Rams vs. Vikings in playoffs: Live updates, start time, how to watch, odds

State Farm Stadium given a quick Rams makeover ahead of playoff game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium received a pseudo SoFi Stadium makeover.

In an effort to make players and fans to feel at home for Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings, the home of the Arizona Cardinals has been quickly retrofitted to resemble SoFi Stadium as much as possible.

Of course, there is no giant Oculus videoboard suspended over the field, but the Rams logo is painted at midfield and the end zones are painted blue with yellow letters spelling out RAMS and LOS ANGELES. And the digital ribbon boards are also in Rams colors.

One end of the stadium also features a huge blue banner with THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS written in white letters.