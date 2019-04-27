Rams make second trade in second round of NFL draft; now have nine picks to make

The Rams did it again. They made their second trade during the second round of the NFL draft and have yet to pick a player.
The Rams traded the 56th pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 61st and 167th pick. The Rams now have nine picks in Rounds 2-7.
Earlier Friday, the Rams traded the 45th pick to the New England Patriots for the 56th and 101st picks.
On Thursday, the Rams traded the 31st pick to the Atlanta Falcons for the 45th pick.
The Rams now have five picks in the top 101, including a second-round pick (No. 61), four third-round picks (Nos. 79, 94, 99 and 101) and single picks in the fourth (No. 133), fifth (Nos. 167 and 169), and seventh (No. 251) rounds.