Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

It’s ‘Sweet 16’ for Rams’ Matthew Stafford, better armed to open another season
During Matthew Stafford’s preparation for his 16th NFL season, the Rams quarterback demonstrated a knack for improvisation.
A short pass he tossed in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys was twice tipped into the air. Stafford, much to the chagrin of coach Sean McVay, grabbed the ball, stumbled and dived across the goal line.
Asked later what he was thinking, Stafford chuckled.
“How just absolutely old I looked,” he said.
But Stafford, 36, has not shown signs of decline.
Rams vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, start time and prediction
The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford return to Ford Field, site of the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff loss to the Lions.
Detroit fans booed Stafford, who played 12 seasons for the Lions, and they aren’t likely to be any kinder with quarterback Jared Goff now the favored son and the recipient of a huge extension.
The Rams offensive line is patchwork because of tackle Alaric Jackson’s suspension and tackle Rob Havenstein’s ankle injury. The Rams defense, no longer dominated by Aaron Donald but fortified with rookies Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, will try to slow an offense that helped the Lions reach the NFC championship game last season.