Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Who is L.A.'s choice coach, Rams’ Sean McVay or Chargers’ Brandon Staley?

Rams coach Sean McVay watches his players warm up before a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 6. (Mark LoMoglio / Associated Press)

The Rams are two games under .500 for the first time under coach Sean McVay and the 5-3 Chargers have some proving to do with a road game at the San Francisco 49ers next on the agenda. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller address fans’ concerns and questions heading into Week 10:

If you had to pick a coach today for your team between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Rams coach Sean McVay, whom would you pick and why?

Vic Turner, Los Angeles

Klein: That’s not a very tough question: Sean McVay. In his first five seasons, he led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, and he won one of them. The Rams are definitely struggling this season, but McVay is proven. Staley, who benefited from being associated with McVay, could turn out to be an excellent coach. But at this point, he has yet to lead a team to the playoffs.

Miller: McVay would be the obvious choice to me just given the success he’s had with the Rams. Gary noted everything his teams have accomplished in a short time. It’s too soon with Staley to know what kind of a head-coaching career he’s going to have in the NFL. I’d go with the proven commodity.

