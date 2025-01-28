The Sports Report: UCLA men hold off USC for victory

UCLA’s Trent Perry puts up a jumper between USC forward Rashaun Agee and guard Clark Slajchert in the second half.

From Ben Bolch: Whatever it takes.

Having rolled off one win after another the last two weeks, UCLA found another way to prevail Monday night.

Their leading scorer sidelined by an ankle injury, their offense having gone cold, their defense reeling, their ability to make free throws having failed them, the Bruins pulled out a taut 82-76 victory over USC thanks to some heroics from Sebastian Mack.

The reserve guard’s deep three-pointer with 1 minute 8 seconds left turned back the Trojans to give UCLA its fourth consecutive victory after the Bruins finished the game scoring nine of the final 13 points.

With Tyler Bilodeau being held out because of the ankle he turned against Washington, the Bruins (15-6 overall, 6-4 Big Ten) received step-up performances from Eric Dailey Jr. (16 points), Aday Mara (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Dylan Andrews (12 points, six assists).

But Mack was the biggest protagonist, rising for the three-pointer that gave his team a four-point lead. After USC’s Chibuzo Agbo missed a three-pointer, Mara grabbed the rebound and the Trojans then fouled Mack, who made two free throws to give the Bruins some separation.

It was a different story for the Trojans, who missed five free throws in the last five-plus minutes.

A prolonged UCLA cold spell that included five missed free throws helped USC wipe out a 12-point deficit, the Trojans having a chance to take the lead when guard Saint Thomas stepped to the free throw line with his team down by a point with 1:37 left. He missed both attempts.

Reserve forward Rashaun Agee led USC (12-8, 4-5) with 21 points.

Saint Thomas pushes to overcome mental health challenges to become X factor for USC

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: The Lakers were perfect, Anthony Davis dominating everywhere on the basketball court while the scoreboard ticked up in their favor on nearly every possession. The Lakers’ energy was off the charts, the team in complete control as it flew around and forced turnovers and missed shots. The offense was in perfect sync as it found either Davis or someone else wide open for layups and dunks.

It was a team at its peak. But it lasted just 12 minutes.

Nearly as quickly as the Lakers sprinted to the top of their powers Monday in Charlotte, they plummeted to their depths, a 23-point first-quarter lead dwindling all the way down to two in the fourth. Still, even without any real momentum for the last three quarters, the Lakers managed to escape with a 112-107 win in a game where they never trailed.

Davis finished with 42 points and 23 rebounds. His first quarter was a historic level of domination. He made his first seven shots and scored 21 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. No player in the last 28 years (as far back as Stathead.com quarter data goes) opened a game with 21 points and 11 rebounds in the first quarter.

CLIPPERS

Devin Booker scored 26 points, Kevin Durant added 24 and the surging Phoenix Suns survived a late scare for a 111-109 win over the Clippers on Monday night.

The Suns had a 103-90 lead with 5:06 left after Durant’s three-pointer, but the Clippers went on a late 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to 107-106 on Norman Powell’s short jumper with 40 seconds remaining.

Phoenix’s Grayson Allen made two free throws with 10 seconds left for a 111-107 advantage, which was enough to close out the win.

Ivica Zubac had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden added 24 points and 10 assists, while Powell scored 23 points.

KINGS

Marco Kasper scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Kings 5-2 on Monday night.

Elmer Soderblom scored his first goal of the season and Alex DeBrincat also scored as Detroit erased a 2-0 first-period deficit. Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots to improve to 8-1 in January.

It was the first game for Todd McLellan against the Kings since L.A. fired him as coach in February 2024. McLellan was hired by the Red Wings last month.

NFL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Sunday, Feb. 9

at New Orleans

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

3:30 p.m., Fox

1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Assn., the players’ union.

1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of the New York Rangers. Bentley scored all four goals and an assist in the third period. Max’s brother, Doug, has four assists in the third period.

1949 — Monte Irvin and Ford Smith are signed by the New York Giants. They are the first Black players to sign with the club.

1984 — Wayne Gretzky’s record 51-game scoring streak is halted as Edmonton loses to the Kings, 4-2. Over the 51 games, Gretzky scored 61 goals and 92 assists.

1990 — The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl. The 49ers are the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tie the Pittsburgh Steelers with four Super Bowl wins.

1992 — Brett Hull becomes the second player in NHL history to score 50 goals in 50 games more than once in a career when the St. Louis Blues tie the Kings 3-3.

2001 — Baltimore’s brazen defense backs up its bragging by beating the New York Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl. The Ravens intercept Kerry Collins four times, the final pick returned 49 yards for a touchdown by Duane Starks.

2006 — Amelie Mauresmo wins her first Grand Slam singles title when Justine Henin-Hardenne retires in the second set of their Australian Open final because of stomach pain. Mauresmo led 6-1, 2-0.

2007 — Roger Federer captures his 10th Grand Slam singles title without dropping a set at the Australian Open, beating Fernando Gonzalez 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.

2012 — Towson ends its NCAA record 41-game losing streak with a 66-61 victory over North Carolina Wilmington. The victory is the first career win at Towson for coach Pat Skerry and the Tigers’ first win since a win at La Salle on Dec. 29, 2010.

2014 — Calling the NCAA a dictatorship, Northwestern quarterback Kain Colter and the United Steelworkers announce plans to form the first labor union for college athletes. Colter details the College Athletes Players Association at a news conference in Chicago, flanked by leaders of Steelworkers union that agree to pay legal bills for the effort.

2017 — Serena Williams wins her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final.

2017 — Arrogate beats California Chrome again, winning the $12 million Pegasus World Cup in his rival’s last race before retirement.

2018 — Australian Open Men’s Tennis: Roger Federer beats Marin Čilic 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to win his record 20th Grand Slam title.

Compiled by the Associated Press