The Sports Report: Lakers get an impressive win over Oklahoma City

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Dan Woike: At this stage, the scenarios are all easy to identify.

To have the best chance at avoiding a pair of road play-in games, the Lakers need to win. To give themselves some hope of a home play-in game, they need to win. And for the loftiest goal — a spot inside the top of the six spots in the West — the Lakers need to win.

A lot.

“We understand time is of the essence,” Darvin Ham, said. “And we’ve got to get busy in order to do what we’re trying to do.”

Advertisement

Monday’s performance at Crypto.com Arena made all paths for the Lakers seem possible.

With LeBron James flying around on defense, Austin Reaves impacting the game on both ends, Anthony Davis dominating the basket and D’Angelo Russell making all kinds of different plays, the Lakers looked like a menace.

In a 116-104 win against the Thunder, who fell to No. 2 in the Western Conference with the loss, the Lakers were dominant, flustering Oklahoma City for all bit the smallest stretches.

James split up a lob to Chet Holmgren at the rim, Reaves harassed MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Russell kicked off the fourth by poking the ball loose and creating a transition opportunity.

“You can’t relax,” Russell said. “I think they’re number one, right? Yeah, so I mean you gotta you gotta be ready to play against those guys. It’s no fluke.”

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

Advertisement

NBA scores

NBA standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue gave his players a stern warning before Monday’s game.

They couldn’t afford any “letdowns” against the Milwaukee Bucks simply because the Bucks were playing their second game in two nights.

The Clippers did not heed Lue’s words, blowing a 15-point lead in a 113-106 loss to a Bucks team that was playing without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Clippers could not contain Damian Lillard, who torched them for 41 points on 12-for-22 shooting, including four of nine on three-pointers and all 13 of his free throws.

Paul George and James Harden each had 29 points, combining for 11 threes, but it wasn’t enough to stop a Milwaukee team that trailed by 15 points with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

Clippers guard Russell Westbrook has surgery to repair fractured left hand

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: The lively sinking fastball that averaged 97.4 mph in his last full season has already touched 95-96 mph in Cactus League play, and the nasty slider that hitters rarely made contact with in 2021 has retained much of its bite.

Blake Treinen is 2½ years and one major shoulder surgery removed from a 2021 season in which he was one of baseball’s most dominant relievers, but there are early signs this spring the 35-year-old right-hander could reclaim a prominent role in one of baseball’s deepest bullpens.

Advertisement

“Watching live batting practice from behind the screen, when our hitters don’t want to face you, that’s generally a good thing,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said of Treinen, who has thrown two hitless innings with one strikeout in two exhibition games.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

From Mike DiGiovanna: Albert Pujols reported to Angels camp on Monday for a weeklong stint as a guest instructor, fulfilling one of the obligations of the former slugger’s 10-year, $10-million personal services contract with owner Arte Moreno.

If the next few years unfold the way Pujols envisions, the surefire Hall-of-Famer will return to spring training someday with a new title: manager.

“Yeah,” Pujols said, when asked if he wanted to manage in the big leagues. “I think, you know, why not? If the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”

Continue reading here

Advertisement

NFL MOCK DRAFT

From Sam Farmer: Many NFL teams are looking for quarterbacks, and there are plenty of enticing prospects out there this season.

This inaugural mock draft contemplates quarterbacks going with the first three picks, and a hypothetical trade that could facilitate that.

One way the draft could unfold:

1. Chicago: QB Caleb Williams, USC — The Bears reboot with a new quarterback, a guy who likely would have gone first overall in the past two drafts.

Continue reading here

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: All those whispers about the demise of the women’s national team, Naomi Girma says the players never hear them.

Advertisement

“There’s so much outside noise. And there’s a lot of opinions, which is great. That means people are watching and they care about us,” she said.

“But also,” Girma added “it can be distracting.”

So the outside noise stays right there, outside, while inside the team’s circle there are no whispers, there is no doubt. There is only belief.

“We’re still building,” goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher agreed. “I trust any one of the 23 players that we have on the roster. It’s just putting the pieces together and continuing to improve one game to the next.”

Continue reading here

NHL

NHL scores

NHL standings

Advertisement

1931 — WGL radio broadcasts the first game of the American Basketball League championship series. The Brooklyn Visitations beat the Fort Wayne Hoosiers 14-10 in the first pro basketball game to be broadcast live on radio.

1960 — Carol Heiss wins the ladies title at the World Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver.

1965 — Ernest Terrell wins the world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Eddie Machen in Chicago.

1981 — Scott Hamilton wins the men’s title at the World Figure Skating Championships held in Hartford, Conn.

1985 — Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders scores his 50th goal, becoming the first NHL player to score 50 goals in eight consecutive seasons.

2004 — Ottawa and Philadelphia combine for an NHL-record 419 penalty minutes, with the Flyers setting a single-team mark with 213. There are five consecutive brawls in the final two minutes, including one involving both goalies. The previous record for penalty minutes was 406 by the Minnesota North Stars and Boston Bruins in 1981. The Flyers beat the Senators 5-3.

Advertisement

2016 — Clemson beats Boston College 66-50, completing the Eagles’ winless regular season in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Eagles (7-24, 0-18) are the first men’s ACC team to go winless in their conference regular-season games since Maryland went 0-14 in 1986-87. Worse, BC’s football team went 0-8 in league play, making the school the first in ACC history to go winless in both sports in the same academic year.

Compiled by the Associated Press