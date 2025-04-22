The Sports Report: Kings prevail against Oilers in thrilling playoff opener

Kings forward Quinton Byfield, left celebrates with teammates Kevin Fiala (22) Alex Laferriere (14) after scoring in a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Monday at Crypto.com Arena.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Kevin Baxter: The Kings ran out to a four-goal lead then had to hold off a frantic Edmonton comeback to beat the Oilers 6-5 in a wild opener of a best-of-seven first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

Phillip Danault scored the winner, his second goal of the game, with 41 seconds to play after the Kings led 4-0 late in the second period.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings. The goals from Kuzmenko in the first period and from Fiala in the third came on power plays. The Oilers did not allow a power-play goal in 12 chances in last year’s playoff win over the Kings.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry, Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid scored for Edmonton, with Hyman and McDavid scoring 36 seconds apart late in the third period after the Oilers pulled their goalie. McDavid’s goal, which tied it 5-5, came with 88 seconds to play.

But Danault erased that less than a minute later on a weak shot that knuckled past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

“I got all of it,” Danault joked afterward.

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: There was a moment when Kawhi Leonard leaned over with one minute and 30 seconds left, his head down looking at the court, exhausted from all the work he was putting in for the Clippers.

But Leonard didn’t let fatigue stop him, his will and spirit leading the Clippers to a 105-102 win over the Denver Nuggets to even the best-of-seven playoff series at 1-1.

Leonard finished with 39 points in 39 minutes. He was 15 for 19 from the field, his jumper with 54.5 seconds left providing the final margin of victory. He also had a key steal in the final minute off a bad pass from Nikola Jokic.

“It’s difficult,” Leonard said about the energy it takes to play in an NBA game. “Like I said, playing here, playing against this great team, they got great players, know their roles. ... Any NBA game is very hard to play, especially in the playoffs. It might look easy by just watching us and seeing how skilled we are. But these games are hard to play. You got to play every possession every minute.

The game wasn’t decided until Christian Braun missed a three and Jokic, who had a triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, missed a three-pointer with one second left.

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: Austin Reaves was tired Monday, the Lakers having just wrapped up a really hard practice.

In the first minutes of Game 1 Saturday evening, he was tired too.

As Reaves walked off the court for the first time, his chest heaved as he grabbed for air and he slumped to grab his shorts, telltale signs that he’d given a lot of effort in his first shift.

But giving effort and playing hard, at least internally in the Lakers’ dictionary, have two different definitions. And in what became a theme in the Lakers’ series-opening loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers figured out ways to do the one and not enough of the other.

It’s why it might sound simplistic when JJ Redick said the Lakers’ biggest adjustments start with them “playing harder and being organized,” but one without the other won’t lead them to the kinds of results they need Tuesday.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All Times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Minnesota

Minnesota 117, at Lakers 95 (box score)

Tuesday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Friday at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Minnesota, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Wed., April 30 at Lakers, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Minnesota, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Lakers, TBD*

No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 Clippers

at Denver 112, Clippers 110 (OT) (box score)

Clippers 105, at Denver 102 (box score)

Thursday at Clippers, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Clippers, 3 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Denver, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Clippers, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Denver, TBD*

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 Memphis

at Oklahoma City 131, Memphis 80 (box score)

Tuesday at Oklahoma City, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at Oklahoma City, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Memphis, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Oklahoma City, TBD*

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 95, at Houston 85 (box score)

Wednesday at Houston, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Monday at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, April 30 at Houston, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Golden State, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Houston, TBD*

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 8 Miami

at Cleveland 121, Miami 100 (box score)

Wednesday at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Miami, 10 a.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

Wednesday, April 30 at Cleveland, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Miami, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Cleveland, TBD*

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 7 Orlando

at Boston 103, Orlando 86 (box score)

Wednesday at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT

Friday at Orlando, 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Orlando, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Boston, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Orlando, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Boston, TBD*

No. 3 New York vs. No. 6 Detroit

at New York 123, Detroit 112 (box score)

Detroit 100, at New York 94 (box score)

Thursday at Detroit, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Detroit, 10 a.m., ABC

Tuesday, April 29 at New York, TBD

Thursday, May 1 at Detroit, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at New York, TBD*

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 5 Milwaukee

at Indiana 117, Milwaukee 98 (box score)

Tuesday at Indiana, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Friday at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV

Sunday at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 29 at Indiana, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Milwaukee, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Indiana, TBD*

* if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: As a father of two, Dave Roberts is a true believer.

“Dad strength,” he declared Sunday morning, “is real.”

Which, naturally, made the Dodgers manager all the more excited about the return of the team’s newest dad: Shohei Ohtani.

“Now that he is a father,” Roberts joked, “we might see some 120[-mph] exit velos off the bat.”

Indeed, when Ohtani rejoined the Dodgers on Easter morning, after being away for two games for the birth of his first child this weekend, he was met with a wave of congratulations — and also a hint of expectation.

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

First round

Western Conference

Pacific 3 Edmonton vs. Pacific 2 Kings

at Kings 6, Oilers 5 (summary)

Wednesday at Kings, 7 p.m., TBS

Friday at Edmonton, 7 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Edmonton, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Kings, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Edmonton, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Kings, TBD*

Wild-card 2 St. Louis vs. Central 1 Winnipeg

at Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 3 (summary)

Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (summary)

Thursday at St. Louis, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday at St. Louis, 10 a.m., TBS

Wed., April 30 at Winnipeg, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at St. Louis, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD*

Central 3 Colorado vs. Central 2 Dallas

Colorado 5, at Dallas 1 (summary)

Monday at Dallas (summary)

Wednesday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., TBS

Monday at Dallas, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Colorado, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD*

Wild-card 1 Minnesota vs. Pacific 1 Vegas

at Vegas 4, Minnesota 2 (summary)

Tuesday at Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Minnesota, 6 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Minnesota, 1 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Vegas, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Minnesota, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD*

Eastern Conference

Wild-card 2 Ottawa vs. Atlantic 1 Toronto

at Toronto 6, Ottawa 2 (summary)

Tuesday at Toronto, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at Ottawa, 4 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Toronto, TBD*

Thursday, May 1 at Ottawa, TBD*

Saturday, May 3 at Toronto, TBD*

Atlantic 3 Florida vs. Atlantic 2 Tampa Bay

Tuesday at Tampa Bay, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Thursday at Tampa Bay, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Florida, 10 a.m., TBS

Monday at Florida, TBD

Wed., April 30 at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Florida, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Tampa Bay, TBD*

Wild-card 2 Montreal vs. Metropolitan 1 Washington

at Washington 3, Montreal 2 (OT) (summary)

Wednesday at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN

Friday at Montreal, 4 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Montreal, 3:30 p.m., TBS

Wed., April 30 at Washington, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at Montreal, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Washington, TBD*

Metropolitan 3 New Jersey vs. Metropolitan 2 Carolina

at Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 (summary)

Tuesday at Carolina, p.m., ESPN

Friday at New Jersey, 5 p.m., TBS

Sunday at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, April 29 at Carolina, TBD*

Friday, May 2 at New Jersey, TBD*

Sunday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD*

* If necessary

RAMS

From Gary Klein: Less than two months ago, Matthew Stafford arrived at the Rams’ facility in Woodland Hills to discuss his immediate future.

The veteran quarterback wanted his contract adjusted, and his agent, with the Rams’ blessing, had been exploring possible trade destinations. But Stafford said Monday that he “never really wanted to leave.”

During that Feb. 28 meeting, Stafford, his wife Kelly, Rams coach Sean McVay and team executives spoke openly and moved forward with an adjustment for the second year in a row.

On Monday, Stafford reported to the facility with teammates for the start of the voluntary offseason workout program.

“It’s great to have that done and kind of out of the way, you know, as we get this thing going,” Stafford said during a videoconference with reporters. “Just obviously happy that I’m going to be coming back and doing it again here, which is great.”

NFL mock draft live: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks

From Bill Plaschke: The UCLA football program has a coach with a losing record, losing seasons in six of the last nine years, a losing bowl record, and a losing-their-minds fan base.

This is a disappointing outfit desperately in need of a field leader, a staunch huddle general who can command loyalty and model integrity and win the battles.

So what do they do?

They hire a deserter.

They hire a kid who just quit on one of the country’s top programs, who fled during the worst possible time because his monetary demands weren’t met, and who was booted out before he changed his mind.

UCLA, meet your new quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, a 20-year-old Long Beach kid who walked out on Tennessee one day before their recent spring game reportedly in hopes of earning a $2-million raise on his reported four-year, $8-million contract.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1876 — The first official National League baseball game is played with Boston beating Philadelphia 6-5.

1914 — Babe Ruth’s 1st pro game (as a pitcher) is a 6-hit 6-0 win.

1945 — The Toronto Maple Leafs edge the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup in seven games.

1947 — The Philadelphia Warriors, behind Joe Fulks’ 34 points, beat the Chicago Staggs 83-80 in Game 5 to win the first Basketball Association of America title.

1954 — NBA adopts 24-second shot clock.

1957 — All NL baseball teams integrate, John Irwin Kennedy becomes the 1st Black player for the Philadelphia Phillies.

1962 — The Toronto Maple Leafs capture the Stanley Cup in six games with a 2-1 triumph over the Chicago Black Hawks.

1969 — Joe Frazier knocked out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. Zyglewicz, 28-1 against journeymen, was fighting as the hometown hero at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston.

1981 — Dodgers rookie Fernando Valenzuela tosses his 3rd shutout in 4 starts.

1987 — The NBA grants expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando join in 1989-90.

1988 — New Jersey’s Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of Washington in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

1990 — NFL Draft: University of Illinois quarterback Jeff George first pick by Indianapolis Colts.

1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils extends their NHL playoff record to 14 straight wins.

1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women’s all-around title for the second straight year at the World Gymnastics Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.

1995 — George Foreman beats Axel Schulz in 12 for heavyweight boxing title in Las Vegas.

1995 — NFL Draft: Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter first pick by Cincinnati Bengals.

2003 — Minnesota and Vancouver become the first teams since 2000 to come back from 3-1 series deficits and win. The Wild take Game 7 in Colorado on Andrew Brunette’s overtime goal for a 3-2 win. The Canucks oust St. Louis with a 4-1 win.

2003 — Patrick Roy plays his final career NHL game.

2006 — New Jersey scores a playoff-record five power-play goals in its 6-1 win over New York.

2006 — In Berlin, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd in the seventh round of a one-sided fight to gain the IBF heavyweight title.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox tie a major league record by hitting four straight home runs in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connect in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright.

2008 — John Smoltz of Atlanta becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau in the Braves’ 6-0 loss to Washington.

2010 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford first pick by St. Louis Rams.

2013 — Manchester United defeat Aston Villa to claim the 2012/2013 English Premier League.

2014 — Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game, driving in five runs to help the Angels beat the Washington Nationals 7-2.

