NFL playoffs: How the Rams and Saints match up in the NFC championship

The Rams’ passing offense was the talk of the NFL in the early part of the season but they showed in the divisional-round playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys that they can impose their will on the ground with more than one running back. Star Todd Gurley and late-season pickup C.J. Anderson each rushed for more than 100 yards against the Cowboys, providing coach and play-caller Sean McVay with a change of pace. The combo also enables quarterback Jared Goff to execute play-action passes to receivers Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Josh Reynolds. Goff was not sacked against the Cowboys and will need similar protection against a Saints defense led by end Cameron Jordan, who has 12 sacks. The Saints will be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the divisional-round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. David Onyemata is expected to replace him in the 4-3 scheme. Linebacker Demario Davis has five sacks, and linebacker Alex Anzalone intercepted a Goff pass in the Rams’ 45-35 defeat at the Superdome in November. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who intercepted two passes against the Eagles, leads a secondary that includes cornerback Eli Apple and safeties Marcus Williams and Kurt Coleman.