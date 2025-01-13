Advertisement
Live Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings

Rams vs. Vikings in playoffs: Live updates, start time, how to watch, odds

Matthew Stafford and the Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card playoffs Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals in September.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
State Farm Stadium given a quick Rams makeover ahead of playoff game

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., ahead of the Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings NFC wild-card playoff game.
(Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein

GLENDALE, Ariz. — State Farm Stadium received a pseudo SoFi Stadium makeover.

In an effort to make players and fans to feel at home for Monday night’s NFC wild-card game against the Minnesota Vikings, the home of the Arizona Cardinals has been quickly retrofitted to resemble SoFi Stadium as much as possible.

Of course, there is no giant Oculus videoboard suspended over the field, but the Rams logo is painted at midfield and the end zones are painted blue with yellow letters spelling out RAMS and LOS ANGELES. And the digital ribbon boards are also in Rams colors.

One end of the stadium also features a huge blue banner with THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS written in white letters.
Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Photo illustration previewing the Rams NFL wild-card round playoff game against Minnesota.
(Photos by Associated Press; Photo illustration / Tim Hubbard)
By Gary Klein

An NFC wild-card playoff game against the powerful Minnesota Vikings would be a challenge for the Rams even in the best of circumstances.

With a change of venue from SoFi Stadium to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and potential anxiety regarding the wildfires in Southern California that necessitated the switch, the Rams face an even greater test.

“All the things that we’ve been through this year, this group is built for this,” coach Sean McVay said.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams were held out of the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks so they would be rested and ready for the playoffs.

