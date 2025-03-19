The Sports Report: Yoshinobu Yamamoto wows during his Tokyo Dome start

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers a scoreless first inning against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday in the Tokyo Dome.

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, filling in for Houston Mitchell, who is probably busy watching the Dodgers or taking a nap.

One programming note ... as you read this newsletter, the Dodgers are either in the middle of or have completed the second game in the Tokyo Series. This newsletter features highlights from Game 1 and these links to our live Game 2 updates and all of our Game 2 postgame coverage, including the next episode of “Dodger Debate.” Be sure to check out Thursday’s sports report newsletter for our extended wrap up of the Dodgers’ adventures in Japan.

Alright, let’s get right to the news.

From Dylan Hernández: When Roki Sasaki signed with the Dodgers, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed that one of Sasaki’s goals was to become the first Japanese pitcher to win a Cy Young Award.

Another pitcher on the Dodgers could steal that distinction from Sasaki, and the most likely candidate might not even be Shohei Ohtani.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could beat his two countrymen to the honor, and considering how he pitched in the Dodgers’ season-opening 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, who’s to say he won’t?

“If he can do that, obviously health [permitting], I see no reason why he won’t be in the Cy Young conversation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

This wasn’t the pitcher who looked unsure of himself over an up-and-down regular season last year. This was the pitcher who was an October hero.

Yamamoto touched 98 mph with his fastball. He baited hitters with splitters that looked like strikes but weren’t. He limited the Cubs to one run and three hits over five innings.

The performance confirmed what Dodgers players and coaches said in spring training: The 26-year-old Yamamoto returned for his second major league season a different pitcher.

Continue reading here

Dodgers-Cubs Game 1 box score

CLIPPERS

Clippers guard James Harden, right, celebrates after scoring as Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter runs by during the second half Tuesday in Inglewood. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

From Broderick Turner: The test for the Clippers came from the team many consider the best in the NBA, the team many consider a title contender, the team with the best record in the league, three All-Stars and an All-Star coach.

The test for the Clippers came from the team that’s second in scoring (122.5 points), second in field-goal percentage (49.2), first in three-point shooting percentage (38.8) and has seven players averaging double-digit points.

That’s what the Clippers were up against when they faced the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday night, and they had to do it without coach Tyronn Lue, who missed the game because of recurring back pain.

The Clippers passed that test, proving during a 132-119 win that this tough, gritty team can play with and beat the best.

Continue reading here

Clippers-Cavaliers box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates with teammate Jae’Lyn Withers during a win over San Diego State on Tuesday night in the NCAA tournament. (Jeff Dean / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: RJ Davis scored 26 points and went six for six from three-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a dominant 95-68 victory over San Diego State in a First Four matchup Tuesday night.

Davis’ six three-pointers tied Caleb Love’s program record for an NCAA tournament game. Love had six against UCLA in 2022. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis went five for five from deep against Eastern Michigan in 1991.

The 14 three-pointers were the most for North Carolina in an NCAA tournament game. The Tar Heels hit 13 against Marquette in 2022.

Continue reading here

RAMS

Former Falcons linebacker Nate Landman agreed to a one-year contract to join the Rams. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

From Gary Klein: The Rams are loath to invest in high-priced players at inside linebacker.

They have not used a high or midlevel draft pick at the position since selecting Ernest Jones IV in the third round in 2021, preferring instead to man the position with undrafted free agents of varying experience.

On Tuesday the Rams stayed on script, agreeing to terms with Nate Landman on a one-year contract. Terms were not announced, but the three-year veteran made $985,000 last season as an exclusive-rights free agent with the Atlanta Falcons, who opted not to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

Continue reading here

DUCKS

Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund celebrates after scoring in overtime against the Ducks Tuesday. (Matt Krohn / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Mikael Granlund’s second goal of the game 2:32 into overtime gave him 600 career points and lifted the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Thomas Harley had a goal and two assists and Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars, who have won eight consecutive home games for the first time since January-March 2006. Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

Leo Carlsson scored two goals, one on a penalty shot, and rookie Nikita Nesterenko also scored for the Ducks, who are 2-5-1 in their last eight games. Lukas Dostal stopped 27 shots.

Continue reading here

Ducks-Stars box score

NHL scores

NHL standings

