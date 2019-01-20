NFL playoffs: How the Chiefs and Patriots match up in the AFC championship

The football world saw last week what can happen when Tom Brady gets rid of the ball quickly and faces little pressure. New England scored the first four times it had the ball against the Chargers and pretty much ended the AFC divisional-round matchup by halftime, opening a 35-7 lead. The Chargers never sacked Brady and hit him only twice. One thing Kansas City has done this season is pressure the quarterback, particularly with tackle Chris Jones and linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford. When these teams met in Week 6, the Chiefs sacked Brady twice, but he still threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in a 43-40 Patriots win. That game was in Foxborough, and Kansas City has played much better at Arrowhead Stadium this season. The Chiefs have surrendered 16 points per game at home and 35 per game on the road. Receiver Julian Edelman, who, in particular, has trumped up the fact the Patriots are underdogs Sunday, is coming off a game in which he shredded the Chargers for 151 yards in nine catches. The Chiefs ranked 31st in total defense during the regular season and 31st in yards passing allowed. Another fact to remember: Normally noisy tight end Rob Gronkowski had just one catch last week.