Advertisement
Share
Tokyo Summer Olympics

Kelsey Stewart’s walk-off homer delivers U.S. softball win over Japan

USA center fielder Haylie McCleney, center, returns to the bench with shortstop Delaney Spaulding.
U.S. center fielder Haylie McCleney returns to the dugout with shortstop Delaney Spaulding after catching a fly ball during the third inning of Monday’s win over Japan.
(Kazuhiro Fujihara / AFP via Getty Images)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share
YOKOHAMA, Japan — 

It meant nothing and everything.

The undefeated U.S. softball team was assured of meeting its biggest rival for the gold medal no matter what happened Monday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium in the final game of the opening round.

Japan also had gone unbeaten in these Olympics, setting up a rematch in a little more than 24 hours between teams that had not faced one another on this stage in 13 years. The happy tears in 2008 belonged to Japan after an epic upset in the Beijing Olympics that left the Americans sobbing in what both teams feared was the sport’s sendoff.

USA swimmer Katie Ladecky finishes second to Australia's Ariarne Titmus

Tokyo Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics live: Katie Ledecky loses to Ariarne Titmus in 400-meter freestyle

Follow along for the latest news, results and features from The Times’ team of 12 reporters covering the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Advertisement

Its return might belong to the U.S. if its offense that had been slumbering for most of the last week can continue to come alive the way it did late in a 2-1 victory Monday.

Kelsey Stewart hit a walk-off homer to right field leading off the seventh inning and got mobbed by teammates at home plate. The U.S. notched all four of its hits in the final two innings, including Valerie Arioto’s two-out, run-scoring single through the left side of the infield in the sixth.

Former UCLA star Ally Carda pitched 5-1/3 strong innings in her first start of these Games, preserving ace Cat Osterman for a grudge match more than a decade in the making after Osterman was the losing pitcher against Japan in their most recent Olympic matchup.

Osterman and Monica Abbott combined for 1-2/3 innings of scoreless relief after Carda gave up an unearned run in the first inning, mostly because of a fielding error and a passed ball.

Osterman and Abbott are the only remaining U.S. players from the Beijing Olympics, and Osterman is the only one to have won gold as part of the team that won the championship in 2004 in Athens.

Japan has three players back from its conquest of the U.S. in pitcher Yukiko Ueno, outfielder Eri Yamada and catcher Yukiyo Mine. Ueno was the breakthrough star of those Games, holding the U.S. to one run in the championship after gutting her way through 28 innings over two days.

Ueno could duel Osterman in another showdown Tuesday unless nature intervenes. The forecast called for rain as Tropical Storm Nepartak approached the Japanese mainland, endangering a slew of outdoor events.

Tokyo Summer Olympics
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement