Podcast: A look at Dodgers, Angels and rest of MLB as season gets underway

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, baseball writers Jorge Castillo, Maria Torres and Andy McCullough join host Beto Durán to preview the upcoming Major League Baseball season.
Do the Dodgers have what it takes to finally win another World Series? How has the Angels’ dynamic changed now that they’ve made Mike Trout the highest paid athlete in professional sports? And what else is going on around the league?
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.