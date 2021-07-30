Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics experience might be over after one shaky vault in the team competition.

Biles, who was expected to dominate the gymnastics competition here, said Friday on her Instagram account she’s still experiencing “the twisties,” the sense of spatial confusion that led her to withdraw from the team event after she narrowly escaped injuring herself while performing a relatively simple vault. She later withdrew from the all-around event, citing mental health concerns.

She said Friday she has had the twisties before but had never previously felt it across all events. She said the confusion that plagued her while vaulting had spread to other events, a worrisome admission. “BTW it’s never transferred to bars & beam before for me,” she said. “It strictly likes floor & vault. Go figure. The scariest 2. But this time it’s literally on every event, which sucks…really bad.”

That would make it unlikely that Biles will be able to compete in the event finals. She qualified on all four apparatus and is scheduled to compete Sunday on vault and the uneven bars, on Monday on floor exercise, and on Tuesday on balance beam.

If she withdraws from the vault, American teammate MyKayla Skinner would replace her. In other events, no other American had a high enough qualifying score to be designated a replacement.

Asked to describe how she feels while twisting, Biles replied, “Literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I’m going to land or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back. ...”

Biles said in her past experiences with the twisties she has needed two or more weeks to recover. “Honestly no telling/time frame. Something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn,” she said.

Biles, who got a silver medal for the team event after the U.S. women regrouped without her and finished second to the Russian Olympic Committee, attended the all-around competition Thursday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre to watch teammate Suni Lee succeed her as all-around Olympic champion.

On Friday, Biles took questions on her Instagram account and posted two videos of her wobbly practice session at a gym that had soft, foam blocks for her to land in without risking injury. The Olympic practice and competition gyms don’t have those foam blocks to cushion landings. The two videos were later deleted.

Told that her crashes in those videos were “adorable,” she replied, “this ain’t it…..It only looks ‘safe’ because I’m on soft surface. If it was on competition surface it wouldn’t look adorable.”

She added, “For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit. My mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here. (I’m supposed to do 1 ½ more twists). I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health.

“I didn’t have a bad performance & quit. I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. Therefor the girls stepped up and killed the rest of the competition & won silver. QUEENS!!!!”