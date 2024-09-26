The Sports Report: Dodgers beat Padres, move a step away from division title

Dodgers shortstop Tommy Edman tags out Xander Bogaerts on an attempted steal in the sixth inning Wednesday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: The way Dave Roberts framed it, Wednesday was a day for composure, not concern.

The Dodgers manager wasn’t looking for his players to give impassioned speeches, even in the wake of Tuesday’s gut-punch of a loss that ended on a triple play.

He didn’t fire up the clubhouse or hold some impromptu late-season meeting, even with the team’s division lead dwindling. Instead, in the second act of this week’s pivotal three-game series against the San Diego Padres, all Roberts desired was a clean, complete performance from his injury-plagued but ever-resilient squad.

“We play 162 games, and there are a lot of heartbreaking games,” Roberts said before first pitch. “And the thing about baseball players, you have to come back and win the next day.”

With a big helping hand from Shohei Ohtani and a lights-out bullpen, that’s exactly what the Dodgers did.

Wednesday’s 4-3 win over the Padres didn’t clinch the National League West crown for the Dodgers. But with four games to go in the regular season, and their division lead back up to three games, they can get the champagne bottles and plastic wrap ready.

At yet another juncture where their place atop the standings seemed to be teetering, the Dodgers once again found a way to steady their season. And if they beat the Padres (91-67) again Thursday night, or win at least twice in their final regular-season series in Colorado this weekend, they’ll claim their 11th division title in the last 12 years.

“It was big to bounce back after last night,” third baseman Max Muncy said. “I thought we played with a little bit more energy.”

The main source of electricity came from Ohtani, who continued his torrid late-season run with the latest confirmation of his MVP candidacy. The slugger not only went two for three with a double, a walk, two RBIs and his 56th stolen base, but he played a key role in each of the team’s three scoring rallies as well, most notably a single in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.

ANGELS

The Chicago White Sox avoided a record-breaking 121st loss for the second straight game, beating the Angels 4-3 on Wednesday night on Andrew Benintendi’s 10th-inning single.

Chicago is tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record for losses in a season. It plays the Angels again on Thursday before finishing its schedule with three games at Detroit.

Benintendi delivered the go-ahead hit for the second time in as many games when he lined a one-out single to left-center against José Quijada (2-1), helping the White Sox (38-120) put off infamy for the second night in a row. Designated runner Miguel Vargas scored from second.

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: With an off week approaching, Justin Herbert could get two weeks of rest for the price of one game for his ailing ankle if he sat out Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But even that one-game sacrifice is too high for the hyper-competitive quarterback hoping to end the Chargers’ five-game losing streak to their AFC West rivals.

Herbert is “going to do everything I can to play,” against the Chiefs, he said Wednesday, fighting through a high ankle sprain he suffered on Sept. 15. After aggravating the injury in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Herbert said his right ankle felt better Wednesday than it did at this point last week, when he still started against the Steelers.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The banners above the practice court, the names of legends on the wall and, most important, the trophies in Jeanie Buss’ window in the Lakers’ practice facility tell the story of the team’s past.

As the organization nears the start of the 2024-25 season, general manager Rob Pelinka reiterated it.

Excellence is the standard that helped build the Lakers into one of the NBA’s best franchises, and it remains the goal, Pelinka said Wednesday. But inconsistencies around LeBron James since the team signed him have left the Lakers chasing sustainable success.

“Everyone in this building is cognizant of the fact that he’s almost 40,” first-year Lakers coach JJ Redick said of James, who has been back with the team training for the last two weeks after spending the summer leading the U.S. to an Olympic gold medal.

From Ryan Kartje: When Bear Alexander flirted with the transfer portal last spring, USC and its staff did whatever it could to keep the former five-star defensive tackle in the fold. At the time, Alexander looked like the Trojans’ best hope to bring a disruptive defensive presence to the Big Ten.

But as USC’s new defense came together, Alexander’s role had diminished. Then, he played just 21 snaps, a season low, against Michigan last Saturday, prompting him and his family to vent their frustrations on social media.

Any questions about his future at USC were answered by Wednesday, when his guardian, Tony Jones, confirmed to The Times that Alexander intends to redshirt this season, sitting out the rest of the season to preserve a year of eligibility.

Asked if the reason for Alexander’s decision was a lack of playing time, Jones said, “100%.” He characterized the relationship with USC as “severed.”

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: There’s a magic to the U.S. Open Cup, the oldest national soccer competition in the country and the most egalitarian since it’s the only one open to every men’s team at every level.

Over the decades, amateurs have beaten pros, nobodies have beaten somebodies. It’s a tournament where there are no favorites and no underdogs, and that form held again for most of Wednesday’s final before LAFC turned back Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on extra-time goals from Omar Campos and Kei Kamara.

The victory, before a sold-out BMO Stadium crowd, was LAFC’s first in five tournament finals dating to the 2022 MLS Cup. For Kansas City, meanwhile, the loss was its first in five U.S. Open Cup finals dating back two decades. And the deciding goal came from a second-half substitute who had taken just two shots on goal this season.

