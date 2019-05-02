Rams waive Blake Countess, but don't rule out the safety's return

The Rams, who selected two safeties is last week’s NFL draft, waived safety Blake Countess on Thursday, but did not rule out re-signing the veteran, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Countess, 25, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth-round of the 2016 draft but did not make the roster. He signed with the Rams and developed into a valuable backup and special teams player, playing in 37 games and intercepting two passes. Last season, he also returned kickoffs and averaged 24.6 yards per return.
Countess was a restricted free-agent after the 2018 season and received an original-round tender from the Rams of just more than $2 million. But the Rams wanted him to take a pay cut. Countess can test the market and decide whether to sign with another team or perhaps return to the Rams.
The Rams have added three safeties since the end of the season. They signed free agent Eric Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowl player, to start alongside John Johnson. In the draft, they selected Washington’s Taylor Rapp in the second round and Penn State’s Nick Scott in the seventh.
Marqui Christian and Steven Parker are other safeties on the roster.
The Rams also signed free-agent linebacker Josh Carraway on Thursday.