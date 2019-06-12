Jared Goff considers new contract with Rams since Eagles locked up Carson Wentz

Rams players will attend meetings Wednesday, and then break for summer. “We’ve gotten a lot better on both sides, just in terms of developing a foundation, knowing there is a lot of work to be done when we come back for training camp,” McVay said. ... Running back Todd Gurley did not participate in Tuesday’s workout — or any of the Rams’ voluntary offseason workouts on the field — as part of a program to manage a left-knee issue. Gurley said he felt fine and would be ready for training camp. … Defensive lineman Aaron Donald did not attend the workout , but McVay said the two-time NFL defensive player of the year had cleared his absence beforehand because of a family commitment. Donald had been present for some voluntary offseason workouts for the first time in three years, and McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips praised Donald for his influence on other players. … Kupp said he benefited from taking reps even at half speed. “It’s one of those things I think is underrated,” he said. “When you’re not going full speed yet being able to see a defense, be able to make decisions based on what they’re showing you and then being able to react.”