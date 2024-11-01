The Sports Report: Another narrow loss for the Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives to the basket as Nicolas Batum defends in the second half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Broderick Turner: It was just last week that the Clippers hosted the Phoenix Suns and only nine days later they were playing them again at the Intuit Dome.

Before the game, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said there weren’t a lot of advantages to playing a team like the Suns so soon again, especially a team with lethal weapons Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. At least they didn’t have to face Bradley Beal, who didn’t play Thursday because of an injured elbow.

It looked as if the Clippers had found an advantage when they jumped on the Suns early, building a 19-point lead in the first quarter that grew to 21 in the third.

The Clippers, however, were unable to hold the lead and lost 125-119 to the Suns despite having five players score in double figures.

“We got to continue to keep getting better. We got to close games better and just something to keep learning from,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “All five of our games have been close, come down to the wire. We’ve been fortunate to win two of them. But win any of those games, we could be 0-5. We could be 5-0. So, just staying the course, understanding that our margin for air is very slim.

Clippers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: A week after returning to the Rams lineup in spectacular fashion, star receiver Puka Nacua left practice Thursday because of a right knee injury, a team official said.

His status for practice Friday and Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Seattle is to be determined, the official said.

The setback is the latest issue related to a knee sprain that Nacua suffered in a joint practice with the Chargers during training camp.

The 2023 Pro Bowl selection sat out most preseason practices before the opener against the Detroit Lions, but he caught four passes for 35 yards before aggravating the injury in the overtime defeat.

Unexpectedly, Ernest Jones IV gets to showcase his linebacker trade against Rams

From Anthony De Leon: USC freshman edge-rushing duo Kameryn Fountain and Sam Greene have shown why they were recruited to join the Trojans’ defense: to get to the quarterback.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of long nights and early mornings,” Greene said. “Doing extra little things just to contribute to the team. That’s all I wanted to do ever since I signed that paper to come here.”

Both players secured their first collegiate sack in a decisive win over Rutgers last Saturday.

Fountain struck early in the second half, while Greene surged past the right tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“[I was] getting off the ball, working my move, planning it in my head, and just executing,” Greene said. “Just going out and making a play for my team.”

Greene has embraced the chance to secure a spot in the defensive rotation, calling the opportunity “very fun.”

DUCKS

Sidney Crosby scored his second goal of the game 2:35 into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ducks 2-1 on Thursday night to end a six-game losing streak.

Crosby found himself in alone on Lukas Dostal and hit the brakes before roofing the puck over the Ducks’ goaltender for the 93rd game-winning goal of his career.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves for Pittsburgh (4-7-1), which outshot the Ducks (4-4-2) 46-23. Dostal stopped 44 shots to keep the Ducks in it, but it still wasn’t enough.

Ducks summary

NHL scores

NHL standings

Compiled by the Associated Press