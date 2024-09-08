Advertisement
Rams

Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Detroit Lions.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during an NFC wild-card playoff game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Jan. 14. The Rams open their season Sunday against the Lions.
Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to avenge their playoff loss to the Detroit Lions in the season opener at Ford Field at 5:20 p.m. PDT (Ch. 4, Peacock).

It's 'Sweet 16' for Rams' Matthew Stafford, better armed to open another season

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp wait in the tunnel before entering SoFi Stadium.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be walking through a tunnel to start an NFL season for the 16th time Sunday.
During Matthew Stafford’s preparation for his 16th NFL season, the Rams quarterback demonstrated a knack for improvisation.

A short pass he tossed in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys was twice tipped into the air. Stafford, much to the chagrin of coach Sean McVay, grabbed the ball, stumbled and dived across the goal line.

Asked later what he was thinking, Stafford chuckled.

“How just absolutely old I looked,” he said.

But Stafford, 36, has not shown signs of decline.

Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams coach Sean McVay speaks to players during minicamp in June.
The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford return to Ford Field, site of the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Lions.

Detroit fans booed Stafford, who played 12 seasons for the Lions, and they aren’t likely to be any kinder with quarterback Jared Goff now the favored son and the recipient of a huge extension.

The Rams offensive line is patchwork because of tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension and tackle Rob Havenstein’s ankle injury. The Rams defense, no longer dominated by Aaron Donald but fortified with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, will try to slow an offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC championship game last season.

