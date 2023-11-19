Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gives thumbs up on injury, new backup Carson Wentz

Light rain fell as Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz went through practice Wednesday.

For Stafford, it was the first major test since suffering a right thumb sprain that sidelined him for the Rams’ defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. The 15th-year pro wore a soft brace on his right hand but otherwise appeared unencumbered as he zipped passes in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“It was kind of nice to just get back out there and get my feet wet again, literally and figuratively,” Stafford said.

For Wentz, it was the first full workout since signing last week. The eighth-year pro joined the Rams after playing five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and one each with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

