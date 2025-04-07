The Sports Report: Lakers prove they can beat NBA’s elite

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, controls the ball in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso during the Lakers’ 126-99 win Sunday.

Howdy, I’m your host, Austin Knoblauch, filling in for Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The postseason road the Lakers want to take probably will roll through Oklahoma City at some point, the unquestioned best team in the Western Conference having played its way to the top with a level of all-around excellence rarely seen.

And the Lakers, heading into the final week of the regular season, have either the good fortune or the curse of having to test themselves against the team with the NBA’s best record.

At the worst, the games against the Thunder could expose the Lakers’ weaknesses. Oklahoma City is younger and hungrier with more size at the rim, capitalizing on advantages the Lakers will struggle to overcome.

But when the Lakers are at their best — and whoa, they were certainly at their best Sunday — they can prove to everyone, especially themselves, that their combination of otherworldly individual offensive talent and versatile, scrambling defense can hold down even the most talented of teams.

From early red-hot shooting to full-game focus, the Lakers stamped themselves as full-fledged contenders in the West by dominating the Thunder 126-99 in an all-caps, bold-lettered statement win.

“We know it’s the final stretch into the full season, so we’re just trying to rack up great habits,” LeBron James said.

That, plus great players, is a proven combination.

Luka Doncic, who knocked the Thunder out of the postseason last season on the way to the NBA Finals, went deep into his bag of skills, spinning around defenders, firing passes over his head and stepping back and splashing over the Thunder’s league-best defense.

Continue reading here

Lakers-Thunder box score

NBA scores

NBA standings

DODGERS

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. (Derik Hamilton / Associated Press)

From Jack Harris: On a windy, wet and dreary afternoon at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, the Dodgers twice watched a lead slip frustratingly from their grasp.

It first happened in the third inning, when a steady drizzle, slippery ball and muddy mound caused Tyler Glasnow to come unglued in a six-run implosion.

It happened again in the seventh, when the Dodgers stormed back in front with five unanswered runs only to let a sloppy inning of defense cost them their first series defeat of the season.

Such were the lapses that decided the Philadelphia Phillies’ 8-7 win in Sunday’s series rubber match; reminding a Dodgers team that won eight straight games to start the season that they’re also capable of beating themselves.

Continue reading here

Dodgers-Phillies box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ALSO: Dodgers place Blake Snell on injured list

RAMS

An artist’s rendering of a proposed retail and residential project being spearheaded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke at Warner Center in Woodland Hills. (Gensler and Shimahara Visual)

From Sam Farmer: For the Rams, a house isn’t necessarily a home.

There’s the Sunday sanctuary of SoFi Stadium — also known as Rams House — but the franchise that returned to Los Angeles in 2016 has turned its attention to creating a permanent home in Woodland Hills, where it will spend the other six days of the week.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who built the $5-billion stadium in Inglewood, has provided The Times a detailed and exclusive first look at the next major project for his NFL team: a state-of-the-art team headquarters, surrounded by a glistening new residential and retail community intended to be the long-awaited centerpiece of the San Fernando Valley.

In bringing the NFL back to Los Angeles and constructing a state-of-the-art venue — a place where the Chargers also play — Kroenke provided a proof of concept. SoFi Stadium renderings were more than pretty pictures; they came to life.

Continue reading here

NFL

Pete Carroll speaks to USC student Nicole Tisnes while teaching a class at the university on April 3. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

From Sam Farmer and Gary Klein: Pete Carroll’s syllabus is as lively and star-studded as his sideline.

The legendary football coach, a guest professor at USC, has brought in a parade of celebrities to speak to his “The Game is Life” class of 56 students, chosen from a field of more than 300 applicants.

One week it’s Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr imparting his wisdom. Then, it’s author and new-age guru Deepak Chopra. Actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) has spoken to the class, as has Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute from “The Office”) and Olympic gold medalists Rai Benjamin and April Ross.

In the auditorium in the Fertitta Hall basement, the biggest star of all is the eternally youthful, irrepressibly enthusiastic Carroll, 73, hired in January as new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. His USC teams went 97-19 in his nine seasons with the Trojans, winning national championships in 2003 and ’04 — before many of his students were born. There was no NFL team in Los Angeles at the time, and Carroll’s sidelines were always a who’s who of the entertainment industry.

Continue reading here

Tino Sunseri, UCLA’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, attends practice on April 1. (Nate Donlevy / UCLA Athletics)

From Ben Bolch: Tino Sunseri would do whatever was needed in the equipment room. Folding towels, putting away laundry — the nature of the task didn’t matter so long as it allowed the teenager to be near his father, Sal, the defensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers.

One of the perks of hanging around an NFL locker room was meeting the players. Among those who took an immediate liking to the boy was DeShaun Foster, the new running back out of UCLA.

“He would come up to you as a young kid that looked up to all these NFL players, that was having all the success, and would take the time to be able to talk to you, spend time with you and was really, really genuine,” Sunseri said Saturday, more than two decades after first crossing paths with Foster during the 2002 season. “So when it came to him and our relationship, he was somebody that I knew whenever I walked in the building I felt like I had a friendship with.”

Continue reading here

LAKERS

Bronny James Jr., left, and his father LeBron warm up before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 3. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

From Bill Plaschke: He has made 17 baskets.

He has played in the equivalent of less than three full games.

Seventeen Lakers have spent more time on the court. Sixteen Lakers have scored more points.

He has been but a speck of lint on the Lakers’ lapel, a bit of dust at the end of the Lakers’ bench, a small and irrelevant bystander in the Lakers’ long and arduous journey.

Yet, admit it, Bronny James has been huge.

The nepo baby whose arrival last summer was ripped across the NBA landscape has quietly risen above the criticism and gradually drowned out the noise.

Continue reading here

ANGELS

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe, left, and closer Kenley Jansen celebrate after a 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium on Sunday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Logan O’Hoppe homered in his fourth consecutive game, and Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking shot in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Kyren Paris also homered for the Angels, who have won six of eight after taking two of three from Cleveland in their only home series during the first three weeks of the season. The Angels play 15 of their first 18 games away from home.

O’Hoppe became the first catcher in Angels history to homer in four straight games when he connected leading off the second inning. He went deep at St. Louis last Wednesday before homering in all three games against Cleveland.

Continue reading here

Angels-Guardians box score

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut players celebrate during the second half of their 82-59 victory over South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament championship on Sunday. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: During the final sweet moments of Connecticut’s 12th national title, Geno Auriemma and Paige Bueckers embraced after the star guard departed her final game with the Huskies.

It was the moment they wanted all along.

“They’ve all been gratifying, don’t get me wrong,” Auriemma said. “But this one here, because of the way it came about and what’s been involved, it’s been a long time since I’ve been that emotional when a player has walked off the court.”

Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong led the way as UConn returned to the top of women’s college basketball by rolling to an 82-59 victory over defending champion South Carolina on Sunday.

Continue reading here

NHL

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin celebrates after becoming the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer Sunday. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

From the Associated Press: Alex Ovechkin fired just about the perfect version of his signature one-timer that has defined his remarkable career. When the puck hit the net, it made him the top goal scorer in NHL history, breaking Kings great Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday in the Washington Capitals’ game against the New York Islanders, beating fellow Russian Ilya Sorokin on a power play with 12:34 left in the second period. He took a perfect pass from longtime teammate Tom Wilson and fired an absolute laser past Sorokin with defenseman Jakob Chychrun screening.

Ovechkin had never scored on Sorokin before, making his countryman the 183rd different goaltender he has beaten. He dived onto the ice to celebrate as so many Capitals fans in attendance chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” from the stands.

Continue reading here

NHL scores

NHL standings

