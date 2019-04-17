Rams draft analysis: Key special teams positions set; some questions remain

Kick returner JoJo Natson was released at the end of training camp last year, but the Rams re-signed him after the first game because 2017 Pro Bowl returner Pharoh Cooper suffered an ankle injury in the opener against the Oakland Raiders. Natson averaged 10.8 yards per punt return and also averaged 18 yards for six kickoffs. Blake Countess averaged 24.6 yards per kickoff return.