Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Who is L.A.'s choice coach, Rams’ Sean McVay or Chargers’ Brandon Staley?
The Rams are two games under .500 for the first time under coach Sean McVay and the 5-3 Chargers have some proving to do with a road game at the San Francisco 49ers next on the agenda. Rams beat writer Gary Klein and Chargers beat writer Jeff Miller address fans’ concerns and questions heading into Week 10:
If you had to pick a coach today for your team between Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Rams coach Sean McVay, whom would you pick and why?
Vic Turner, Los Angeles
Klein: That’s not a very tough question: Sean McVay. In his first five seasons, he led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, and he won one of them. The Rams are definitely struggling this season, but McVay is proven. Staley, who benefited from being associated with McVay, could turn out to be an excellent coach. But at this point, he has yet to lead a team to the playoffs.
Miller: McVay would be the obvious choice to me just given the success he’s had with the Rams. Gary noted everything his teams have accomplished in a short time. It’s too soon with Staley to know what kind of a head-coaching career he’s going to have in the NFL. I’d go with the proven commodity.
Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
There are a lot of words that can be used to describe the 2022 season for the Rams. Is “over” one of them with a loss on Sunday? You never want to refer to a game as a “must win” until it is from a mathematical standpoint, but Sunday’s tilt against the Arizona Cardinals is undoubtedly huge for the Rams.
Arizona Cardinals at Rams (-1.5, 41)
If anything goes right for the Rams this season, it will be a breath of fresh air. This week, quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. That announcement from head coach Sean McVay caused this line to move from -3 to -1 1/2. We’ll see if Stafford gets cleared in time, but it will be John Wolford’s show if he does not. If he doesn’t, the Cardinals, who have a bevy of problems of their own, will be road favorites at SoFi Stadium.