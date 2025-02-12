Lakers newsletter: Luka Doncic and the center of attention

Luka Doncic sits on the bench during warmups before the game against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Hey everyone, I’m Dan Woike and welcome to the Times’ Lakers Newsletter, my favorite email to write each week that doesn’t end with an apology for my children saying an inappropriate word at school. And speaking of inappropriate words, we can use a whole bleepin’ mess of them to dissect everything that happened with the Lakers at the trade deadline. So, let’s start at the top with Luka.

Yeah, it’s real

The Lakers debuted Luka Doncic to a wild crowd Monday night in L.A., the kind of regular-season atmosphere that almost never exists. The vibes were so high because of the anticipation that sprouted from the shock that deal created.

And it turns out, seeing it happen in the flesh, well, there was some shock to that too.

Doncic scored only 14 points in limited minutes as he works back into playing shape after missing more than a month because of a calf strain, but there were enough glimpses to see the ways the Lakers can attack with him.

After the game, one player described the bulk of their offense as “freelancing,” the players relying on some of the universal plays and concepts that everyone runs in the NBA. JJ Redick said the Lakers ran one set that involved their best three players — Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves — and the action created a pretty easy open three for Rui Hachimura in the corner.

It’s about putting stress on defenses, and at its simplest, the Lakers already can do that. They have corner-three weapons in Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith. They have a rim runner/lob threat in Jaxson Hayes. They have offensive creators good enough to beat a defense by themselves in Reaves, James and Doncic. And, eventually, they’ll have an even deeper playbook and better understanding as to the ways they can create advantages for one another.

Offensively, any of the questions seem like they’ll assuredly have answers sooner rather than later. Defensively, it’s not quite as clear, though the Lakers have plenty of “banshees,” as Redick likes to call them: high-energy, tough-nosed defenders who change the game with their effort and intensity. After just two games, guard Jordan Goodwin earned that label from his coach, a real compliment.

All of this is to say the vibes around the Lakers are pretty great, the team playing consistent basketball at a high level in the kinds of ways that have them dreaming even bigger.

Centering

We’ve written a lot about the Lakers’ center situation, both here and in the big paper. The trade for Mark Williams and the eventual undoing of it underscored challenges they are going to face at the position that most naturally plays off Doncic because of how he uses lob threats to manipulate a defense.

Here are a few things that seem pretty clear now that the trade deadline has passed:

—The deal for Williams was, at best, ill-conceived because of medical concerns that people in and outside of the Charlotte Hornets held in a not-so-open secret. You never want to trade for a player with the physical as a backstop because of the awkwardness it creates for the roster — both the players that got dealt and recalled and the ones who had their roles augmented.

—The Lakers’ stated certainty about Williams’ health prior to the physical should cause them to reevaluate portions of their process, especially when forced to move quickly, which appears to be the case here.

—In a vacuum, it was an admirable swing by the front office, an attempt to use a 2031 first-round pick that got less valuable last week with the addition of Doncic. The Lakers at least can tell Doncic they’ve heard him when it comes to the type of centers he likes and they chased one, only for the medical team to disallow it.

—If the Lakers didn’t formally offer the Jazz Dalton Knecht, the 2031 first and the 2030 swap for Walker Kessler, they certainly implied it more than once. Word was the Jazz turned down their inquiries frequently.

—So why would Utah not take that deal? Obviously the Jazz value Kessler and his terrific contract, but compared to a market that’s not overflowing with centers who fit the bill as vertical threats at the basket and rim protectors on the other end, Kessler should command even more than the Lakers’ offer, which is functionally two firsts (considering Knecht’s rookie status).

—Alex Len, whom the Lakers signed Tuesday, gives them insurance at the position, but Hayes suddenly has become one of their most irreplaceable pieces.

—The Lakers choosing to sign Len instead of converting either Trey Jemison III or Christian Koloko to a standard deal is almost entirely a bulk issue. Len’s size was the appeal.

—Big picture, the options for a center are ... not great. There just aren’t a lot of players who do the things Doncic wants out of a center and there certainly aren’t many available in their primes. Could the Lakers reengage Dallas this summer on Daniel Gafford? Would the Mavericks entertain another trade that helps that Lakers? Interesting decisions ahead.

Song of the week

“You Don’t Know the Shape I’m In” by MJ Lenderman

Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know, another Lenderman song, but with him playing a pair of shows in Los Angeles this week, this song, which is definitely not about trading for centers, is a perfect melancholy jam.

Until next time... As always, pass along your thoughts to me at daniel.woike@latimes.com , and please consider subscribing if you like our work!