1,698.15 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-1-6) $844.35 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-1-6-8-4) Carryover $3,746

Winner–Tromador Ch.h.5 by Exchange Rate out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Richard Rosales. Owner: Reilly, Elena, Piccolo, Stephen and Yamada, Clyde. Mutuel Pool $203,940 Daily Double Pool $33,149 Exacta Pool $133,149 Superfecta Pool $77,995 Trifecta Pool $102,873 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,910. Scratched–Suances Secret. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-10) paid $59.90. Pick Three Pool $47,344.

TROMADOR went five to four wide around the first turn, tracked wide up the backstretch, bid three deep into the stretch, cleared at the eighth pole and prevailed over the runner-up. WESTERN SMOKE showed speed along the inside, set the pace under pressure to the outside, headed by foe around the far turn, vied inside to the stretch, lost the lead in upper stretch, lost contact with the winner nearing the eighth pole then came back on in deep stretch and finished gamely for the place. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE bumped leaving the gate, raced four wide around the first turn, moved closer up the backstretch, stayed four wide to the stretch and gained the show. BODEGA steadied twice around the first turn, trailed to the far turn, angled five wide into the stretch and got edged for the show. MASTER RECOVERY bumped leaving the gate, settled off the pace, angled out into the stretch, tipped out at the top of the lane, asked left-handed in the drive and responded with a mild rally. BAM BAM AGAIN steadied at the three-quarter pole, tracked three to four wide into the lane and never threatened. TEJON prompted the pace from outside, headed rival at the five-sixteenths, vied between into and upper stretch, then weakened in the final furlong. UNION LEADER went two wide around the first turn, closed in entering the backstretch, coaxed along at the seven-sixteenths pole, saved ground along the inside while asked right-handed and came up empty. LEROY PEGASUS raced outside a rival early, chased four wide up the backstretch, angled in some around the far turn and had little left.

NINTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 23.22 47.58 1:11.65 1:23.92 1:36.38

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Goldini 123 10 5 2–2 2–½ 2–1 1–½ 1–½ Fuentes 5.20 2 El Joy 123 2 9 8–4½ 8–6 6–2 5–3½ 2–1 Hernandez 5.40 4 Labor Union 123 4 2 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 3–hd Cedillo 5.50 3 Zoffa 123 3 3 6–1½ 3–½ 3–½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Desormeaux 7.50 1 Mount Pelliar 123 1 1 4–hd 5–1½ 4–1½ 4–hd 5–1 Prat 1.60 9 Willy the Cobbler 123 9 6 5–1 7–hd 8–6½ 8–4 6–1 T Baze 13.20 6 Sky Navigator 123 6 7 7–½ 6–hd 7–hd 7–hd 7–¾ Pereira 14.90 8 Greener Pastures 123 8 4 3–1½ 4–hd 5–hd 6–½ 8–2 Gonzalez 22.60 5 Sir Williams Dream 116 5 8 9–3 9–6 9–11½ 9–15 9–21 Centeno 77.70 7 Sierra Pass 113 7 10 10 10 10 10 10 Pyfer 31.20

10 GOLDINI 12.40 6.60 4.60 2 EL JOY 6.60 3.80 4 LABOR UNION 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-10) $213.20 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $37.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-4-3) $76.74 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-2-4-3-1) $1,567.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-2-4) $85.20

Winner–Goldini Ch.c.3 by Goldencents out of Caradini, by Bernardini. Bred by W C Racing (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing, Inc., Wonderland Racing Stables and Bartlett, Charles. Mutuel Pool $277,318 Daily Double Pool $90,194 Exacta Pool $187,748 Superfecta Pool $107,430 Super High Five Pool $25,891 Trifecta Pool $139,138. Claimed–Goldini by Little Red Feather Racing, Lewis, Michael D. and Vanderslice, John. Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Scratched–Mongolian Ford, Soulong, Special Mission. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-10) paid $75.75. Pick Three Pool $149,953. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3/4/5-10-10) 1115 tickets with 4 correct paid $385.15. Pick Four Pool $562,386. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-6-3/4/5-10-10) 75 tickets with 5 correct paid $5,209.90. Pick Five Pool $511,983. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/5-5-6-3/4/5-10-10) 48 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,602.06. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $321,913. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $555,555.

GOLDINI pressed from outside, headed rival at the quarter pole, led into the stretch and finished strong under a drive to the wire. EL JOY stumbled leaving the gate, tucked inside on the first turn, remained inside then moved out into the two path on the second bend, angled out upper stretch and closed well for second. LABOR UNION set the the pace under with company to the outside, raced on even terms at the quarter pole, relinquished control entering the stretch, could not kick on the winner but stayed on to hold the show. ZOFFA chased between rivals then outside the top pair, went two to three wide into the stretch and needed more in the final sixteenth. MOUNT PELLIAR stalked from inside, saved ground to the stretch, lacked room behind rivals at the eighth pole, gained a clear path but lacked room again in the final sixteenth and could not advance. WILLY THE COBBLER went three wide early, outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch, raced two wide while outside a foe on the far turn and improved position in the drive. SKY NAVIGATOR went three wide around the first turn, steadied between rivals at the nine-sixteenths, angled to the rail around the far turn and could not rally. GREENER PASTURES chased two wide early, went outside a pair of rivals on the backstretch then four wide to the far turn, angled in a path around that bend and weakened. SIR WILLIAMS DREAM raced well off the pace, traveled along the inside then two wide leaving the turn, came out at the top of the stretch and never got involved. SIERRA PASS off slow to begin, moved to the inside around the clubhouse turn, stayed inside to the stretch and showed little.