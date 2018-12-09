NFL: Chiefs need overtime to beat Ravens; Colts snap Texans' win streak

Harrison Butker atoned for a 43-yard miss as time expired with a 36-yard field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Baltimore Ravens on fourth down to clinch a playoff spot with a 27-24 victory in Kansas City, Mo. Sunday.
The Chiefs (10-2) twice converted on fourth down before Patrick Mahomes threw a tying touchdown pass to Damien Williams with 53 seconds left. Moments later, Justin Houston strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to give Butker a chance to win the game for Kansas City in regulation.
He missed that one. He didn't miss his second chance.
The Ravens (7-6) marched across midfield as they tried to answer in overtime, but Ronnie Stanley's holding penalty put them in a bind. Jackson was sacked by Houston and Dee Ford — and wound up leaving the game — and Robert Griffin III threw two incompletions to end it.
Mahomes threw for 377 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Tyreek Hill caught eight passes for 139 yards, including three in overtime to set up the eventual winning field goal.
Jackson threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Ravens, who had never lost in three trips to Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson also had 71 yards rushing in his fourth start in place of Joe Flacco .
Both teams looked as if they had the game won in regulation.
The Ravens took the lead with 4:04 to go when a long punt return gave them prime field position, and Jackson threw a third-down touchdown pass to John Brown. But the NFL's top-ranked defense twice allowed the league's highest-scoring offense to convert on fourth down .
The first came on fourth-and-9 at the Chiefs 40, when Mahomes scrambled to his right and threw an audacious cross-body heave to a hobbled Hill for a 40-yard gain. The second came on fourth-and-3 at the Ravens 5, when Mahomes threw his dump-off to Williams for the tying touchdown.
As the Ravens tried to get into range for kicker Justin Tucker, Houston strip-sacked Jackson to give KC the ball. Butker proceeded to miss his second field goal of the game to force overtime.
Saints 28, at Buccaneers 14: Drew Brees threw for one touchdown and ran another Sunday to help the New Orleans Saints rally from an 11-point halftime deficit to clinch their second straight NFC South title with a 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brees shrugged off a pair of turnovers to throw a 1-yard TD pass to Zach Line, then scored on a 1-yard sneak as the Saints (11-2) avenged a season-opening loss to Bucs (5-8) and also rebounded from a defeat last week at Dallas.
New Orleans' defense did its part after allowing two first-half TDs, too, sacking Jameis Winston four times and limiting the NFL's No. 1-ranked offense to 81 yards in the second half — most of that on the final drive of the game.
Brees completed 24 of 31 passes for 201 yards and one interception. Michael Thomas had 11 receptions for 98 yards.
Colts 24, at Texans 21: Andrew Luck threw for 399 yards and two touchdowns and T.Y. Hilton had 199 receiving yards to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 24-21 road win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.
The Colts (7-6) snapped a nine-game winning streak by the Texans (9-4), trimming Houston's lead over the AFC South to two games with three remaining.
Hilton entered the game as the all-time leader in receiving yards per game at NRG Stadium with 122.3 yards and finished Sunday just shy of 200 yards on nine catches on 12 targets.
Houston cut Indianapolis' lead to 24-21 with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to DeAndre Hopkins with less than three minutes remaining. With the Colts facing a critical third-and-1 at midfield, Luck drew Jadeveon Clowney offside to secure a first down and the win.
The Colts entered Sunday having allowed just 14 sacks, second only to New Orleans. Houston's usually menacing pass rush was largely neutralized with just two sacks from J.J. Watt and Christian Covington after being held without a sack against Cleveland last week.
Indianapolis' defense, on the other hand, gave Houston fits both in the passing and running game. The Colts sacked Watson five times for a loss of 41 yards and held Houston's rushing offense to just 89 yards on 25 carries.
at Jets 27, Bills 23: Sam Darnold one-upped fellow rookie Josh Allen, rallying the New York Jets to a 27-23 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Elijah McGuire scored on a fourth-and-goal run from the 1 with 1:17 remaining to cap a drive during which Darnold completed three of five passes for 52 yards. The rookie quarterback particularly showed off his deft touch on a 37-yard pass to Robby Anderson, who made an over-the-shoulder catch up the right sideline.
It was Darnold's first career fourth-quarter comeback and came in his first game back after missing three with a strained right foot.
He finished 16 of 24 for 170 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Jets (4-9) snapped a six-game losing streak, and bounced back a week after squandering a 16-0 lead in a 26-22 loss at Tennessee.
at Browns 26, Panthers 20: Baker Mayfield outplayed Cam Newton, Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the Cleveland Browns damaged Carolina's playoff hopes with a 26-20 win Sunday over the Panthers, who dropped their fifth straight.
Mayfield bravely threw a 51-yard TD pass into traffic to Landry, who had a 3-yard scoring run and added a long run — on a similar call — early in the fourth quarter to set up a go-ahead touchdown.
Playing the spoiler role down the stretch, the Browns (5-7-1) improved to 3-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams, who needed just five games to match former Browns coach Hue Jackson's win total over two-plus seasons.
The Panthers (6-7) suffered a loss that could haunt them for months and will increase the heat on coach Ron Rivera.
Newton passed for 265 yards, but overthrew Jarius Wright on 4th-and-goal at the 3 with 2:35 left. Carolina got the ball back, but Newton, who has been playing with a sore right shoulder, badly missed Devin Funchess and was intercepted by Damarious Randall with 57 seconds left.
at Packers, Falcons 20: Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and set an NFL record for interception-free football, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday to win their first game under interim head coach Joe Philbin.
Aaron Jones ran for a 29-yard score in the third quarter. The defense limited quarterback Matt Ryan after a game-opening touchdown drive to hand Atlanta its fifth straight loss and guarantee the Falcons a losing record for the first time since 2014.
The Packers (5-7-1) regained some swagger with Philbin taking over for the fired Mike McCarthy. They've still got work to do to avoid a losing record, but at least Green Bay snapped a three-game losing streak.
Rodgers was 21 of 32 for 196 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb in the left side of the end zone for a 27-7. That throw gave Rodgers 359 consecutive attempts without an interception, breaking the league record previously held by New England's Tom Brady (358 in 2010-11).
The Falcons (4-9) had trouble keeping up after their first series. When they did, they hurt themselves with eight defensive penalties. Linebacker Deion Jones also had a couple chances to snap Rodgers' interception streak but couldn't hang on each time.
Giants 40, at Redskins 16: Saquon Barkley rushed for 170 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown to surpass 1,000 for the season, Eli Manning threw for three scores and the New York Giants routed the Redskins 40-16 Sunday to effectively end Washington's already-slim playoff hopes.
Barkley gashed the Redskins' defense for 12.1 yards a carry to become the first Giants rookie to break 1,000 and set a single-season franchise rookie record with his 13th touchdown. The second overall pick also had four catches for 27 yards against a Washington defense that's a shell of the unit that led the league early in the season.
Manning was 14 of 22 for 197 yards in helping New York take a 34-0 halftime lead before giving way to rookie Kyle Lauletta early in the fourth quarter. Sterling Shepard, Bernie Fowler and Russell Shepard caught TD passes from Manning as the Giants (5-8) put up 40 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 1, 2015, and won for the fourth time in the past five games.