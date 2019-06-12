Jared Goff considers new contract with Rams since Eagles locked up Carson Wentz

From the moment quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were selected with the first two picks of the 2016 NFL draft, comparisons were inevitable in every step of their careers.
Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles gave Wentz a massive contract extension through the 2024 season, a deal reportedly worth $128 million with $107 guaranteed.
So is Goff contemplating his value and an extension?
“You definitely think about it,” Goff said Tuesday as the Rams opened what was essentially a one-day mandatory minicamp. “But at the same time, I know none of that is even possible without playing well on the field, and being available on the field.
“So just continue to do what I’ve been doing the last few years and be myself and let it take care of itself.”
The workout Tuesday was the Rams’ final one of the offseason. The Rams will report to training camp at UC Irvine in late July, and open the regular season Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
Goff, 24, will be attempting to lead the Rams to a third consecutive NFC West title and a second straight trip to the Super Bowl.
Whether he does it with an extension in hand is still to be determined.
Goff, who shares the same representation firm as Wentz, carries a salary-cap number of $8.9 million in 2019. He is scheduled to earn more than $22 million playing on a fifth-year option in 2020 if the Rams do not extend his contract before then.
The Eagles’ decision to extend Wentz’s contract after three seasons broke from the recent NFL practice of waiting until after the fourth season to offer first-round quarterbacks extensions.
Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said last week that Wentz’s new deal would not affect the timeline for the Rams to do something similar for Goff. But Demoff said that with existing contract commitments and others up for review “the numbers would be tough” to make a significant change to Goff’s contract this year.
Goff indicated Tuesday that he does not have a preferred timeline.
“Whatever’s right,” he said. “It’s not for me to worry about. It’s for the team and my agent to work on.”
With Goff playing on a rookie contract, the Rams spared no expense to build a talented roster that includes high-priced players such as offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, running back Todd Gurley, receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
Coach Sean McVay has a 24-8 regular-season record, won two division titles and advanced to the Super Bowl with Goff directing the offense.
“As long as I’m fortunate enough to be in this role, hopefully this guy is stuck with me for a long time,” McVay said.
McVay also dismissed the notion that Goff’s success was a simply a product of the Rams’ system.
“Our players are the reason why the system is what it is, because he can do so many different things,” McVay said.
Goff has progressed from learning the offense in 2017, to taking “ownership” of it last season to mastering it going into the upcoming season, pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron said.
During offseason workouts, coaches on offense and defense sometimes worked together to script unexpected scenarios to test Goff.
“Forcing him into, really, a harder decision” making reads, Waldron said.
Receiver Cooper Kupp, coming off season-ending knee surgery, participated in drills under the watchful eye of trainers. Kupp said Goff was comfortable in the offense but still working to improve his performance.
“That’s the good thing about Jared,” Kupp said, “He’s going to continue to attack that.”
Mastery comes with reps, and time, Goff said.
“Like anything you do,” he said, “it’s about time, and continuing to get better.”
Etc.
Rams players will attend meetings Wednesday, and then break for summer. “We’ve gotten a lot better on both sides, just in terms of developing a foundation, knowing there is a lot of work to be done when we come back for training camp,” McVay said. ... Running back Todd Gurley did not participate in Tuesday’s workout — or any of the Rams’ voluntary offseason workouts on the field — as part of a program to manage a left-knee issue. Gurley said he felt fine and would be ready for training camp. … Defensive lineman Aaron Donald did not attend the workout , but McVay said the two-time NFL defensive player of the year had cleared his absence beforehand because of a family commitment. Donald had been present for some voluntary offseason workouts for the first time in three years, and McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips praised Donald for his influence on other players. … Kupp said he benefited from taking reps even at half speed. “It’s one of those things I think is underrated,” he said. “When you’re not going full speed yet being able to see a defense, be able to make decisions based on what they’re showing you and then being able to react.”