The Sports Report: Dodgers complete four-game sweep of Diamondbacks

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Mike DiGiovanna on the Dodgers: Albert Pujols has gone from over-the-hill to over-the-moon, from 41-year-old castaway to rejuvenated slugger, a two-week transformation the first baseman achieved with a 35-mile drive up the 5 Freeway and a color-scheme change from Angels red to Dodgers blue.

Designated for assignment and released by the Angels, Pujols found a home with the defending World Series-champion Dodgers, and he rewarded that faith with his first homer for his new club, a two-run shot to right field in the second inning of Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Will Smith, who idolized Pujols while growing up in Louisville, Ky., as Pujols was building his Hall-of-Fame resume with the St. Louis Cardinals, then followed suit in the seventh, banging a tie-breaking solo homer to left to lift the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory and a four-game sweep in Chavez Ravine.

Albert Pujols homers to right in the second inning. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Kenley Jansen, the seventh pitcher in a bullpen relay, struck out two of three in the ninth for his 10th save.

The Dodgers (26-18) have won eight of nine entering a three-game series in San Francisco, where the Giants own a major league-best 28-16 record, and Pujols has played a role in the recent run, with three hits and four RBIs in 11 at-bats.

“I think Albert would argue that he’s more energized by being a Dodger and being around his teammates than he’s infusing [energy] into our guys,” manager Dave Roberts said. “For me personally, I think we’re getting a lot of the benefit.

“Seeing the conversations, his joy around the ballpark, his tone, I know he’s kind of revitalized. He’s been with a couple of ballclubs in his career, but this is a resurgence, and I know he wouldn’t rather be any place in the world right now.”

ANGELS

Jeff Miller on the Angels: Shohei Ohtani returned to the Angels’ lineup for the second game of a doubleheader Thursday against Minnesota in Anaheim.

And not much else positive happened for Ohtani or his teammates after that.

The two-way standout struck out in all three of his plate appearances as the Twins won 6-3 to secure a split. The Angels took the opener 7-1.

Ohtani sat out the first game - he appeared in each of the Angels’ first 42 games to start the season - after he acknowledged feeling fatigued during a start on the mound Wednesday against Cleveland.

By the time he batted Thursday, the Angels already trailed 4-0 as Griffin Canning struggled mightily in the first inning.

Canning entered having allowed only three earned runs and one homer in three May starts.

He then gave up four earned runs and a homer over the course of the Twins’ first five hitters, Miguel Sano driving a grand slam 413 feet to left.

CLIPPERS

Paul George shoots over Toronto’s Khem Birch during a game earlier this month. (Associated Press)

Andrew Greif on the Clippers: The Clippers, who enter the postseason Saturday, are the product of eight months of changes stemming from last season’s playoff fizzle.

“Whole different team, different coaching staff, energy’s a lot better,” forward Marcus Morris said. “The camaraderie’s a lot better. Everybody wants to be here. Everybody is playing their role the right way.

“And we all have one goal, and we are all committed to it.”

Ahead of a first-round rematch against Dallas, perhaps no one on the roster feels more of a contrast than Paul George.

Not fully comfortable with his surgically repaired shoulders when he arrived at the NBA’s temporary Florida bubble last summer, the Clippers’ multi-dimensional wing made only 27% of his three-pointers during a first-round series victory against the Mavericks, a struggle that fed what he called growing anxiety while spending weeks away from family.

Pain from a bruised toe has lingered since midseason, but his shoulders are no longer the issue — his 41.1% shooting on threes and 51% rate inside the arc this season are both the second-best marks of his career.

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

Saturday: at Clippers, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday: at Clippers, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Fri., May 28: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sun., May 30: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TBT

*Wed., June 2: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Dallas, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

————

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry announced as MVP finalists

SPARKS

Seimone Augustus during a game last year. (Associated Press)

Thuc Nhi Nguyen on the Sparks: For 15 years, Seimone Augustus’ body did exactly what her mind instructed. Shoot, jump, crossover opponents so ruthlessly that they ended up on the floor, the former Sparks forward could do it all. But as she prepared for her 16th season in the WNBA, Augustus’ body started to bark back.

“For once, my mind couldn’t tell my body to do what it wanted it to do,” Augustus said Wednesday, less than a week after announcing her retirement from the WNBA.

The four-time WNBA champion joined the Sparks coaching staff as an assistant after playing for the team last year.

The dramatic decision was finalized 30 minutes before Sparks head coach Derek Fisher submitted his final roster to the WNBA on May 13. Augustus had been kicking the idea of retirement around for a few weeks when the aches in her body became too much to bear and left her fearful of what would happen if she pushed herself too far during training camp. She talked with her parents. They wondered what took her so long.

“If I’m not able to give what I’m used to giving, then I have to allow someone else to carry this torch and live out their dreams,” Augustus said.

SOCCER

Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors this month concluded that Maradona was in agony for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

————

LAFC has a new local broadcast partner — two, actually — as the MLS team announced Thursday it has finalized a deal for games to air in Southern California on KCOP-TV Channel 13 and Bally Sports SoCal. LAFC’s local Spanish-language broadcasts will continue to be aired on Estrella TV.

TENNIS

Helene Elliott on tennis: The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, often called tennis’ fifth Grand Slam because it brings the top men’s and women’s players to a luxurious setting and awards big prize money and ranking points, is set to return in October after an absence of more than two years.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was among the first major sports events to be canceled as the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic began to become apparent. The event was scheduled to be played during its usual mid-March timeframe this year but was delayed because of ongoing COVID restrictions. The exact dates likely will be determined in June, when the men’s and women’s pro tours finalize their respective 2021 calendars.

Fans will be admitted to the grounds, organizers said, and the numbers will be determined in accordance with guidelines established by the men’s and women’s tennis tours, the city of Indian Wells and Riverside County. Tickets are expected to go on sale June 21. The size has not been set for the men’s and women’s singles draws. Past tournaments have had 96-player singles draws.

OBITUARY

Lee Evans holds up a fist after receiving his gold medal at the 1968 Olympics. (Associated Press)

Lee Evans, the record-setting sprinter who wore a black beret in a sign of protest at the 1968 Summer Olympics and then went on to a life of humanitarian work in support of social justice, died Wednesday at age 74.

USA Track and Field confirmed Evans’ death. The San Jose Mercury News reported that Evans’ family had started a fundraiser in hopes of bringing him back to the U.S. from Nigeria, where he coached track, to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke last week.

Evans became the first man to crack 44 seconds in the 400 meters, winning the gold medal at the Mexico City Games in 43.86. His victory came shortly after his teammates, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, were sent home from the Olympics for raising their fists on the medals stand.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Play-in round

All times Pacific

Thursday’s result

Washington 142, Indiana 115

Tonight

Memphis at Golden State, 6 p.m., ESPN

First round

All times Pacific

WESTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Utah at No. 8 Golden State/Memphis

Sunday: at Utah, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday: at Utah, 7 p.m., TBT

Sat., May 29: at GS/Memphis, TBD, ESPN

Monday, May 31: at GS/Memphis, TBD, TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Utah, TBD, TBD

*Friday, June 4: at GS/Memphis, TBD, TBD

*Sunday, June 6: at Utah, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Phoenix vs. No. 7 Lakers

Sunday: at Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Tuesday: at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday, May 30: at Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC

*Tue., June 1: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Lakers, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Phoenix, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Portland

Saturday: at Denver, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday: at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Portland, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Sat., May 29: at Portland, 1 p.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Denver, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Portland, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Denver, TBD, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

Saturday: at Clippers, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday: at Clippers, 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Fri., May 28: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sun., May 30: at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TBT

*Wed., June 2: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Dallas, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Clippers, TBD, TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE

No. 1 Philadelphia vs. No. 8 Washington

Sunday: at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., TNT

Wednesday: at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., NBATV

Sat., May 29: at Wash./Ind., TBD, ESPN

Mon., May 31: at Wash./Ind., TBD, TNT

*Wed., June 2: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Wash./Ind., TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at Philadelphia, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Brooklyn vs. No. 7 Boston

Saturday: at Brooklyn, 5 p.m., ABC

Tuesday: at Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., May 28: at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Sun., May 30: at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Boston, TBD, TBD

*Sat., June 5: at Brooklyn, TBD, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Miami

Saturday: at Milwaukee, 11 a.m., ESPN

Monday: at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday: at Miami, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sat., May 29: at Miami, 10:30 a.m., TNT

*Tue., June 1: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

*Thur., June 3: at Miami, TBD, TBD

*Sat. June 5: at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

No. 4 New York vs. No. 5 Atlanta

Sunday: at New York, 4 p.m., TNT

Wednesday: at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Fri., May 28: at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sun., May 30: at Atlanta, 10 a.m., ABC

*Wed., June 2: at New York, TBD, TBD

*Fri., June 4: at Atlanta, TBD, TBD

*Sun., June 6: at New York, TBD, TBD

*-if necessary

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE/RESULTS

First round

All times Pacific

East Division

Pittsburgh vs. NY Islanders

New York 4, Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 2, New York 1

Pittsburgh 5, New York 4

Saturday: at New York, Noon, NBC

Monday: at Pittsburgh, TBD

Wednesday: at New York TBD

*Friday, May 28: New York at Pittsburgh, TBD

Washington vs. Boston

Washington 3, Boston 2 (OT)

Boston 4, Washington 3 (OT)

Boston 3, Washington 2 (2 OT)

Today: at Boston, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday: at Washington, 4 p.m., USA

*Tuesday: at Boston, TBD

*Thursday, May 27: at Washington TBD

Central Division

Carolina vs. Nashville

Carolina 5, Nashville 2

Carolina 3, Nashville 0

Today: at Nashville, 4 p.m., USA

Sunday: at Nashville, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

*Tuesday: at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday: at Nashville, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: at Carolina, TBD

Florida vs. Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5 (OT)

Saturday: at Tampa Bay, 9:30 a.m., CNBC

Monday: at Florida, TBD

*Wednesday: at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Florida, TBD

North Division

Toronto vs. Montreal

Montreal 2, Toronto 1

Saturday: at Toronto, 4 p.m., CNBC

Monday: at Montreal, TBD

Tuesday: at Montreal, TBD

*Thursday: at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: at Montreal, TBD

*Monday, May 31: at Toronto, TBD

Edmonton vs. Winnipeg

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1

Tonight: at Edmonton, 6 p.m., NBCSN

Sunday: at Winnipeg, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

Monday: at Winnipeg, TBD

*Wednesday: at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Winnipeg, TBD

*Sunday, May 30: at Edmonton, TBD

West Division

Colorado vs. St. Louis

Colorado 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 6, St. Louis 3

Tonight: at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., USA

Sunday: at St. Louis, 2 p.m., NBCSN

*Tuesday: at Colorado, TBD

*Thursday: at St. Louis, TBD

*Saturday, May 29: at Colorado, TBD

Vegas vs. Minnesota

Minnesota 1, Vegas 0 (OT)

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

Vegas 5, Minnesota 2

Saturday: at Minnesota, 5 p.m., NBC

Monday: at Vegas, TBD

*Wednesday: at Minnesota, TBD

*Friday, May 28: at Vegas, TBD

*-if necessary

1881 — A small group of tennis club members meets at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City to form the world’s first national governing body for tennis: the United States National Lawn Tennis Assn. The new organization is created to standardize tennis rules and regulations and to encourage and develop the sport.

1966 — Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby winner ridden by Don Brumfield, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Stupendous.

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1 1/2 lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.

1979 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.

1981 — The New York Islanders win the Stanley Cup in five games with a 5-1 triumph over the Minnesota North Stars.

1988 — Risen Star, ridden by Eddie Delahoussaye, spoils Winning Colors’ bid to become the first filly to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Preakness Stakes.

1995 — The Penske Racing Team is shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi fail to qualify. Unser is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to fail to qualify the next year.

2001 — Barry Bonds ties the major league record with his eighth home run in five games, but San Francisco loses to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The homer, off Arizona’s Curt Schilling, equals the mark set by Frank Howard, who did it twice in 1968 with Washington.

2005 — Afleet Alex, ridden by Jeremy Rose, regains his footing and his drive after being cut off by Scrappy T in a frightening collision and breezes home to win the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo finishes third.

2006 — Detroit holds Cleveland to the lowest point total in a Game 7 in NBA history and advances to its fourth straight Eastern Conference final with a 79-61 win over the Cavaliers.

2009 — Evgeni Malkin scores three goals — two in the third period — for his first NHL playoff hat trick and leads Pittsburgh to a 7-4 win over Carolina and a 2-0 advantage in the NHL Eastern Conference finals. Teammate Sidney Crosby scores the first goal of the game for a record-tying sixth goal to start a playoff game. Bobby Hull of the Blackhawks (1962) and Edmonton’s Fernando Pisani in 2006 also had six game-opening goals in a playoff year.

2011 — Shackleford wins the Preakness, holding off a late charge from Animal Kingdom to win as a 12-1 underdog. Ridden by Jesus Lopez Castanon and trained by Dale Romans, Shackleford wins by three-quarters of a length in 1:56.21.

2011 — Bernard Hopkins, at age 46, becomes the oldest fighter to win a major world championship, taking the WBC light heavyweight title from Jean Pascal in Montreal. He takes the WBC, IBO and The Ring magazine titles from the 28-year-old Pascal (26-2-1), the Canadian fighter who was making his fifth defense. Hopkins (52-5-2) broke the age record set by George Foreman in a heavyweight title victory over Michael Moorer in 1994.

