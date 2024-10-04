The Sports Report: Dodgers can get redemption against the Padres

Dave Roberts watches during workouts in preparation for the 2024 National League Division Series.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Jack Harris: The quote was so apt, Major League Baseball used it on social media to promote the Southern California showdown in this year’s National League Division Series.

“This,” San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado said, “is what everyone wanted to see.”

The Dodgers, it turns out, included.

“Me, I wanted San Diego,” outfielder Teoscar Hernández said. “Just because of the adrenaline and the intensity, just the history of these two teams. I think this is the best scenario for us. And not only us, but the whole baseball world.”

“It’s felt like it’s been on a collision course for that,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman added. “It’ll be really good baseball.”

Indeed, while the Atlanta Braves represented a likely easier NLDS matchup for the top-seeded Dodgers, a rematch with the Padres — who swept the Braves in their wild-card series this week, setting up an intradivision clash starting with Game 1 on Saturday at Dodger Stadium — brings a unique opportunity.

It’s the team the Dodgers struggled the most with this season, dropping eight of 13 matchups despite still winning the NL West division.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ repentant point guard who has vowed to be more engaged this season, answered some questions Thursday as drama-free as possible.

“The main goal is basketball. I think I do that,” he said. “Obviously a lot of people get distracted from that and everything else matters but basketball. For me, I’m trying to eliminate the distractions that y’all can use against me or say against me. Trying to eliminate it.”

But when the topic turned to the way the Lakers are preparing for the season under JJ Redick, about the mental demands being put on the team, Russell couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Hell yeah. Yeah, it excites me,” he said. “I haven’t really had the opportunity to — and I’m not throwing shots at anybody, obviously, I know it kinda spins like that — but I’ve never really had the opportunity to build a relationship with a coach over a long period of time.”

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Despite an offense missing star receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and several starting linemen, the Rams have enjoyed opportunities aplenty to finish drives with touchdowns.

The problem for the 1-3 Rams: Instead of reaching the end zone from inside the 20-yard line, they are kicking field goals.

The Rams have scored only seven touchdowns in 17 opportunities from inside the 20. That places them at No. 28 in the NFL for red-zone touchdown percentage, 41.2%, according to teamrankings.com.

So, while rookie kicker Joshua Karty is tied for sixth in the NFL with nine field goals, coach Sean McVay, his staff and players are, well, kicking themselves.

It’s a pressing situation. The Green Bay Packers (2-2) are coming to SoFi Stadium on Sunday with a chance to possibly push the Rams out of playoff contention before the postseason race even begins.

From Ben Bolch: Come on down, Justyn Martin?

It was increasingly looking that way as UCLA finalized preparations for what’s going to be a difficult challenge no matter who takes the first snap at quarterback.

Barring a gutsy comeback from Ethan Garbers, his understudy will make his first college start Saturday against No. 7 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

Garbers remained confined to an exercise bike midweek after being knocked out of the Bruins’ loss to Oregon last weekend with an unspecified injury, leaving his status in doubt for the game against the Nittany Lions. Martin, a redshirt sophomore, took first-string snaps in practice, every repetition coveted by a player who has thrown all of five passes in college.

Could Martin guide the Bruins to an epic upset if he gets the nod as expected? Here are four more things to watch when UCLA (1-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) faces Penn State (4-0, 1-0) at 9 a.m. PDT in a game televised by Fox:

ANGEL CITY

From Kevin Baxter: Angel City was hit with multiple penalties Thursday after an investigation by the Women’s National Soccer League determined it violated the league’s salary cap.

Angel City was fined $200,000, was handed a three-point deduction in the standings and president Julie Uhrman and general manager Angela Hucles Mangano were suspended from any duties related to player transactions for the remainder of the 2024 calendar year.

The penalties come after NWSL determined Angel City entered into five side-letter agreements with players in 2023 that were not disclosed to the league. These agreements included a combination of compensation and benefits that resulted in the team exceeding the salary cap of $2.75 million by approximately $50,000 for four weeks during the 2024 season, according to the NWSL.

SOCCER

From Kevin Baxter: Adam Johnson became a soccer fan by accident.

During a visit with family in London, Johnson’s brother-in-law handed him a Tottenham jacket. And when he put his hand in one of the pockets, he found two tickets to a Spurs’ game.

At the time Johnson may have preferred a root canal to a soccer game, but he went along anyway. The experience proved life-changing.

“It was just really exciting,” he said. “The fans blew me away. The singing and the atmosphere, it was just so incredible that I was on board right away.”

Last spring Johnson, 44, and his wife Clarice, 39, found a way to tap into that soccer fever on this side of the pond, opening a Culver City restaurant they called N17 The Lane, a name every Tottenham supporter will recognize. N17 is the postcode for the North London borough of Haringey, where the club is located, while The Lane refers to White Hart Lane, the iconic stadium that was home to the Spurs for 118 years.

