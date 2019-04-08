Mock NFL draft: Will Cardinals take Kyler Murray and trade Josh Rosen?

After the Arizona Cardinals made him the 10th pick in last year’s draft, bombastic UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen famously said: “There were nine mistakes made ahead of me.”
The 2018 NFL season didn’t quite pan out that way, however, and now Rosen could find himself with another team.
This 2019 NFL mock draft ponders the possibility of the Cardinals using the No. 1 pick on Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, and perhaps trading Rosen to the New York Giants, Washington Redskins or elsewhere. Arizona could even keep him.
That will be a story line to watch as the April 25 first round approaches.
NFL Mock Draft 2.0:
1. ARIZONA — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: On the heels of Baker Mayfield turning around the Browns, Kliff Kingsbury looks to use that blueprint with Cardinals. Josh Rosen could wind up with the Giants.
2. SAN FRANCISCO — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: The 49ers need an edge rusher in the worst way, and Bosa is the best in this class.
3. N.Y. JETS — Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky: Allen, who had a whopping 17 sacks last season, would be an ideal edge rusher in the Jets’ 3-4 scheme.
4.OAKLAND — Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama: Sure, the Raiders need to somehow replace Khalil Mack on the edge, but Williams would be their best DT on Day 1.
5. TAMPA BAY — Devin White, ILB, Louisiana State: Rare for a linebacker to go in the top five, but White would fill the void left by Kwon Alexander.
6. N.Y. GIANTS — Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan: The Giants need a quarterback and a right tackle, but can’t ignore their need for a defensive playmaker.
7. JACKSONVILLE — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: The Jaguars are in need of a right guard and right tackle, and the reliable Williams could play either spot.
8. DETROIT — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: A lot of what the Lions do is modeled after the Patriots, and Oliver could be their version of a beefed-up Trey Flowers.
9. BUFFALO — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: Bills need to protect their investment at quarterback, Josh Allen, and if Alabama’s Williams is off the board …
10. DENVER — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The Broncos could go quarterback here, maybe Missouri’s Drew Lock. But Murphy would pair nicely with Chris Harris Jr.
11. CINCINNATI — Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State: Sweat’s freakish performance at the combine overrides the concerns about getting booted from Michigan State.
12. GREEN BAY — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: Hockenson is the complete tight end, and a far better blocker than Jimmy Graham. That fits Matt LaFleur’s running game.
13. MIAMI — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: Ryan Fitzpatrick is a Band-Aid. Haskins is theoretically a franchise player, even though that label is tossed around pretty casually.
14. ATLANTA — Greedy Williams, CB, Louisiana State: The Falcons need help in the trenches, so cornerback might not be the play here. But Williams is pushed down pretty far in this mock, so he’s a good value at this spot.
15. WASHINGTON — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: The Redskins love splashy players, and the musclebound Metcalf is certainly that. Maybe he’s the next Julio Jones … or maybe he’s just David Boston.
16. CAROLINA — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: When it comes to pass rushers, the Panthers’ cupboard is bare. Local product Ferrell would be an optimal fit.
17. N.Y. GIANTS — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Lock might not make it this far, and the Giants could take a QB at 6. But if he’s around, he would have to be a strong consideration.
18. MINNESOTA — Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma: All that money tied up in Kirk Cousins, and now the Vikings have to protect him. Ask the Colts what guard Quenton Nelson has meant to them.
19. TENNESSEE — Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State: Could the 6-foot-5 Burns be the next Jevon Kearse? Folks at Florida State call the rangy edge rusher “Spider-Man.”
20. PITTSBURGH — DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia: Artie Burns hasn’t cut it as a bookend to corner Joe Haden. Baker isn’t overly physical, but he’s like Velcro in man coverage.
21. SEATTLE — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: Maybe the Patriots trade up into this spot to replace Rob Gronkowski, but the Seahawks are in clear need of a solid tight end.
22. BALTIMORE — Devin Bush, ILB, Michigan: Bush, last season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, could be the next C.J. Mosley. Comes highly recommended from Jim Harbaugh.
23. HOUSTON — Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State: After a season in which Deshaun Watson was sacked an NFL-high 62 times, the Texans could use help at both tackle spots.
24. OAKLAND — Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech: He has a checkered past, but Ferguson is the NCAA’s all-time sack leader (45) and is third in all-time tackles for loss (68).
25. PHILADELPHIA — Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss: The Eagles need to start planning for life after Jason Peters. Little is capable of protecting Carson Wentz’s blind side.
26. INDIANAPOLIS — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: General manager Chris Ballard hit a home run last year in drafting Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard. Now, he turns his attention to the defensive line.
27. OAKLAND — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: With or without Marshawn Lynch, the Raiders have to pay attention to the running back spot. Jacobs is the best in this class.
28. CHARGERS — Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson: The Chargers have moved on from Corey Liuget, and Wilkins would be a good option to step into that spot.
29. KANSAS CITY — Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: As potent as they are on offense, the Chiefs need to load up on the other side of the ball. They were last in rush defense in 2018.
30. GREEN BAY — Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College: The Packers need a pass rusher, but at this point, they could turn to a top-shelf interior offensive lineman.
31. RAMS — Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State: Rebuilding the offensive line is essential for the Rams, who are nearing transitions at center and left tackle, and need to replace guard Rodger Saffold.
32. NEW ENGLAND — Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State: Campbell, clocked at 4.31 seconds in the 40, could be a valuable field-stretching weapon for Tom Brady. Brandin Cooks 2.0.