Rams vs. Washington Commanders: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams-Commanders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (6-7) and Washington Commanders (4-9) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS and Paramount+:

When Rams have the ball

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, shown leading the Rams out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium, has the offense in stride. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an elite level. In the last three games, Stafford has passed for 10 touchdowns, with one interception. Stafford passed for three touchdowns last Sunday in a 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Kyren Williams leads the rushing attack.

