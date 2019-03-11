Rams agree to contract terms with Dante Fowler

The Rams made another preemptive move before free agency opens, agreeing to terms with edge rusher Dante Fowler, the team announced Sunday.
Terms were not disclosed but the deal is for one year, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Fowler, 24, played well for the Rams last season after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft had two sacks and made several game-turning plays.
It was the second major move by the Rams in the last three days. On Friday, the Rams signed six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle.
The NFL’s “legal tampering” period, when agents can negotiate contracts with teams for free agents, begins Monday. Players can sign contracts when the new league year begins Wednesday.