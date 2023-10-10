The Sports Report: Dodgers are one loss from elimination

Ryan Thompson celebrates getting out of the inning.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Jack Harris: Opportunity knocked and knocked and knocked Monday night.

Time after frustrating time, the Dodgers failed to answer.

In a contest the club felt like it had to have, already trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by a game in the National League Division Series, chances repeatedly arose for the Dodgers to erase an early deficit, avoid a daunting two-game hole in the best-of-five playoff series, and drag themselves back into the October fight.

Instead, they couldn’t capitalize, suffering a 4-2 loss in Game 2 of the NLDS that leaves them clinging to precarious little postseason life.

Advertisement

Game 3 will be Wednesday in Phoenix. And the Dodgers will be facing an scenario that seemed unfathomable entering this series: Win three-straight games, or succumb to a second-straight NLDS exit.

Just like in their Game 1 defeat to the upstart Diamondbacks, who finished 16 games behind the 100-win Dodgers in the regular season and were universal underdogs in this week’s series, the Dodgers faced another early deficit Monday.

In his first career playoff start, rookie starter Bobby Miller struggled to find the strike zone against an Arizona lineup markedly more selective than they had been in Game 1.

Miller issued a full-count walk to leadoff hitter Corbin Carroll, who took all six pitches he saw. Ketel Marte followed with a bunt single, putting the 24-year-old right-hander under immediate stress.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

Advertisement

Plaschke: Dodgers collapsing for second straight postseason? Unbelievably, believe it

Nothing beats reliable starting pitching in October. Just ask the Diamondbacks

Brusdar Graterol and the rest of Dodgers’ bullpen continue to offer hope

Are the Athletics moving into Dodgers territory? Why Las Vegas feels true blue

Evan Longoria sees a lot of 2008 Rays in young Diamondbacks

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

NLDS SCHEDULE

Best-of-five

All times Pacific

Dodgers vs. Arizona

Arizona 11, Dodgers 2 (box score)

Arizona 4, Dodgers 2 (box score)

Wednesday at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Thursday at Arizona, 6 p.m.

*Saturday at Dodgers, 6:20 p.m.

All games will be on TBS.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 0 (box score)

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4 (box score)

Wednesday at Philadelphia, 2 p.m., TBS

Thursday at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., TBS

*Saturday at Atlanta, 3 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

ALDS SCHEDULE

Best-of-five

All times Pacific

Texas vs. Baltimore

Texas 3, Baltimore 2 (box score)

Texas 11, Baltimore 8 (box score)

Today at Texas, 5 p.m., Fox

*Wednesday at Texas, 4 p.m., FS1

*Friday at Baltimore, 5 p.m., FS1

Minnesota vs. Houston

Houston 6, Minnesota 4 (box score)

Minnesota 6, Houston 2 (box score)

Today at Minnesota, 1 p.m., Fox

Wednesday at Minnesota, 11 a.m., FS1

*Friday at Houston, 1 p.m., FS1

*-if necessary

RAMS

From Helene Elliott: For a few moments against the Eagles on Sunday, for a few precious plays, Cooper Kupp was his old self again, and it was a sight to see.

Free of the ankle injury that had knocked him out last season in Week 10 and no longer bothered by the training-camp hamstring injury that delayed his debut this season, Kupp was once again the dynamic receiver who was voted the most valuable player in the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI comeback win, the elusive and smart route runner.

He was “Coop,” as fans at SoFi Stadium happily serenaded him while he piled up 56 receiving yards on the Rams’ first possession against the defending NFC champions and matched them score for score.

Kupp acknowledged he felt some rust, but he relished every sensation and thought.

“There’s some stuff, just processing, seeing the field. Seeing what defenses are doing and then being able to react to it,” he said of his reactions. “Just things that I’m sure I’ll look at [Monday] and just feel like this can happen a little bit faster.

“It did feel good to be out there playing football again.”

Not only was Kupp in vintage form at the start, coach Sean McVay was finding ways to use him and rookie Puka Nacua, who had become a sensation over the Rams’ first four games. Kupp got his chances. So did Nacua. Instead of igniting a potentially divisive competition, they worked well together, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford lots of options.

Continue reading here

NFL

Robert Spillane intercepted Green Bay’s Jordan Love twice, Amik Robertson made a game-sealing pick in the end zone, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Packers 17-13 to stop a three-game skid.

The Raiders’ offense did just enough, with Jimmy Garoppolo completing 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown while throwing his NFL-high seventh interception. Jakobi Meyers caught seven passes for 75 yards and a TD.

Love was 16 of 30 for 182 yards and the three picks. Both offenses struggled. The Raiders gained 279 yards and the Packers finished with 285. Las Vegas ended an eight-game skid against the Packers.

Raiders-Packers box score

NFL standings

OLYMPICS

From David Wharton: Are you ready for some football?

The flag version of America’s favorite sport took another step toward its Olympic debut Saturday when Los Angeles organizers released a list of five “new” events they hope to include in the 2028 Summer Games.

To no surprise, LA28 also wants to reinstate baseball and softball, which were played at the most recent Summer Olympics in Tokyo but will be absent in Paris next summer. Cricket, lacrosse and squash complete the list.

“We were willing to challenge the status quo and think differently about what’s possible for the Games,” said Kathy Carter, the organizing committee’s chief executive.

The International Olympic Committee will have the final say when it votes on L.A.’s recommendations at a session in Mumbai on Oct. 16. After months of discussions between the IOC and LA28 this summer, all five sports are likely to be approved.

Olympic policy gives each host city an option of proposing additions to the 28 sports on the standard program. Always mindful of building its brand, the IOC likes popular games that will draw a new generation of fans.

Newcomers are given a one-time-only pass, with no guarantee of becoming permanent. Surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing got their shot in Tokyo and did well enough to stick around. Breaking — otherwise known as break dancing — did not make the cut for 2028 and might be one-and-done after its Paris debut.

Continue reading here

1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play.

1981 — USC’s Marcus Allen rushes for 211 yards, his fifth straight 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.

1987 — Columbia sets an NCAA record with its 35th straight loss, 38-8 to Princeton.

1998 — New Hampshire’s Jerry Azumah becomes the first back in NCAA Division I-AA history to run for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in a 22-13 loss to Richmond.

2004 — New England wins its 19th straight game, setting an NFL record for consecutive wins — counting the playoffs — with a 24-10 victory over Miami.

2011 — NBA Commissioner David Stern cancels the first two weeks of the season after owners and players are unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 are wiped out.

2017 — The United States are eliminated from World Cup contention with a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad scores a pair of first-half goals and the United States will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The 28th-ranked Americans needed merely a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad, which lost its sixth straight qualifier last week.

2020 — 19 year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland wins her country’s first singles major title as she beats American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open.

—Compiled by the Associated Press