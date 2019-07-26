Sean McVay gets a contract extension that keeps him with Rams through 2023

After leading the Rams to two consecutive NFC West titles and a Super Bowl, coach Sean McVay received a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season, the team announced Friday.

General manager Les Snead also received an extension through 2023.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed, but McVay no doubt received a hefty raise from the estimated $4 million per year he earned after the Rams hired him before the 2017 season.

McVay is scheduled to address the media at noon at the team’s training camp headquarters in Newport Beach.

Punter Johnny Hekker said the extension was “well deserved” for McVay.

“I’ve never played for a coach who is such a concise communicator,” Hekker said.

In 2017, the then-30-year old McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history when the Rams hired him to replace Jeff Fisher. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, but it was a four-year deal that included a fifth-year option.

McVay has a record of 24-8 during the regular season, 2-2 in the playoffs, including last season’s 13-3 defeat by the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll last December signed an extension that will pay him about $11 million per year, according to reports. Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden reportedly earns $10 million; New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, $9 million, according to reports.

McVay has enjoyed a quick rise through the NFL.

He began his career in 2008 on Gruden’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff and later joined the Washington Redskins staff, moving up from offensive assistant to tight ends coach to offensive coordinator. McVay had helped quarterback Kirk Cousins develop into a star.

He has done the same with the Rams’ Jared Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft. Goff was 0-7 as a starter as a rookie, but made the Pro Bowl on each of the last two seasons under McVay.

In 2017, McVay guided the Rams to an 11-5 record and their first playoff appearance since 2004. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Rams in the wild-card round. McVay was voted NFL coach of the year.

Last season, the Rams finished 13-3 and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. They defeated the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional-round game and beat the Saints in overtime in the NFC championship game before losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said June 14 that McVay had done “an amazing job” and indicated that he was in line for an extension at some point.

“Becoming a face of the team in Los Angeles and, really, becoming one of the faces of the NFL, is everything you hope when you go into the head coaching process,” Demoff said. “Not just to find a great coach but to find an amazing leader and steward for our franchise.

“As you go to make sure that your players are here for a long time, obviously the goal is to make sure your coaching staff is here a long time…. Our goal is always to make sure this group can stay together for as long as possible.”

Demoff also indicated that Snead also was in line for an extension.

“When you have an outstanding owner and outstanding leadership at the head coach and general manager position , you want continuity, you want to build off that,” Demoff said. “There’s no reason that shouldn’t continue in the foreseeable future.”

Snead has been the Rams general manager since 2012.

He appeared to be on shaky ground after the Rams fired coach Jeff Fisher during the 2016 season. But the Snead-McVay team has been effective. The Rams signed free agents including offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, receiver Robert Woods and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, engineered trades for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, receiver Brandin Cooks and edge rusher Dante Fowler and drafted in lower rounds starters such as receiver Cooper Kupp and safety John Johnson.