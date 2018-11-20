Advertisement

Key numbers from Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings

By
Nov 20, 2018 | 3:00 AM

Here are the key numbers from the Rams’ 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night at the Coliseum to improve to 10-1.:

105

Advertisement

Most points scored in a “Monday Night Football” game. The previous record was 95, with the Packers beating the Redskins 48-47 on Oct. 17, 1983.

1

Number of times both teams scored at least 50 points in an NFL game. The highest-scoring game was Nov. 27, 1966, when the Redskins beat the Giants 72-41.

1,001

Combined total yards, the Rams accumulating 455 and the visitors 546. The Chiefs outgained the Rams through the air, 448-379, and on the ground, 98-76.

5

Turnovers committed by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. He had three passes intercepted, one returned for a score, and fumbled twice, one returned for a score.

12

Points scored by Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, who took a fumble 11 yards for a score in the second quarter and an interception 25 for a score in the third.

10

Touchdown passes thrown in the game, six by Mahomes and four by Jared Goff, the last one the deciding 40-yard throw to Gerald Everett with 1:49 to go.

215

Receiving yards for the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, who made 10 catches and scored twice, including on a 73-yard pass. Brandin Cooks led the Rams with 107 yards.

13

Advertisement

Penalties committed by the Chiefs — who came into the game averaging a league-worst 8.4 per game — for 135 yards. The Rams committed eight for 60 yards.

Advertisement
Advertisement