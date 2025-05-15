The Sports Report: Dodgers part ways with Austin Barnes

From Jack Harris: Dalton Rushing’s time has arrived.

And it came at the expense of the Dodgers’ longest-tenured position player.

In a major midseason roster shuffled Wednesday, the club called up Rushing, the big-hitting catcher who was ranked as the top prospect in their organization, and designated backup catcher Austin Barnes for assignment, closing the book on Barnes’ two-time title-winning tenure in Los Angeles while opening a new one on Rushing’s highly anticipated MLB career.

It’s no surprise that Rushing, a 2022 second-round pick out of the University of Louisville, is getting a crack at the majors. Over four minor-league seasons, the catcher slugged his way through the farm system by batting .277 with 54 home runs, 185 RBIs and a .931 OPS. After winning the organization’s minor league player of the year award last year, Rushing opened this season in triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting .308 in 31 games and ranking seventh in the Pacific Coast League with a .938 OPS. Even back this spring, manager Dave Roberts said Rushing’s bat was big-league ready.

“Pretty excited, obviously,” Rushing said from the Dodgers Stadium dugout on Wednesday afternoon, fresh off his first batting practice after arriving in the Southland in the afternoon. “Any person is gonna be excited in this situation. I think the biggest thing is just get around these guys and be as comfortable as possible. Understand that it’s still the same game, and I get to play with some of the best players in the world.”

Continue reading here

Mookie Betts and Max Muncy power Dodgers' late surge in win over Athletics

Mookie Betts' toddler son runs away with first-pitch baseball. It's as adorable as it sounds

Hernández: Roki Sasaki's shoulder issue leaves Dodgers in a familiar and problematic position

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

Shaikin: Pete Rose is a sure thing for the Baseball Hall of Fame now, right? Not so fast

NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS

All Times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 4 Denver Nuggets

Denver 121, at Oklahoma City 119 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 149, Denver 106 (box score)

at Denver 113, Oklahoma City 104 (OT) (box score)

Oklahoma City 92, at Denver 87 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 112, Denver 105 (box score)

Thursday at Denver, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m., ABC*

No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 7 Golden State

Golden State 99, at Minnesota 88 (box score)

at Minnesota 117, Golden State 93 (box score)

Minnesota 102, at Golden State 97 (box score)

Minnesota 117, at Golden State 110 (box score)

at Minnesota 121, Golden State 110 (box score)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Cleveland vs. No. 4 Indiana

Indiana 121, at Cleveland 112 (box score)

Indiana 120, at Cleveland 119 (box score)

Cleveland 126, at Indiana 104 (box score)

at Indiana 129, Cleveland 109 (box score)

Indiana 114, at Cleveland 105 (box score)

No. 2 Boston vs. No. 3 New York

New York 108, at Boston 105 (OT) (box score)

New York 91, at Boston 90 (box score)

Boston 115, at New York 93 (box score)

at New York 121, Boston 113 (box score)

at Boston 127, New York 102 (box score)

Friday at New York, 5 p.m., ESPN

Monday at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT*

*if necessary

ANGELS

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Randy Vásquez pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the San Diego Padres’ 5-1 victory over the Angels on Wednesday night.

Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 13 games with two hits and two walks as the Padres took two of three from the Angels.

Brandon Lockridge added a two-run single in the eighth for San Diego, which has won 10 of 14 to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams last played the Houston Texans in 2021, a season that ended with the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams will open their 2025 season on Sept. 7 against the Texans at SoFi Stadium, a presumably comfortable start to a 17-game schedule that will see the Rams travel the second-most air miles in the NFL.

The NFL announced the full schedule on Wednesday, and the Rams in the first seven weeks will board flights for the majority of the 34,832 miles they will travel for games against opponents in the NFC West, NFC South, NFC East and AFC South, including one in London.

The Rams, who advanced to the NFC divisional round last season, are regarded as a Super Bowl contender.

Continue reading here

Rams 2025 schedule

Sept. 7, HOUSTON, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 14, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Sept. 21, at Philadelphia, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Sept. 28, INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 2, SAN FRANCISCO, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Oct. 12, at Baltimore, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Oct. 19, at Jacksonville in London, 6:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Oct. 26, off week.

Nov. 2, NEW ORLEANS, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Nov. 9, at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Nov. 16, SEATTLE, 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Nov. 23, TAMPA BAY, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 30, at Carolina, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Dec. 7, at Arizona, 1:25 p.m (Fox)

Dec. 14, DETROIT, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dec. 18, at Seattle, 5:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Dec. 29, at Atlanta, 5:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 17, ARIZONA, TBD (TBD)

CHARGERS

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: As Jim Harbaugh said last year in preparation for an extended road trip: Bring the board games and snacks.

This will be a long ride.

The Chargers will cover the most air miles of any NFL team in 2025, traveling more than 37,000 miles , according to Bookies.com. The itinerary starts with a trip to Sao Paulo to face AFC West rival Kansas City on Sept. 5 in the NFL’s second regular-season game played in South America.

The season opener is the first of three consecutive divisional games to kick off the Chargers’ second year under Harbaugh. The AFC West added former Seahawks and USC coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, where the Chargers will play at 7 p.m. PDT on Sept. 15 in a “Monday Night Football” showcase. It’s one of five prime-time games for the Chargers.

Continue reading here

Chargers 2025 schedule

Sept. 5, KANSAS CITY in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 5 p.m. (YouTube)

Sept. 15, at Las Vegas, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 21, DENVER, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Sept. 28, at New York Giants, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 5, WASHINGTON, 1:25 p.m. (Fox)

Oct. 12, at Miami, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Oct. 19, INDIANAPOLIS, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

Oct. 23, MINNESOTA, 5:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Nov. 2, at Tennessee, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Nov. 9, PITTSBURGH, 5:20 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 16, at Jacksonville, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Nov. 23, off week

Nov. 30, LAS VEGAS, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 8, Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

Dec. 14, at Kansas City, 10 a.m. (CBS)

Dec. 21, at Dallas, 10 a.m. (Fox)

Week 17, HOUSTON, TBD

Inside the 2025 NFL schedule: 13 things to know about this season's games

UCLA SPORTS

From Ben Bolch: In his later years, John Wooden liked to muse about one oddity of his first 12 years as UCLA’s basketball coach.

His paychecks were always signed by the student body president.

One of those presidents, Rafer Johnson, also played for Wooden, meaning that Johnson in effect could have been considered his coach’s boss.

The arrangement stemmed from an ethos that gave UCLA students a large measure of control over their own campus from the 1920s through the late 1950s. The students ran the campus bookstore, the cafeteria and intercollegiate athletics, all of it managed by an organization called Associated Students UCLA that was overseen by a student-majority board of directors.

Change came after a dispute about abandoning the Pacific Coast Conference as the result of a scandal involving payments to players. The University of California regents, irked by the lack of direct authority that the chancellors at UCLA and sister school UC Berkeley had over the intercollegiate athletic programs at each campus, decided that starting in the summer of 1960, the athletic departments at each campus would be university departments reporting directly to their respective chancellor. That move came with the mandate that each athletic program was considered an auxiliary enterprise similar to campus parking and housing, with the expectation that they would be similarly self-sustaining.

Continue reading here

Jordan Chiles once thought she was 'ugly.' Now she's proud to be SI Swimsuit cover model

'Omaha is what I'm really chasing': Top MLB draft prospect Roch Cholowsky eyes CWS

GALAXY

Tai Baribo scored two second-half goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Philadelphia Union rallied to beat the Galaxy for the first time at home with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The Galaxy (0-9-4) continued the worst start by a defending champion in MLS history despite Diego Fagúndez becoming the eighth player in league history to reach 75 goals and 75 assists in a career.

Baribo scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time after tying the match 2-2 with a goal in the 50th for the Union (8-3-2), who are on a five-match unbeaten run. Baribo has a league-leading 10 goals this season.

Continue reading here

Galaxy summary

MLS standings

LAFC

From Kevin Baxter: The weather is starting to heat up and so is LAFC, which ran its unbeaten streak to a season-best six games Wednesday with a 4-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at BMO Stadium.

The four goals, which marked a season high for LAFC, came from Cengiz Under, Jeremy Ebobisse, Denis Bouanga and Yaw Yeboah, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made three saves to earn his second clean sheet in three games. It was his league-leading sixth shutout of the season.

LAFC went in front to stay in the 26th minute on Under’s second MLS goal, a left-footed strike from well outside the box that appeared to hit a Seattle defender before one-hopping past keeper Andrew Thomas, who was making his second start of the season.

Continue reading here

LAFC summary

MLS standings

KINGS

From Kevin Baxter: If you can’t beat them, hire them.

That’s apparently the conclusion the Kings came to in their search for a general manager because they chose Ken Holland, the architect of an Edmonton Oilers team that knocked the Kings out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round in each of the last four seasons.

Holland, 69, will replace Rob Blake, who stepped down last week. The Kings made the playoffs five times in eight seasons under Blake, a former Hall of Fame defenseman, but lost in the first round each time. The team hasn’t won a playoff series since the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, a record 11-year drought for the franchise.

“As we did our due diligence, we identified Ken as the absolute best option and acted decisively to make him our general manager,” Kings president Luc Robitaille said in a statement Wednesday. “His track record of success is undeniable and after our conversations with him, we were clearly convinced he was the right person for us at this time.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE, RESULTS

All times Pacific

Conference semifinals

Pacific 1 Vegas vs. Pacific 3 Edmonton

Edmonton 4, at Vegas 2 (summary)

Edmonton 5, at Vegas 4 (OT) (summary)

Vegas 4, at Edmonton 3 (summary)

at Edmonton 3, Vegas 0 (summary)

Edmonton 1, at Vegas 0 (OT) (summary)

C1 Winnipeg vs. C2 Dallas

Dallas 3, at Winnipeg 2 (summary)

Winnipeg 4, at Dallas 0 (summary)

Dallas 5, at Winnipeg 2 (summary)

at Dallas 3, Winnipeg 1 (summary)

Thursday at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Dallas, TBD*

Monday at Winnipeg, TBD, ESPN*

Eastern Conference

Atlantic 1 Toronto vs. Atlantic 3 Florida

at Toronto 5, Florida 4 (summary)

at Toronto 4, Florida 3 (summary)

at Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT) (summary)

at Florida 2, Toronto 0 (summary)

Florida 6, at Toronto 1 (summary)

Friday at Florida, TBD, TNT

Sunday at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Metro 1 Washington vs. Metro 2 Carolina

Carolina 2, at Washington 1 (OT) (summary)

at Washington 3, Carolina 1 (summary)

at Carolina 4, Washington 0 (summary)

at Carolina 5, Washington 2 (summary)

Thursday at Washington, 4 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Carolina, TBD*

Monday at Washington, TBD, ESPN*

* If necessary

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

1937 — War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, battles Pompoon from the top of the stretch and wins the Preakness Stakes by a head.

1948 — Citation, ridden by Eddie Arcaro, wins the Preakness Stakes by 5½ lengths over Vulcan’s Forge.

1952 — Johnny Longden becomes 2nd jockey to ride 4,000 winners.

1953 — In his first world heavyweight title defense, Rocky Marciano KOs former champion Jersey Joe Walcott in the 1st round at Chicago Stadium.

1963 — Tottenham Hotspur of England win 3rd European Cup winner’s Cup against Atlético Madrid of Spain 5-1 at Rotterdam.

1971 — Canonero II, ridden by Gustavo Avila, captures the Preakness Stakes by 1½ lengths over Eastern Fleet.

1985 — Everton of England wins 25th European Cup Winner’s Cup against Rapid Wien of Austria 3-1 in Rotterdam.

1990 — Petr Klima scores at 15:13 of the third overtime to end the longest game in Stanley Cup Final history for the Edmonton Oilers — a 3-2 series-opening victory over the Boston Bruins in a game delayed 25 minutes because of a lighting problem.

1991 — Manchester United of England win 31th European Cup Winner’s Cup against FC Barcelona 2-1 in Rotterdam.

1994 — LPGA Championship Women’s Golf, DuPont CC: Laura Davies of England wins her second major title, 3 strokes ahead of runner-up Alice Ritzman.

1998 — Notah Begay III joins Al Geiberger and Chip Beck as the only players to shoot a 59 on a U.S. pro tour. He does it at the Nike Old Dominion Open.

1999 — Charismatic wins the Preakness and a chance to become the 12th Triple Crown champion, finishing 1½ lengths ahead of Menifee. It’s the 12th Triple Crown race victory for trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

2002 — 10th UEFA Champions League Final: Real Madrid beats Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 at Glasgow.

2003 — The three-year championship reign of the Lakers ends. Tim Duncan has 37 points and 16 rebounds, and Tony Parker adds 27 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overpower the Lakers 110-82 to win the Western Conference semifinal series 4-2.

2004 — With one breathtaking surge, Smarty Jones posts a record 11½-length victory in the Preakness. Rock Hard Ten, in his fourth start, finishes strong for second ahead of Eddington.

2005 — Annika Sorenstam cruises to a 10-stroke win in the Chick-fil-A Charity Championship, finishing with a 23-under 265 total, matching the biggest 72-hole win of her career.

2010 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (88,335): Chelsea beats Portsmouth,1-0; Didier Drogba scores 59′ winner; Blues’ 6th title.

2011 — Finland scores five late goals to beat Sweden 6-1 and claim its second title at the hockey world championships. The Finns also beat rival Sweden in the 1995 final.

2011 — English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (88,335): Chelsea beats Portsmouth,1-0; Didier Drogba scores 59′ winner; Blues’ 6th title.

2015 — Stephen Curry scores 32 points, including a 62-footer to end the third quarter, and Golden State advances to its first Western Conference finals since 1976 by beating Memphis 108-95. The Warriors the first team since 1985 to hit 14 or more 3s in three consecutive playoff games.

2016 — PGA Players Championship, TPC at Sawgrass: World #1 and reigning PGA Champion Jason Day of Australia leads wire-to-wire to win by 4 strokes ahead of Kevin Chappell.

THIS DAY IN BASEBALL HISTORY

1918 — Washington’s Walter Johnson pitched a 1-0, 18-inning victory over Lefty Williams of the Chicago White Sox, who also went the distance.

1919 — After 12 scoreless innings, Cincinnati scored 10 runs off Al Mamaux in the 13th to beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 10-0.

1933 — The major leagues advance the cut-down date a month, limiting rosters to 23 players today instead of June 15th.

1935 — Lou Gehrig steals home in a 4-0 Yankee win over the Tigers. It is his 15th and last steal of home, all of which were double steals.

1941 — Joe DiMaggio began his 56-game hitting streak against Chicago’s Eddie Smith, going 1-for-4 with one RBI.

1944 — Clyde Shoun of the Reds tossed a no-hitter against the Boston Braves for a 1-0 victory in Cincinnati. Chuck Aleno’s only home run of the year was the difference.

1951 — At Fenway Park, the Red Sox celebrate the 50th anniversary of their first American League game in Boston.

1952 — Detroit’s Virgil Trucks pitched the first of his two no-hitters for the season, beating the Washington Senators 1-0. Vic Wertz’s two-out homer in the ninth off Bob Porterfield won the game.

1960 — Don Cardwell became the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first start after being traded. The Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 at Wrigley Field.

1973 — Nolan Ryan of the Angels pitched the first of a record seven no-hitters, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-0. Ryan tossed his second gem two months later.

1978 — His 7th-inning, two-run homer moves Willie Stargell past the late Roberto Clemente into sole possession of second place on Pittsburgh’s all-time RBI list, his total of 1,307 now trailing only Honus Wagner’s 1,475.

1981 — Len Barker of Cleveland pitched the first perfect game in 13 years as the Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 at Municipal Stadium.

1993 — The Montreal Expos retired their first number, No. 10 for Rusty Staub.

1996 — Chicago outfielder Tony Phillips went into the stands to confront a heckling fan during the White Sox’s 20-8 victory at Milwaukee. Phillips, who already had changed into street clothes after being taken out of the game in the sixth inning, went after a 23-year-old fan in the left-field bleachers.

2005 — Morgan Ensberg hit three home runs and finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs in Houston’s 9-0 victory over San Francisco.

2005 — New York’s Tino Martinez hit two homers and drove in three runs in the Yankees’ 6-4 win over Oakland. The two homers gave Martinez eight homers in his last eight games.

2018 — Two days after being sidelined by a broken bone in his hand, 2B Robinson Cano of the Mariners is suspended for 80 days for testing positive for a banned substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

2019 — Pitcher Edwin Jackson makes history by playing for his 14th team when he starts today’s game for the Blue Jays against the Giants.

Compiled by the Associated Press

Until next time...