The Sports Report: UCLA names its starting quarterback

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, left, will start the season opener, but coach Chip Kelly said Dante Moore, center, and Collin Schlee, right, will also get snaps.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Ben Bolch: Chip Kelly rendered a split decision when it came to UCLA’s quarterback battle: Old reliable won, but the kid stays in the picture — and so does the transfer.

In an unprecedented move, the Bruins coach on Monday awarded redshirt junior Ethan Garbers the starting quarterback role while saying that true freshman Dante Moore and transfer Collin Schlee would also play in the season opener against Coastal Carolina.

Kelly said Garbers, who spent the last two seasons as Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s backup, would start by virtue of having the most experience in the Bruins’ offense. But Moore and Schlee will also take turns directing that offense in an unspecified division of playing time that will be decided before kickoff Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

Advertisement

“All three of them deserve to play,” Kelly said. “They’ve all played outstanding, it’s been a really good battle with those guys, a healthy competition and they all have earned playing time.”

Continue reading here

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: The Dodgers rallied for three sixth-inning runs in the span of six pitches against one of baseball’s better right-handers Monday night, turning a one-run deficit into a two-run lead and rookie right-hander Bobby Miller from a potential loser into a winner.

And Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, the top-of-the-order sluggers and National League most valuable player candidates who have carried the offense for much of the past two months with their scorching-hot bats, had nothing to do with the uprising.

David Peralta sparked the sixth-inning rally against his former club with a leadoff single, and Jason Heyward and James Outman followed with back-to-back home runs off Arizona ace Zac Gallen to push the Dodgers to a 7-4 victory before a crowd of 36,521 in Chavez Ravine.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin to undergo Tommy John surgery

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman chases the all-time doubles records of obscure names

Dodgers box score

All MLB box scores

NL WEST STANDINGS

Dodgers, 81-49

Arizona, 69-63, 13 GB

San Francisco, 68-63, 13.5 GB

San Diego, 62-70, 20 GB

Colorado, 49-82, 32.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Philadelphia, 73-58

Chicago, 69-62

Arizona, 69-63

San Francisco, 68-63, 0.5 GB

Cincinnati, 68-65, 1.5 GB

Miami, 66-65, 2.5 GB

For full standings, go here

ANGELS

Trea Turner homered twice, Bryce Harper hit a two-run shot and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies beat Shohei Ohtani and the Angels 6-4 on Monday night.

Turner hit a tying solo homer in the second and the go-ahead shot in the fifth that made it 5-3 and sent the NL wild-card leaders to their fourth straight win.

Angels starter Lucas Giolito (7-11) allowed all three homers and five runs over 5⅔ innings. Taijuan Walker (14-5) struck out six and gave up three runs in his 5⅔ innings.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

All MLB box scores

AL WEST STANDINGS

Seattle, 75-56

Texas, 74-57, 1 GB

Houston, 75-58, 1 GB

Angels, 63-69, 12.5 GB

Oakland, 38-94, 37.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Tampa Bay, 80-52

Texas, 74-57

Houston, 75-58

Toronto, 72-60, 2.5 GB

Boston, 69-63, 5.5 GB

New York, 63-68, 11 GB

Angels, 63-69, 11.5 GB

Cleveland, 62-70, 12.5 GB

For full standings, go here

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers traded placekicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland for a 2025 seventh-round pick Monday, as they opted to go with Cameron Dicker to start the season.

Dicker had a solid and consistent training camp and preseason coming off an impressive showing as a rookie in 2022.

At 23, Dicker is nine years younger than Hopkins. He also has been healthy during a stretch when Hopkins has dealt with multiple injuries, including one that cost him time in recent weeks.

Dicker made 19 of 20 field goal attempts and all 22 of his extra point tries after joining the Chargers in Week 9 last year. They were forced to turn to Dicker after Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury.

Continue reading here

USC BASKETBALL

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, is doing well and attending classes after the highly regarded freshman guard went into cardiac arrest during a workout last month, USC basketball coach Andy Enfield said Monday.

“The good thing is he’s doing extremely well and he’s in class right now. And we all love him,” Enfield said. “I think everybody is hopeful that Bronny will return to the court. We just have to be patient and take it step by step.”

The James family released a statement Friday saying a congenital heart defect was the probable cause of James’ cardiac arrest. The statement said the heart defect can be treated and that the family is confident in James’ ability to make a full recovery and return to the court in the near future.

Continue reading here

TRACK AND FIELD

From Andrew Greif: After nine days, a dozen U.S. gold medals and a crash involving a golf cart, track and field’s world championships ended Sunday in Budapest, Hungary. It marked the unofficial preview for the Paris Olympics, just 11 months away.

Here are nine questions that were answered in Budapest:

Continue reading here

1885 — John L. Sullivan wins the first world heavyweight title under the Marquess of Queensbury rules when he beats Dominic McCaffrey in six rounds. The fight features 3-ounce gloves and 3-minute rounds.

1952 — Dr. Reginald Weir becomes the first Black man to compete in the U.S. Tennis Championships, Weir appears two years after Althea Gibson breaks the color barrier in the tournament and loses in four sets to William Stucki.

1974 — Nineteen-year-old high school basketball star Moses Malone, signs a contract with the Utah Stars of the ABA to become the first player to go directly from high school into major pro basketball.

1993 — Laffit Pincay Jr. wins the 8,000th race of his career aboard El Toreo in the seventh race at Del Mar racetrack to become the second thoroughbred jockey to ride 8,000 winners.

1998 — Toms River, N.J., wins its first Little League World Series with a 12-9 victory over Kashima, Japan. Chris Cardone hits home runs in consecutive at-bats — including the game-deciding two-run shot.

2005 — Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova becomes the first U.S. Open defending women’s champion to fall in the first round, losing 6-3, 6-2 to fellow Russian Ekaterina Bychkova on the first day of the U.S. Open.

2011 — Petra Kvitova becomes the first defending Wimbledon champion to lose in the first round at the U.S. Open, 7-6, 6-3 to Alexandra Dulgheru.

2012 — The USADA strips Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles.

2013 — The NFL agrees to pay $765 million to settle lawsuits from thousands of former players who developed dementia or other concussion-related health problems they say were caused by the on-field violence. The settlement, unprecedented in sports, applies to all past NFL players and spouses of those who are deceased.

2022 — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits career home run 694 off of major league record 450th different pitcher in 13-4 win over Reds in Cincinnati.

—Compiled by the Associated Press