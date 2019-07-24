Jared Goff aims to be on the money as Rams get set to open training camp

The issue has hovered over the Rams and quarterback Jared Goff since early June, when the Philadelphia Eagles gave fellow 2016 draft-class member Carson Wentz a massive extension.

Will the Rams do the same for Goff?

On Wednesday, after he reported to a Newport Beach hotel for the start of training camp, Goff indicated he was not concerned.

“Time will take care of it,” he said. “Just go out and play.”

Goff, 24, put himself in line for an extension with mostly outstanding performances during the last two seasons. After struggling as a rookie under former coach Jeff Fisher’s staff, Goff has blossomed into a two-time Pro Bowl selection under coach Sean McVay.

Last season, Goff helped lead the Rams to a 13-3 record and a playoff run to the Super Bowl, where the Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13-3.

Despite the disappointing finish, it’s still a long way from the 0-7 record Goff posted as a rookie.

Now he is preparing for his fourth NFL season.

“Feel like I’m getting old,” he said, jokingly. “Fourth year — it seems like it’s flown by.”

The two seasons under McVay have been a whirlwind.

Goff has passed for 60 touchdowns, with 19 interceptions, and led the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles.

The first pick in the 2016 draft is scheduled to be paid $4.3 million this season and carries a salary-cap number of $8.9 million, according to overthecap.com. It’s a bargain compared to the more than $22 million he is scheduled to be paid in 2020 playing on a fifth-year option, if the Rams do not extend his contract before then.

Wentz, who has struggled with injuries, signed an extension reportedly worth $128 million, with $107 million guaranteed.

Goff said in June that he contemplated his value after Wentz, the second pick in the 2016 draft, signed his new deal, but indicated he would leave the situation in the hands of his agents, who also represent Wentz.

Goff stayed on message Wednesday when asked if there had been any movement regarding an extension.

“Nothing’s changed,” he said.

With most key players from last season returning, and with the addition of veteran safety Eric Weddle and linebacker Clay Matthews, the Rams are again regarded as contenders for a Super Bowl run.

But many teams have struggled the season after losing in the Super Bowl.

Asked whether he was concerned about a Super Bowl hangover, Goff said, “No, I think we’re good. I wouldn’t know because I’ve never been to one before this year, but I think we will be just fine.”

Goff worked during the offseason with Rams receivers, including Cooper Kupp, who had suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018. Kupp also reported Wednesday and McVay has said the plan was to manage the receiver’s training camp regimen so that he would be ready for the season opener Sept. 8 at the Carolina Panthers.

Goff said he would spend training camp doing what he has always done: Working on distributing passes and spreading them around.

“Keep all those receivers happy and have fun,” he said.

The Rams will practice for the first time Saturday at UC Irvine. Goff is looking forward to preparing for another season.

“You just continue to get more comfortable and confident and feel good about everything,” he said. “As time goes on, it just continues to build.

“Right now, I feel good with where I’m at, and I feel good with where our team is at.”

Etc.

Quarterbacks and rookies reported. Veterans are required to report by Friday. Receiver Mike Thomas and tight end Tyler Higbee were among veterans who reported. ... With the Rams intent on managing the left knee issue that slowed Todd Gurley at the end of last season, rookie running back Darrell Henderson is expected to get plenty of reps during training camp. Henderson said he studied the playbook during the offseason. “There’s always going to be some kinks and twists, so you just got to be prepared for everything,” he said. ... Rookie cornerback David Long grew up in Pasadena and attended Los Angeles Loyola High before playing in college at Michigan. “It’s good to finally be in front of a home crowd,” he said. ... McVay has said that rookie defensive lineman Greg Gaines would have an opportunity to compete for a starting role at nose tackle. “It’s definitely a lot of pressure and big shoes to fill,” Gaines said, “but I’ve just got to come out and compete and try and earn a spot on the team. Really, I mean, you still got to earn it, no matter what.”