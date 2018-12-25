Rams aren't worried if Todd Gurley has an extended break entering the postseason

Safety Lamarcus Joyner suffered an ankle injury against the Cardinals but McVay said “everything checked out pretty clean” on Monday. “We'll be day-to-day with him, but I expect him to be able to be in good shape,” McVay said. … Kyle Shanahan, coach of the 49ers, said Monday that running back Matt Breida (ankle) and receiver Dante Pettis (knee) would not play against the Rams because of injuries suffered Sunday in a defeat by the Chicago Bears. Tight end Garrett Celek is in concussion protocol, and receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) also are nursing injuries. … Rams players were off Monday and they will be off Tuesday — their regular day off — for Christmas. McVay said he would spend the holiday at home with his parents and girlfriend. ‘We’re going to try to use [Monday] as a chance to really get ahead with our game-planning, and then allow the coaches and players to enjoy their families on Christmas,” McVay said.