The Sports Report: Dodgers end trade deadline with a loud thud

Lance Lynn during his first start with the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Bill Plaschke: The way baseball’s trade deadline played out Tuesday, one might confuse Andrew Friedman for a Dodgers’ starting pitcher.

Because he got shelled.

It’s strange to see one of the hardest-throwing executives in baseball get torched during the most important innings of his season, but, make no mistake, Friedman’s 100-mph aura has been lit up and his team has been left staggered.

The Dodgers, one standout starting pitcher from being a World Series favorite, didn’t get that starting pitcher.

Justin Verlander was up for bids. They didn’t get him.

Max Scherzer was up for bids. They didn’t get him.

Lucas Giolito was up for bids. They didn’t get him.

Eduardo Rodriguez was up for bids. They did get him, but then they didn’t get him because he didn’t want to be here.

A team whose rotation just suffered through the worst month in Los Angeles Dodgers history — that 6.18 July ERA is not a misprint — did not improve that rotation.

————

From Jack Harris: Lance Lynn didn’t solve his home run problems in his Dodgers debut.

But, the right-handed trade acquisition did alleviate one of the team’s biggest issues in recent weeks, pitching seven innings in his first start with the club to help the Dodgers to a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics.

No one will confuse the last-place A’s with the 1927 Yankees. Entering Tuesday, their rebuilding lineup had 20 fewer runs than any other club in the majors. Their plight was so bad — thanks in large part to a lack of investment from relocation-minded owner John Fisher — that at one point “Sell the team!” chants broke out around Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers box score

All MLB box scores

NL WEST STANDINGS

Dodgers, 60-45

San Francisco, 59-49, 2.5 GB

Arizona, 57-51, 4.5 GB

San Diego, 53-55, 8.5 GB

Colorado, 42-65, 19 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

San Francisco, 59-49

Philadelphia, 58-49

Milwaukee, 58-50

Miami, 57-51, 1 GB

Arizona, 57-51, 1 GB

Chicago, 54-53, 3.5 GB

San Diego, 53-55, 5 GB

New York, 50-56, 7 GB

For full standings, go here

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: The Angels made one last addition as the trade deadline came and went, adding another bullpen piece in New York Mets right-hander Dominic Leone, the team announced.

Leone, 31,was acquired for Jeremiah Jackson, a utility player who was the Angels’ No. 9-rated prospect in their farm system. Leone had a 4.40 earned-run average in 31 games in his first season with the Mets. Jackson was hitting .248 with 15 homers and 56 RBIs in 82 games for double-A Rocket City. The Angels also received cash considerations from the Mets, and reliever Sam Bachman was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

“It’s tough to lose all these young players,” general manager Perry Minasian said. “But at the end of the day, you have to give to get.”

The deal, made official less than 20 minutes before first pitch of Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Atlanta, capped a busy summer of trades for the Angels, who began by acquiring Eduardo Escobar from the Mets and Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies in June. The Angels traded for pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox last week and Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron were brought over from the Rockies on Sunday. Earlier Tuesday, the Angels traded reliever Tucker Davidson to the Kansas City Royals for cash.

Angels box score

All MLB box scores

AL WEST STANDINGS

Texas, 61-46

Houston, 61-47, 0.5 GB

Angels, 56-52, 5.5 GB

Seattle, 55-52, 6 GB

Oakland, 30-78, 31.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Tampa Bay, 66-44

Houston, 61-47

Toronto, 59-49

Boston, 57-50, 1.5 GB

Angels, 56-52, 3 GB

New York, 55-52, 3.5 GB

Seattle, 55-52, 3.5 GB

Cleveland, 53-55, 6 GB

For full standings, go here

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are the pillars of the Rams.

All three star players are coming off season-ending injuries. And if any one of them sits out games this season because of injuries, the Rams’ already sketchy prospects for success are all but doomed.

So there was muted but major concern Tuesday when Kupp left the field with a member of the team’s medical staff about an hour into practice at UC Irvine.

The receiver, who missed the final eight games last season because of an ankle injury, left after participating in a red-zone drill. He was not limping and did not appear to be in physical pain.

Coach Sean McVay said he did not know specifics about Kupp’s situation.

“You’ve got to be able to move on,” McVay said. “I mean, I hope he’s OK. But, I mean, we got to be able to go practice. Guys have to be able to step up.

SPARKS

Courtney Vandersloot scored 20 of her season-high 23 points in the second half, Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Liberty closed on a 10-2 run to beat the Sparks 76-69 on Tuesday night.

Vandersloot also had seven rebounds and six assists, and Stewart added four steals and three blocks. Sabrina Ionescu scored 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting and Jonquel Jones had nine points and eight rebounds for New York (20-6).

New York trailed 54-50 entering the fourth quarter before holding the Sparks to 15 points in the final 10 minutes.

Nneka Ogwumike scored with 14.1 seconds left for Los Angeles’ only field goal in the final three minutes.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Tuesday’s Results

Group D

England 6, China 1

Denmark 2, Haiti 0

Standings

Top two in each group qualify for Round of 16

x-qualified for Round of 16

All times Pacific

Group A

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Switzerland, 1-2-0, +2, 5

x-Norway, 1-1-1, +5, 4

New Zealand, 1-1-1, 0, 4

Philippines, 1-0-2, -7, 3

July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

July 24

Philippines 1, New Zealand 0

July 25

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

July 30

Norway 6, Philippines 0

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Group B

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Australia, 2-0-1, +4, 6

x-Nigeria, 1-2-0, +1, 5

Canada, 1-1-1, -3, 4

Ireland, 0-1-2, -2, 1

July 20

Australia 1 Ireland 0

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

July 26

Canada 2, Ireland 1

July 27

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

July 31

Australia 4, Canada 0

Nigeria 0, Ireland 0

Group C

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Japan, 3-0-0, +11, 9

x-Spain, 2-0-1, +4, 6

Zambia, 1-0-2, -8, 3

Costa Rica, 0-0-3, -7, 0

July 21

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

July 22

Japan 5, Zambia 0

July 25

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

July 26

Spain 5, Zambia 0

July 31

Japan 4, Spain 0

Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1

Group D

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-England, 3-0-0, +7, 9

x-Denmark, 2-0-1, +2, 6

China, 1-0-2, -5, 3

Haiti, 0-0-3, -4, 0

July 22

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

July 28

England 1, Denmark 0

China 1, Haiti 0

August 1

England 6, China 1

Denmark 2, Haiti 0

Group E

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Netherlands, 2-1-0, +8, 7

x-USA, 1-2-0, +3, 5

Portugal, 1-1-1, +1, 4

Vietnam, 0-0-3, -12, 0

July 21

U.S. 3, Vietnam 0

July 23

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

July 26

U.S. 1, Netherlands 1

July 27

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

August 1

U.S. 0, Portugal 0

Netherlands 6, Vietnam 0

Group F

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

France, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Jamaica, 1-1-0, +1, 4

Brazil, 1-0-1, +3, 3

Panama, 0-0-2, -5, 0

July 23

France 0, Jamaica 0

July 24

Brazil 4, Panama 0

July 29

France 2, Brazil 1

Jamaica 1, Panama 0

Wednesday

Panama vs. France 3 a.m. Fox, Universo

Jamaica vs. Brazil 3 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

Group G

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

x-Sweden, 2-0-0, +6, 6

Italy, 1-0-1, -4, 3

Argentina, 0-1-1, -1, 1

South Africa, 0-1-1, -1, 1

July 22

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

July 23

Italy 1, Argentina 0

July 27

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

July 29

Sweden 5, Italy 0

Wednesday

Argentina vs. Sweden 12 a.m. Fox, Telemundo

South Africa vs. Italy 12 a.m. FS1, Universo

Group H

Team, W-D-L, GD, Pts

Colombia, 2-0-0, +3, 6

Germany, 1-0-1, +5, 3

Morocco, 1-0-1, -5, 3

South Korea, 0-0-2, -3, 0

July 24

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

July 29

Morocco 1, South Korea 0

July 30

Colombia 2, Germany 1

Thursday

Morocco vs. Colombia 3 a.m. FS1, Telemundo

South Korea vs. Germany 3 a.m. Fox, Universo

ROUND OF 16

Friday

Switzerland vs. Spain, 10 p.m., FS1

Saturday

Japan vs. Norway, 1 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. 2G, 7 p.m., Fox

Sunday

1G vs. United States, 1 a.m., Fox

Aug. 7

England vs. Nigeria, 12:30 a.m., FS1

Australia vs. Denmark, 3:30 a.m., FS1

Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F, 1 a.m., FS1

1F vs. 2H, 4 a.m., FS1

SPORTS ON TV

Local teams on TV today:

All times Pacific

9:20 a.m. Angels at Atlanta, Bally Sports West

7:10 p.m. Oakland at Dodgers, SportsNet LA

7 p.m. New York at Sparks, NBATV

The rest of today’s sports on TV listings can be found here.

1912 — John McDermott wins the U.S. Open golf championship for the second straight year with a 294 total.

1952 — Five American boxers win gold medals at the Olympics, marking the first time the U.S. wins the unofficial team title. The five medalists are flyweight Nate Brooks; light welterweight Charley Adkins; middleweight Floyd Patterson; light heavyweight Norvell Lee and heavyweight Eddie Sanders.

1967 — The New Orleans Saints play their first preseason game and lose to the Rams, 77-16.

1979 — New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson is killed in a plane crash practicing takeoffs and landings near his Ohio home.

1982 — Oakland outfielder Rickey Henderson steals his 100th MLB base of the season in 6-5 win vs. Seattle, first to steal 100 twice in modern era.

1986 — Jackie Joyner sets the world record in the heptathlon at the U.S. Olympic Festival in Houston with 7,158 points.

1992 — Vitaly Scherbo of the Unified Team wins gold medals in the vault, rings, pommel horse and parallel bars to give him a total of six gold, the most won by a gymnast in a single Olympic Games.

1996 — The star-studded United States men’s basketball team, Dream Team III, beat Yugoslavia 95-69 to win the gold medal at the Atlanta Olympics.

1996 — Down to her final long jump attempt and fighting an injured hamstring, Jackie Joyner-Kersee leaps out of sixth place and ends her Olympic career with a bronze medal. Joyner Kersee jumps 22 feet, 11 3-4 inches for her sixth Olympic medal.

1998 — Brandie Burton closes with an even-par 72 for a tournament-record 18-under 270 to win the du Maurier Classic by one stroke over Annika Sorenstam. It’s the lowest score in relation to par at a women’s major, breaking Betsy King’s 17-under 267 in the 1992 LPGA Championship.

2009 — Catriona Matthew wins the Women’s British Open for her first major title, beating Karrie Webb by three strokes just 10 weeks after giving birth to her second child.

2012 — Carmelo Anthony and the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team rewrite the record books in a 156-73 romp over Nigeria. Anthony scores 37 points, including 10 of 12 3-pointers, to break the U.S. single-game scoring record in less than three quarters. When Andre Iguodala hits a 3-pointer with 4:37 left, the Americans surpass the previous Olympic record of 138 points set by Brazil against Egypt in 1988.

2012 — Gabby Douglas becomes the third straight American to win gymnastics’ biggest prize when she wins the all-around Olympic title.

2012 — Michael Phelps wins his first individual gold medal of the London Games in the 200-meter individual medley. The U.S. star becomes the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three straight Olympics, capturing his 20th career medal — and 16th gold.

2015 — Inbee Park rallies to win the Women’s British Open to become the seventh women to win four different major championships.

—Compiled by the Associated Press