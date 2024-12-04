The Sports Report: Clippers (winners of eight of last 10) rout the Trail Blazers

Portland guard Dalano Banton, right, shoots as Clippers center Mo Bamba defends in the second half.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Broderick Turner: The Clippers were eliminated from NBA Cup contention during Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Intuit Dome.

The primary goal on this night, however, was for the Clippers to continue to compete at a high level and play their smothering defense.

With Norman Powell scoring with efficiency and James Harden keeping up his offensive production, the Clippers pulled off a 127-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

The Clippers have won eight of their last 10 games with sustained grit and by following the lead of Powell and Harden.

Powell started strong, making his first five shots en route to going 11 for 15 from the field and five for seven from three-point range in a 30-point effort.

For Harden, it was another milestone game. Finishing with 23 points, Harden has scored 26,399 points over his 16-year career, pushing him past Paul Pierce for 17th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Harden also had seven assists and made a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to cap his scoring effort and give the Clippers a 13-point lead.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

Clippers box score

NBA scores

Advertisement

NBA standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, a player who could answer some of the team’s defense and rebounding problems, is now dealing with a knee issue that will push his targeted season debut into 2025.

“During the course of his return-to-play progression, Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt developed an effusion in his left knee,” the team said in a statement. “This development altered the course of his progression, and the team is currently targeting early January for his return to NBA games.”

Vanderbilt, 25, had offseason surgery on both of his feet and the team hoped he’d be ready for opening night. However, setbacks and pain have persisted, and the effusion, a collection of fluid around the joint also known as water on the knee, have pushed the target back.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

SURVEY: WHO IS BETTER, STAFFORD or HERBERT

Do the Rams or the Chargers have the better quarterback right now? If you had to pick one to win a game for you, who would you pick? Click here to vote. Results will be announced Monday.

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: In the right-field Stadium Club at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, where dozens of media members gathered for yet another introductory news conference welcoming a star player to the organization, the Dodgers flexed their financial muscles with businesslike handshakes and celebratory smiles.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes sat beside their latest blockbuster acquisition, two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Blake Snell, and his powerhouse agent, Scott Boras.

They watched the 31-year-old left-hander, signed last week to a five-year, $182 million contract, slip into a white Dodgers jersey amid the flicker of cameras.

And, barely a month after winning the franchise’s second World Series in the last five seasons (and first since 1988 that came in a full season and with a championship parade), they put the rest of the baseball world back on notice.

Their pockets remain deep. Their ambitions remain vast. And with the chance to cement a dynasty now thrust upon them, their willingness to spend — even after committing almost $1.5 billion in signings last offseason — doesn’t appear to be waning.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

From Ryan Kartje: The exodus that would define this cycle for USC started almost six months ahead of Wednesday’s early signing day, just as its recruiting efforts were rolling and its 2025 class had climbed into the top five.

Lincoln Riley and his USC staff had set out over the last year to stake their claim outside the bounds of Southern California, an approach far removed from that of his predecessors. Heading into the summer, though, the Trojans’ out-of-state pursuits appeared to be humming along. Three five-star prospects, all from the state of Georgia, had committed to play at USC. A flood of other commits from the Southeast followed.

The Trojans looked, as of early June, to be headed in an elite direction on the recruiting trail, marching toward the sort of rarefied air that had recently eluded Riley. Then, the two crown jewels of that group — defensive linemen Justus Terry and Isaiah Gibson, each top 10 prospects from the Peach State — pulled their commitments. Over the course of 24 hours, the challenges of keeping such a disparate class intact had become painfully clear.

Continue reading here

From Ben Bolch: Kuron Jabari Jr. was the original believer.

Advertisement

Back in early March, before DeShaun Foster had concocted his first spring practice plan or devised a tentative depth chart, Jabari became the first high school prospect to give the new UCLA coach a verbal commitment.

The cornerback from Corona Centennial was drawn by a budding culture rooted in what Foster had done when he starred for the Bruins more than two decades earlier.

“He’s a great,” Jabari said last weekend while standing on the Rose Bowl sideline before UCLA’s 20-13 victory over Fresno State, “so he knows what it takes to be great.”

As the early signing period for high school players arrives Wednesday, Foster is about to get a much better sense of who else is with him.

The likely departures of running back T.J. Harden and quarterback Justyn Martin through the transfer portal after they were expected to be major contributors essentially planted a massive “Help wanted” sign outside the Bruins’ practice facility.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

SURVEY: WHO WILL WIN MORE GAMES NEXT SEASON, UCLA or USC

Which football team will win more games next year, UCLA or USC? Click here to vote in our survey. Results will be announced Monday.

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: Mack Attack. The Return of the Mack. The Mack Strikes Back.

Every nickname fit Sebastian Mack on Tuesday night, when the UCLA guard came off the bench to spark his team every time it needed a lift in its first-ever Big Ten Conference game.

It wasn’t just Mack’s usual array of drives toward the basket that helped the Bruins hold off Washington for a 69-58 victory at Pauley Pavilion.

The sophomore also was a steadying force with his rebounding and defense. He finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal as the Bruins (7-1) won their sixth consecutive game heading into a road showdown against unbeaten Oregon on Sunday.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

UCLA box score

AP men’s top 25

USC BASKETBALL

JuJu Watkins made a school record nine three-pointers and scored 40 points as No. 6 USC routed Cal Baptist 94-52 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (7-1) earned their third consecutive blowout victory since losing to then-No. 6 Notre Dame 74-61 on Nov. 23.

Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Talia von Oelhoffen had 14 points and six assists and Rayah Marshall had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

USC box score

AP women’s top 25

GALAXY

From Kevin Baxter: In a team sport no player is irreplaceable. But for the Galaxy, Riqui Puig comes close.

Puig, the playmaker and leader of one of the most potent attacks in franchise history, will miss Saturday’s MLS Cup final with the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last weekend’s Western Conference final with Seattle. He will undergo surgery soon and is expected to be out until next summer at least.

And that leaves the Galaxy searching for a replacement for their most irreplaceable player.

“We’re definitely going to miss Riqui,” midfielder Mark Delgado said Tuesday. “Special player. He just brings something completely different that nobody can really bring.

Advertisement

Continue reading here

U.S. WOMEN’S SOCCER

Alyssa Naeher ended her national team career with one last win.

The stalwart goalkeeper made two critical saves in her final match for the United States, and the Americans beat the Netherlands 2-1 on Tuesday.

“I definitely wasn’t thinking about it during the game, just wanted to win the game and do what I could to come away with the ‘W’ for us to close out the year,” Naeher said.

Lynn Williams scored the go-ahead goal in the 71st minute for the U.S., which won its fifth Olympic gold medal in France this summer and wrapped up the year on a 20-game unbeaten streak. The Americans were coming off a scoreless draw with England on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Continue reading here

Advertisement

BOXING

From Eduard Cauich: Former world champion Israel Vázquez, a Mexican boxing star known “El Magnífico,” died Monday night at the age of 46, World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaimán confirmed.

The three-time world champion in the super bantamweight division starred in a fierce trio of fights against Rafael Márquez, brother of Juan Manuel Márquez. The bouts were true Mexican boxing classics that left both fighters physically scarred, as neither of them was the same after those three duels in the span of a year.

Vázquez’s boxing career ended with a 44-5 record, including 32 knockouts. He was champion of the International Boxing Federation from 2004 to 2005 and twice of the World Boxing Council from 2005 to 2008. Vázquez’s career also included three fights against Oscar “Chololo” Larios, a former world champion and stablemate of then rising star Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, winning two bouts and losing one.

“Israel Vázquez finally rests in peace,” Sulaimán, of the WBC, posted on social media. “May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, his children, family and friends in these difficult moments. Thank you champion for leaving such a special mark. You will always be the Magnificent One.”

Continue reading here

1945 — “Mr. Inside” Doc Blanchard of Army becomes the first junior to win the Heisman Trophy. Blanchard also becomes the only athlete to win both the Heisman and Sullivan Award.

Advertisement

1951 — Princeton triple-threat tailback Richard Kazmaier wins the Heisman Trophy. Kazmaier led the nation in total offense and the Tigers to an undefeated season.

1956 — Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung edges Tennessee’s Johnny Majors to win the Heisman Trophy.

1961 — Floyd Patterson defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Tom McNeeley in the fourth round in Toronto.

1961 — Syracuse running back Ernie Davis becomes the first Black person to be taken No. 1 in the NFL draft after being selected by the Washington Redskins.

1977 — Tony Dorsett becomes the third rookie to rush for more than 200 yards in a game with 206 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

1982 — Georgia’s Herschel Walker wins the Heisman Trophy. The junior running back beats out Stanford quarterback John Elway and Southern Methodist running back Eric Dickerson.

Advertisement

1988 — Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders wins the Heisman Trophy then proves he’s worthy of the award with spectacular performance in a 45-42 win over Texas Tech in Tokyo. Sanders rushes 44 times for 332 yards and four touchdowns, setting the NCAA single-season rushing record with 2,628 yards in 11 games.

2004 — Louisville becomes the first football team in NCAA history to score at least 55 points in five straight games, beating Tulane 55-7.

2005 — Croatia wins its first Davis Cup title when Mario Ancic beats Michal Mertinak of Slovakia 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-4 in the decisive fifth match.

2009 — The New Jersey Nets win for the first time this season, ending the worst start in NBA history at 18 losses by beating the Charlotte Bobcats 97-91.

2010 — Cam Newton passes for a career-best 335 yards and four touchdowns, and runs for a couple of TDs to lead No. 2 Auburn past 18th-ranked South Carolina 56-17 for the Southeastern Conference title.

2013 — The NFL fines Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin $100,000 for interfering with a play against the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving. In the third quarter of the Ravens’ 22-20 win, Jacoby Jones swerves to avoid colliding with Tomlin and is tackled after a 73-yard return that might have gone for a touchdown if not for the obstruction.

Advertisement

2016 — Tom Brady becomes the NFL’s career leader in victories by a quarterback, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown to lead New England past the Rams 26-10.

2016 — Detroit becomes the first team in 60 Saints home games to stop Drew Brees from throwing a touchdown pass, as the Lions pull away from New Orleans, 28-13. It’s also the Lions’ first victory in a road game after Thanksgiving since 1974, snapping a streak of 22 losses in such games.

Compiled by the Associated Press