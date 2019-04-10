Advertisement

Rams sign former AAF and Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford

By
Apr 10, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Arizona Hotshots quarterback John Wolford warms up before an AAF game against the Orlando Apollos on March 16. The league ceased operations last week. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

The Rams, preparing for the start of offseason workouts, signed quarterback John Wolford, the team announced Wednesday.

Wolford, who played most recently in the now defunct Alliance of American Football, joins a roster that includes quarterbacks Jared Goff, Blake Bortles and Brandon Allen.

Wolford, 23, played in college at Wake Forest. In eight games for the AAF’s Arizona Hotshots, he passed for 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

In 2018, Wolford played in one preseason game with the New York Jets. He completed eight of 20 passes for 89 yards with an interception.

The Rams begin offseason workouts Monday.

