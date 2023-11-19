Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford gives thumbs up on injury, new backup Carson Wentz
Light rain fell as Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz went through practice Wednesday.
For Stafford, it was the first major test since suffering a right thumb sprain that sidelined him for the Rams’ defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. The 15th-year pro wore a soft brace on his right hand but otherwise appeared unencumbered as he zipped passes in preparation for Sunday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
“It was kind of nice to just get back out there and get my feet wet again, literally and figuratively,” Stafford said.
For Wentz, it was the first full workout since signing last week. The eighth-year pro joined the Rams after playing five seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and one each with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.
C.J. Stroud isn’t the only rookie chasing records. Don’t sleep on the Rams’ Puka Nacua
Might as well engrave the nameplate on the NFL offensive rookie of the year award now. After passing for 826 yards and six touchdowns in his last two games, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is lapping the field.
Stroud, the second overall pick in this year’s draft out of Ohio State, is on pace to pass for nearly 5,000 yards, which would smash the rookie record of 4,374 yards set by the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck in 2012.
Another rookie is also on pace to shatter an NFL record, yet he was the 177th pick in the draft.
Puka Nacua, the Rams receiver with the catchy name and irrepressible personality, has 64 catches through nine games, putting him on pace for 121 over 17 games.
Rams vs. Seahawks matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-6) and Seattle Seahawks (6-3) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+.
When Rams have the ball
Quarterback Matthew Stafford returns to the lineup after sitting out a defeat to the Green Bay Packers because of a right-thumb sprain. Stafford, who led the Rams to a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in the season opener, has passed for eight touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Carson Wentz is the new backup quarterback.