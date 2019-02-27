Rams could be open for business once again at NFL combine

It was here, after all, where the groundwork was laid with the Tennessee Titans for the historic deal that enabled the Rams to move up 14 spots and select Goff. It also was the site where the Rams in 2017 expressed interest in trading former cornerback Trumaine Johnson to the New Orleans Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks. The Saints ultimately sent Cooks to the Patriots, who traded him a year later to the Rams for a first-round pick in the 2018 draft.