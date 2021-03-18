Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

Troy Hill agrees to deal with Browns to become sixth Rams defender to exit

Rams cornerback Troy Hill takes a defensive stance.
Free-agent cornerback Troy Hill, who scored three touchdowns for the Rams on defense last season, has agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
The Cleveland Browns apparently liked what they saw in the 2020 Rams secondary.

On Thursday, three days after they signed former Rams safety John Johnson, the Brown agreed to terms with cornerback Troy Hill on a four-year, $24-million contract, according to Cleveland.com.

Hill, 29, played for the Rams for five-plus seasons and intercepted seven passes. In 2020, he returned two interceptions and a fumble for touchdowns while playing in one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Hill’s departure was not unexpected by a Rams team that restructured contracts of star players to get under the salary cap, and then re-signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd and put a first-round tender on restricted free agent cornerback Darious Williams.

Hill played inside and outside for the Rams, who could fill the void with third-year pro David Long, second-year pro Terrell Burgess or players acquired through free agency or the draft.

Hill grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, before moving to Southern California in high school. He played in college at Oregon and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent before eventually finding an NFL home with the Rams.

He is the sixth defensive player to leave the Rams this offseason, joining Johnson, linebacker Samson Ebukam, defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Derek Rivers and defensive lineman Michael Brockers, who was traded to the Detroit Lions.

Rams
