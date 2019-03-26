Rams’ roster still looks super, so GM Les Snead sees fewer big moves this offseason

Quarterback Jared Goff and stars such as running back Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald were on the roster when the Rams hired McVay. The Rams then signed free-agent receiver Robert Woods and offensive linemen Andrew Whitworth and John Sullivan during the offseason, and drafted players such as tight end Gerald Everett, receivers Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds and safety John Johnson. The Rams won the NFC West in McVay’s first season and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.