Some of the NFL’s mightiest have fallen this season

A pivotal game is Seattle at Carolina, in part because a Seahawks loss means the Rams would clinch the NFC West. But don’t write off Pete Carroll’s Seahawks, who at 5-5 still have a chance to sneak into the postseason as a wild-card team. Seattle leads the league in rushing, despite having no a marquee back, and Carolina is seventh. That game is likely to be a quick one, with both teams keeping the ball on the ground.