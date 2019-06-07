Carson Wentz's contract extension does not change timetable for Jared Goff

The massive contract extension the Philadelphia Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz will not affect the timing of an extension for Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said Friday.
Wentz, selected second behind Goff in the 2016 NFL draft, signed a four-year extension Thursday that is reportedly worth $128 million, with $107 million guaranteed.
“They seem to be on a different timetable than we are,” Demoff said of the Eagles, adding, “I don’t think we’re naive enough to say that Carson signing is not relevant. I just don’t think it changes the timing. The Eagles focused on what they thought was best for their organization. We’re going to focus on what’s best for our organization.”
Demoff said Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead understand Goff’s value to the team.
“I think you’ve heard Sean and Les say Jared is an important piece of what we do, he’s an important piece of our future. I don’t think the timing and of when we sign Jared or begin those talks really is reflective of how we value him.”
Goff, 24, is due to earn a base salary of $4.3 million this season and he carries a salary-cap number of $8.9 million, according to the website overthecap.com. The Rams in April exercised their fifth-year option on Goff, which would give him a salary of about $22 million in 2020 if he does not sign an extension before then.
Goff is 24-14 as a starter. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, led the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and to the Super Bowl last season. He has completed 62% of his passes, 65 for touchdowns, with 26 interceptions.
Wentz, 26, has struggled with knee and back injuries but has played well when available. He has completed 63.7% of his passes, 70 for touchdowns, with 28 interceptions. He is 23-17 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2017.